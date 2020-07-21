I am bullish on PBW in the long term because of its portfolio, performance, and prospects.

Green power stocks and ETFs are now fancied by investors and the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy Portfolio ETF is among the chosen ones.

COVID-19 has majorly shaken up the energy investment climate and many nations have started committing additional resources to clean energy.

"If we can come up with innovations and train young people to take on new jobs, and if we can switch to clean energy, I think we have the capacity to build this world not dependent on fossil-fuel. I think it will happen, and it won't destroy economy." − Kofi Annan

COVID-19 has overturned the rules of the renewable energy investment game and turned on the heat in this slow-burning sector. Geopolitical strife, oil slicks, pollution, storage issues, shutdowns, artificial pricing, and oil price volatility have combined to force nations to move away from fossil fuels and invest in clean energy. Renewable energy demand started spiking especially after the lockdowns began, and the surge now seems to be unstoppable.

Image Source: WE Forum

Recently, Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, proposed an investment of $2 trillion in clean energy. His plan includes making the electricity sector 100% carbon-free by 2035. Even if he did not propose this investment, many utilities in America had anyway already set net-zero carbon energy targets by 2050. This is music for long-term investors of clean power stocks.

The energy transition rhetoric and investment data are so powerful that clean energy stocks and ETFs are being chased by all kinds of investors. I am bullish on the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy Portfolio ETF (PBW) because it looks great from both growth and value perspectives in the long term. Let's move now to the fund’s internals.

PBW’s Portfolio

Image Source: Self-Generated

As much as 34.15% of the ETF’s portfolio is invested in just 10 stocks (total holdings: 42 stocks as of July 17, 2020) and these are: Bloom Energy (BE), Vivint Solar (VSLR), NIO ADR (NIO), Workhorse Group (WKHS), Sunrun (RUN), Tesla (TSLA), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP), SunPower Corp. (SPWR), FuelCell Energy (FCEL), and Canadian Solar (CSIQ).

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

All of PBW’s top 10 holdings have spiked in 2020 and most of them are still riding on bullish momentum, as of July 17, 2020. The rise in prices has been so swift that it has jacked PBW’s NAV from a low of $23.94 on March 20, 2020, to $47.57 as of July 17, 2020.

PBW’s Dividend Distribution History

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

PBW has been a consistent dividend payer – the fund distributed $0.436 and $0.496 in 2018 and 2019, and $0.163 in the first 2 quarters of 2020. Q2 2020 hit a glitch because the market crashed in end-March 2020, but I estimate distributions to be robust going forward because the market is almost back to where it was in the pre-COVID-19 days and PBW’s NAV has doubled in a short period.

PBW’s Performance

Image Source: Invesco Website

As of July 17, 2020, PBW has gained 19.51% as compared to the NASDAQ’s (NDAQ) 12.11% rise. That said, both PBW and NDAQ are on a high growth path, and if the markets continue firing on all cylinders, both assets will continue outperforming. However, if the markets fall, then PBW holds the edge because of America’s (and the world’s) commitment to clean energy.

Summing Up

I’ve been bullish on clean energy stocks even before the pandemic disruption blew a hole in our economy and have been posting bullish views about this sector in The Lead-Lag Report for a long time. PBW is a new addition to my conviction list.

Image Source: Twitter

There’s nothing much to think about investing in PBW. The ETF is a consistent dividend payer, it is holding stocks that are outperforming the market, and its portfolio is rebalanced and reconstituted every quarter.

