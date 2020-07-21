Traders exposed to Champions Oncology will either make it or break it as the ambiguity on financial performance and high expectations will result in increased stock volatility when the company releases its earnings.

Lack of communication in behalf of the company puts investors in the dark regards the company operations during lockdown.

Champions Oncology did not report financial results for the three months ending April 2020.

You might have noticed that Champions Oncology (CSBR) haven't released their financial statements for the last quarter. CSBR did not even issue a press release to address shareholders' concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. This demonstrates the risks inherent in investing in small businesses.

The company's fiscal quarter ends April 30th of each year. The company has ten days to submit its fourth quarter (and end of the year) results for the period ending April 30th, 2020 before it breaks the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reporting rules and the NASDAQ listing rules.

The last communication with shareholders was through the SEC when the company issued a release indicating it issued 858,695 shares of common stock. That was on March 30th, 2020.

The last financial statement issued by the company was released on March 16th, 2020, for the quarter ending January 31st, 2020, and, unlike many of its peers, did not mention the COVID-19 pandemic in the statements. Also, because the company did not have earnings call for that quarter as well, investors are now left completely in the dark about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the company's performance in the past six months.

Investment Thesis

CSBR is trading at higher price multiples than its peers. The company's rapid revenue growth puts the company in the small growth stock category. Investors expect that the company's revenue growth will continue and are willing to pay extra price multiples for this growth.

The COVID-19 lockdown cast doubt on the ability of the company to deliver this much-anticipated growth. Most of CSBR peers reported decreased earnings as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdowns harmed the Contract Research Organization (CRO) industry, as a result of many research institutions halting their clinical trials. There are no reasons to believe CSBR will be any different.

This market disruption, and the lack of information on the financial performance of CSBR, transformed the stock from an investment opportunity to a speculative call.

For this reason, I am putting the company on the watch list, until more clarity regarding the company's direction materializes. Short-term volatility when the company releases its financial statements might open a favorable entry point for the company's common shares. Even if the stock shoots up as a result of favorable financial results, investors will have a clearer trajectory, which is essential before investing in small-cap companies with a limited history of positive net income.

What does Champions Oncology do?

CSBR provides clinical trials and research solutions to biotech and pharmaceutical companies and a lesser extent, academic institutions. The company specialty revolves around the cancer treatment arena.

CSBR defines itself as a tech company in the biotech industry. CSBR's technology platform, TumorGraft, replicates human cancer cells by implanting tumor cells into mice. TumorGraft platform is used in testing new drugs as well as in assisting physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients, using already approved Food and Drug Administration (FDA) drugs.

ESG Warning: Champions Oncology uses animals in drug testing and clinical trials and may not be suitable to some investors.

Competition, Patents, and Barriers to Entry

The question that comes to mind is, does CSBR have a technological moat to stand out from its peers? The answer is not really. While the company's platform TumorGraft is patented, the underlying technology, Patient-Derived Xenograft (PDX) is not. PDX is a method of drug testing developed in the 1950s but was dismissed due to accuracy concerns. A new research paper published in a reputable scientific journal acknowledged the benefits of PDX techniques in drug testing, thus renewing the interest in this field.

CSBR faces intense competition from public and private companies alike. These companies operating in the same field as CSBR or have business segments that offer the same services that the company does.

Below is a list of CSBR competitors by market cap

The Surge in Stock Price

Despite the unclarity surrounding the company's operations during the pandemic, the stock surged by 11.64% year-to-date (YTD), beating the S&P 500 by 11.76%. The stock performance comes in line with its peers whose YTD performance average 9.5%.

The surge in CSBR's peers' share prices reflects the public interest in finding a vaccine for the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors, governments and biotechnology companies have been pouring money into research for this end.

Champions Oncology stock rose along with the trend, as a result of this renewed interest in the industry - think passive investing. But, as discussed above, the company is in the oncology sector. Finding a vaccine for the COVID-19 virus does not fall within the company's service offerings.

Many of the company's competitors reported decreased revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic as research institutions halted their clinical trials, research, and operations.

For example, Jim Foster, CEO of Charles River (CRL) stated in May

(Research Models and Services) revenue for the first quarter was $146 million, a decrease of 1.7% on an organic basis. COVID-19 reduced the first quarter revenue growth rate by 660 basis points or $9 million, which was nearly evenly split between China and Western markets

Michael Bonello CFO of PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) stated in April

adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Steven Cutler, Icon PLC (ICLR) CEO stated in May

while the impact of COVID-19 was relatively modest in quarter one this year, it is our expectation that we would experience a more severe downturn in our business in quarters two and three and possibly beyond

Stock Issuance

In the past quarter, CSBR management stressed their discipline regarding raising new capital to fund operations. The number of common shares increased a mere 7% in the three years ending March 29th, 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic changed circumstances as companies across the board raised capital to protect themselves from lack of liquidity. The company issued 858,695 shares in a single transaction on March 30th, 2020. This significant dilution in common shares will harm the company's EPS figures

Price multiples

CBRS has higher price multiples than its peers, reflecting investors' anticipation of revenue growth. The company has had impressive earnings growth in the past, both in absolute terms and compared to its peers, but the magnitude of the effect of COVID-19 on operations is not clear. If the company fails to meet investors' high expectations, the high price multiples shown in the graph below will be hard to justify.

The reason for putting the company on the watch list rather than dismissing it altogether?

Economic Moat

Despite that the company does not have exclusivity for the xenograft technology, it still has an economic moat. As the company collects more tumor cells for implantation, its tumor bank expands, enabling the company to provide important analytics to biotech companies. Expanding the tumor bank is the strategic importance that the CEO has touched upon many times.

Because more sales mean more tumor collections, the benefits of the tumor bank mean that company value grows exponentially as the company increases its sales.

Financial Discipline

CSBR has a strong business model that enabled the company to grow its revenues in the past few years. The company also has strong financial discipline. The company has been able to increase revenues without increasing its dept. Moreover, according to the latest financial data, the company transformed from the negative to the positive cash flow from operations category. If this momentum continues, it will provide upward support for the stock.

Despite the strong fundamentals, the lack of information on the Convid-19 pandemic will probably translate into high short-term volatility that I am not comfortable with. The shares might go up or down, and this "make it or break it" situation that suitable for prudent investors. Preserving capital should be the number one task of any investor. Capital returns and income come second.

Summary

CSBR stock increased significantly in the past few months, beating the S&P 500 by 11%, as a result of a renewed interest in the CRO industry, as biotech companies, big pharmaceuticals and governments ramp up efforts to find a vaccine for the COVID-19 virus.

The rally in CSBR, among its peers, is unwarranted given the fact that the company operates in the oncology arena, which is different from the antiviral drug industry, which will benefit the most from these efforts.

Expected short term volatility in the stock as well as lack of information regarding the company's performance in the past six months, make the stock a speculative call. After the company releases its financial statements, hopefully soon, the company will experience a big swing, either up or down, in its share price and current shareholders will either make it or break it.

