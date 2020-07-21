GE's Q1 10-Q indicated the fall in air travel was having an out-sized impact on GECAS, its aircraft leasing business.

General Electric CEO Larry Culp. Source: Barron's

The pandemic has led to shelter-in-place policies, which has left millions of Americans stuck at home. In turn, that has caused commercial air travel to crater. Declining travel activity has hurt demand for aircraft and aircraft leasing:

"Aircraft lessors are facing roughly two years of lower rental rates due to the collapse in air travel," according to SMBC Aviation CEO Peter Barrett. "It will be a tough couple of years for customers and the leasing market... We will have to manage the portfolio, but we see opportunities for businesses like ours to support a recovering industry." These could include increasing market share by buying aircraft from airlines seeking to raise cash through the sale and leasebacks of their jets, writes Peggy Hollinger in the FT.

Aviation was expected to be General Electric's (GE) one remaining moat. That may no longer be the case. Aviation's Q1 2020 revenue and segment profits both fell by double digits. The potential demise of GE Capital Aviation Services ("GECAS"), which handles aircraft leasing, has gotten less attention. That could soon change.

COVID-19 Could Punish Aircraft Leasing

According to GE's Q1 2020 10-Q GE Capital ("GECC") had revenue of $1.9 billion and segment profit of -$30 million. GECAS had revenue of $1.1 billion and segment profit of about $200 million. GECAS represented the lion's share of GECC's assets and practically all of its segment profit. GE's quarterly report indicated COVID-19 was having a material adverse effect on the airline industry and a significant impact on GECAS:

While factors related directly and indirectly to the COVID-19 pandemic have begun impacting operations and financial performance at varying levels across all our businesses, the most significant financial impact to date has been at our Aviation segment and our GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) aircraft leasing business within our Capital segment. The COVID-19 pandemic is having a material adverse effect on the global airline industry, resulting in reduced flight schedules worldwide, an increased number of idle aircraft, lower utilization, workforce reductions and declining financial performance within the airline industry, as well as requests for government financial assistance by various industry participants. This has decreased demand for higher margin services revenues within our Aviation segment directly impacting our profitability and cash flows during the three months ended March 31, 2020.

If GECAS's earnings fall hard in Q2 then it could amplify GECC's losses. The potential impact on GECC's balance sheet could be even more important. The following chart illustrates GECC's balance sheet. Management wants to maintain GECC's debt/equity at less than 4x. At Q1 2020 it was 3.6x.

GECAS's $37 billion in assets are included in GECC's balance sheet. If GECAS's assets are considered impaired due to the pandemic then it could (1) trigger a write-off of a portion of those assets, (2) cause GECC's equity to decline and (3) cause GECC's debt/equity to deteriorate beyond 4x.

GE Appears To Be Capital-Starved

If GE marks down some of GECAS's assets, causing it to be out of compliance with GECC's capital requirement, then the company may lack the resources to close any capital hole. I previously estimated the pro forma working capital at the industrial arm was -$7 billion, and its proforma industrial debt/EBITDA exceeded 6x. Negative working capital could make it hard for GE to meet its goal of net industrial debt/EBITDA of 2.5x. Secondly, gross debt/EBITDA of 6x would likely be considered junk status.

If GE was considered highly-indebted at Q1 then the pandemic could exacerbate the situation. It could be doubtful that GE could grow itself out of its dilemma. The company has been hiving off attractive assets for years. The remaining industrial assets are cyclical in nature and are operating in a U.S. economy that may have peaked already. Any perceived capital hole at GECC could prompt a downgrade from the rating agencies.

Conclusion

GECAS could be the next shoe to drop. Sell GE.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.