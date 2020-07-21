Kingstone Companies, with an impressive performance history, ran into turbulent waters recently but took the necessary steps to right the ship.

Introduction

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ: KINS) is a multi-line regional Property & Casualty Insurance holding company with roots that go back over 130 years. It is domiciled in New York, where it does about 95% of all its business. It recently started expanding into neighboring states, such as, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island and has plans to continue that expansion over the long term.

2019 Product Lines:

Personal lines (i.e. mainly individual homeowners and dwelling coverage) accounted for 87.6% of the gross written premiums.

Livery physical damage (i.e. for-hire auto physical damage only policies) accounted for 6.2%

Commercial liability (mainly for small business), discontinued after July 2019, accounted for the remaining 5.9%

Insurance Operations

Insurance in general can be categorized as a commoditized business. Anyone with enough capital can provide insurance coverage however the key to a successful operation lies in the risk management and risk pricing capabilities.

Kingstone operates in a highly fragmented and competitive property & casualty market. It is a relatively small player, as of 2018 its market share of the P&C business in NY state was 1.45% (14th largest player). Kingstone model is to rely heavily on 600+ independent agents to drive its business. It prides itself in developing close relationships with the agents and in its ability to support them. All the company’s policies are for 12-month periods as is the norm in the business.

Property coverage is usually considered to have a short-tail risk where claims and settlements occur relatively quickly, while Casualty coverage may take many years to settle. Kingstone manages this risk exposure by focusing mainly in personal lines (vs commercial lines) and utilizes reinsurance to reduce its overall exposure, especially to catastrophe risk.

Operating Results

Kingstone has proved to be a very capable insurance operator with the 10-year combined ratio of 83% as of end of 2018 (and about 86% when adjusted for 2019 results). A combined ratio under 100% indicates that an insurance company is generating an underwriting profit prior to the impact of investment income. Kingston has thus been able to grow its book value per share at a rate of around 10% and has grown its float at a rate of 17% per annum over the last 10 years to over $90M, an impressive performance given it got paid to carry that float.

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Combined Ratio 77.1% 80.0% 79.2% 80.6% 94.8% source: Kingstone presentation at NY 23rd annual insurance industry conference

Period Q3' 10 Q2' 20 CAGR Book Value/Share 3.44 9.01 10.11% source: Kingstone Companies press releases

The company performance started to take a turn for the worse with troubling signs starting to show in Q4 2020, where prior year loss development impacted combined ratio adversely by 3.5 pts. In the following three quarters i.e. Q1 2019 to Q3 2019, the company reported prior year loss impact of 15.1 pts, 5.0 pts and 14.7 pts respectively on the combined ratio. Ultimately driving Kingstone to its first annual net income loss since 2008 of $6M, with a combined ratio of 108.8%

The bulk of the above prior year loss development was driven by claims in the commercial liability line business.

Course Correction

The above stated unwelcoming development occurred right around when Dale Thatcher replaced Barry Goldstein as the new CEO in Q4 2018. Barry Goldstein, who happens to be the largest individual shareholder of the company with 7.1% stake and was the CEO from 2001-2018, came back as the CEO in July 2019. Barry immediately announced prioritizing underwriting profitability over growth and took the following actions:

Announced immediate exit from the commercial liability line business with complete exit expected by end of 2020 when the existing commercial liability policies reach their end of term.

Initiated price increases on new policies. (Company didn’t specify the amount of rate increase but anticipates improving the combined ratio from 2019 to 2020 by 4-5pts)

Reassessed the existing exposure on the books and increased the loss reserves substantially in Q3 2019.

To boost financial strength and flexibility Barry increased the quota share treaty with reinsurer from then existing 10% to 25%. Quota share treaty is a pro-rata contract in which the insurer and reinsurer share premiums and losses according to a fixed percentage.

Green Shoots And Recent Developments

Kingston struggled through the next two quarters, reporting combined ratio of 96.0% for Q4 2019 and 100.1% in Q1 2020. The important news however was that the company did not need to increase reserves in either quarter for prior year loss. The company reported that the cost of commercial claims closed out by Q1 2020 came in less than the reserve it had put in place, illustrating a conservative approach on loss reserves. Company on July 6th announced the preliminary Q2 2020 results with combined ratio of 87.7% and increase in book value per share of 26.4% from Q1 2020 to $9.01

Kingstone has always maintained good conservative balance sheet and it managed to get the coveted A.M. Best insurance rating of A- (Excellent) in 2018. The company recently reported that it took a strategic decision to decrease the catastrophe reinsurance coverage from the existing 1:250 year event to 1:130 year event due to 19% increase in catastrophe reinsurance rates nationally this year. Kingstone expects this change in reinsurance coverage will impact it’s A.M. Best insurance rating negatively but believes it provides a good balance between risk coverage and its ability to compete with key competitors who also do not maintain increased levels of catastrophe reinsurance coverage.

Valuation

Price to Book ratio has usually served as a good barometer for valuing insurance companies. Operations that deliver respectable returns on their equity trade at or around book value in the market.

However, operations that are able to deliver underwriting profitability usually trade at a premium to book value as they benefit from both operating profit and investment income from the float. Below is where Kingstone traded on a P/B basis since 2014

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 P/B ratio 1.47 1.46 1.92 2.11 2.14 0.95 source: Gurufocus 30 yr financial summary for Kingstone Companies

Today, the stock is trading at around $5.11 (7/13/20 closing price) reflecting 0.56 P/B for a Market Cap of $55M and Enterprise Value of $60M.

Potential Returns

Kingstone has a path to get back to delivering around 8%-10% annual book value per share growth as it returns to underwriting profitability with combined ratio of around 87-90% and investment income of around 2% (historically the company has earned 3-3.5% investment income).

At 8% CAGR growth, the book value per share would grow to $11.35 in 3 years. Applying 1.0x P/B multiple implies a potential return of around 2.2x or 30% CAGR at today’s market price.

Risks

It's worth keeping in mind potential downside risks related to:

Geographic concentration: Heavily exposed to New York state in terms of weather impact and state regulation.

Multiple major storms/hurricanes: Couple of bad catastrophe years would severely impact profitability.

Increase in catastrophe reinsurance rates: Further increase in reinsurance rates could impact risk mitigation and/or profitability.

Recent price increase on policies could impact renewal rates.

Downgrade from AM Best rating of A- Excellent could impact sourcing of new business.

Takeaway

Kingstone Companies at the current market price offers an attractive risk/reward opportunity for a business that is not impacted directly by COVID-19 situation and run by a motivated CEO with real skin in the game.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KINS.