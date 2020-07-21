By end of Q2, all operations are near full production rates, according to the company.

Even though production was partially suspended from COVID-19, the company was still able to produce 3.5 million silver equivalent ounces.

First Majestic Silver: Better Than Expected

This is an update on First Majestic Silver (AG), which is a gold & silver miner focused in Mexico, operating the San Dimas mine, the Santa Elena mine, and the La Encantada mine. Production from its assets is estimated to be between 21.4 million to 22.9 million silver equivalent ounces ["SEOs"] in 2020, and the company gets 60% of its revenue from silver, making this one of the largest primary silver producers in the world.

First Majestic was named a top silver stock pick for 2020; it made my list in 2019 and was named as honorable mention pick in 2018. I consider this a growth stock given First Majestic's incredible production growth over the past 5 or so years.

My last coverage came in early June when I covered its Q1 2020 earnings, which saw the miner report strong production and a doubling in its mine earnings.

Here's a look at First Majestic's Q2 2020 production results, what to expect for the remainder of the year, and a technical analysis update and silver price update.

First Majestic Silver: Q2 2020 Production

(First Majestic's production declined in Q2. Credit: Earnings release)

First Majestic says it produced 3.5 million SEOs in Q2, which consisted of 1.8 million ounces of silver and 15,764 ounces of gold.

Like other miners, its quarterly production was impacted following Mexico's suspension of all non-essential businesses, including mining, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mexico has over 300,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

However, despite having limited operations this past quarter the miner was able to pump out the 3.5 million SEOs, which was above my expectations. This represents a decline of 45% year-over-year. For the first half of the year, the company produced 9.7 million SEOs, only slightly trailing its 2020 annual guidance (21.4 million SEOs on the low end.)

San Dimas ramped down production slower than other mining units, and it also received a new 3,000 tons per day mill in Q2. Initial production at its Tayoltita mine started in June, and is now ramping up to 300 tpd by year-end, the company says. San Dimas output was 2.4 million SEOs, a 35% decline, but higher than the declines seen at the Santa Elena and La Encantada operations.

More importantly, First Majestic's operations are now all back to normal rates and the company says its focus is to recover the lost ounces in H1 2020.

Also note that as of June 30, First Majestic still holds 970,000 ounces of silver in its inventory, worth $18.4 million at spot prices, which it intends to hold and sell at higher silver prices.

Finally, First Majestic expects 30% lower cash costs in H2 2020 due to higher gold prices and a weaker Mexican Peso, which, along with higher metals prices, will have a positive impact on its earnings and cash flow.

First Majestic's new silver stream

First Majestic has gained exposure to silver in Canada, but not by developing and building its own mine. The company has agreed to buy a silver stream that's equal to 50% of the payable silver produced from First Mining's Springpole Gold Project, for $22.5 million in cash and shares, and at a cost of 33% the silver price ($7.50/oz max).

A total of 22 million ounces of silver is expected to be produced from this mine, so First Majestic would recover 11 million ounces at a cost of $4-$7.50/oz. But there's also the potential for more silver recovery, with 25+ million ounces of silver in indicated and inferred resources.

This looks like an incredible deal for First Majestic when you do the math on the deal. Gold and silver streams give the stream owner huge leverage to the metal.

Assuming the full 22 million ounces are produced and First Majestic nets 11 million at an average realized price of US$20 silver and a cash cost of $6.60/oz, then the company would earn $147.4 million from the stream over life-of-mine, which is more than 6X its investment.

If silver prices average $30/oz, it would have to pay $7.50/oz and it would earn $22.50 for each silver ounce produced. It would earn $247.50 million on the stream and earn more than 10X its investment.

Also note that First Majestic only has to pay $10 million upfront at closing, and then pay the remaining sum upon certain milestones, including the pre-feasibility study results for Springpole, and permitting approval, which lowers its risk. I love this deal for First Majestic.

First Majestic Silver: Technical Analysis Update

(Credit: StockCharts)

The technical setup for First Majestic still paints a bullish picture, with the stock trading above its 200-day moving average; just recently its 50-day moving average crossed over the 200-day moving average, in what's known as a "Golden Cross," which indicates the potential for a rally.

According to TradingView, which measures various technical indicators, First Majestic's stock is rated as a BUY on the 1-week chart and a BUY on the monthly chart. The moving averages are particularly favorable on the weekly chart, with 16 indicators calling for a BUY and only 1 neutral rating.

Silver Price Update

Data by YCharts

Gold is still my No. 1 focus, but I'm also bullish on silver prices.

Silver prices (SLV) have just begun to catch up a little bit to gold prices, with silver nearing the $20/oz mark. Over the past 30 days, silver prices are up by 10.76%, compared to a 4.81% gain in gold prices (GLD).

However, silver still has a long ways to go to catch up to gold and achieve "fair value" of its price. The gold to silver ratio is the best way to measure the value of the "poor mans gold" compared to gold; the ratio has ranged from 31 to 100 over the past 30 years, however, normal levels see the ratio fall to under 60X.

Currently, the ratio is at 93.33X, which means silver is undervalued compared to gold, but the ratio is on a downward trend and looks likely to fall to under 90X soon (which indicates that higher silver prices are coming).

As I pointed out in my previous coverage of First Majestic, if you believe more central bank currency devaluation is inevitable given the ultra-loose monetary policies of central banks (such as low and negative interest rates and unlimited QE), and you believe silver is undervalued compared to gold, then it absolutely makes sense to invest in silver and silver equities.

(Annual silver supply and demand statistics, courtesy The Silver Institute.)

Half of silver's demand comes from industrial applications - silver is used in batteries, in the photovoltaic cells of solar panels, personal computers, cell phones, and more - and the recession is hurting its demand. However, all of the monetary stimulus from central banks should help generate more industrial production of silver and therefore increase silver demand.

Also know that silver mine production is experiencing a 5% decline compared to 2019, and is well below its 2015 highs. Total supply is estimated at 978 million ounces for 2020, down from 1.023 billion ounces last year, according to The Silver Institute.

First Majestic Silver: The Bottom Line

While First Majestic carries more risk than just owning the physical metal, I believe owning this stock gives investors 2X or more leverage to silver prices, meaning every 10% gain in silver should lead to 20%+ gains in the stock. I'm also bullish on its newest stream deal.

Besides First Majestic, I remain bullish on several other silver miners that are leveraged to the price of the metal as I expect the breakout in silver prices to continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.