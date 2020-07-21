Q2 is the source of over 50% of their annual historic EBITDA, and the business is trading at all time high multiples.

Background

SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) "is a wholesale distributor of irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products (e.g., herbicides), landscape accessories, nursery goods, hardscapes (including paving, natural stone and blocks), outdoor lighting and ice melt products to green industry professionals." (10-K)

Founded in 2001, SITE was known as John Deere Landscapes, before CD&R invested in 2013, and in 2015 they rebranded as SiteOne. 2016 saw their IPO at $29, which has increased 4x since. They are now the largest in the business, capturing 12% of a $20B market. SITE derives about 30% of their business from commercial construction, making them vulnerable in a recession. How much? Per the 10-K: "the most recent downturn in the commercial construction market lasted over four years, resulting in a market decline of approximately 60%". Let's take a look at how the pandemic has affected them so far.

COVID

In March, SITE saw their business rapidly contract, with the final week in March reflecting negative sales comps for the first time since going public. In their June investors presentation, they updated that April finished with a -8% comp and May and June were "positive". After initially drawing down $100m on their ABL as of April 1, they repaid the cash on May 29th after business began to recover. As of June 5th, cash on hand was ~$70m and borrowing capacity was ~$187m. This is an improvement over June 30th last year with $25m cash and $175m of borrowing capacity.

It is important to note that SITE generates over half their EBITDA in Q2 each year, so the lockdowns came at about the worst time for their business.

Q2 Expectations

Average analyst estimates for Q2 are $1.50/share and $748.7m in revenue. These estimates hinge on how you interpret the "positive" comps in May and June. If they averaged 3-4%, Y/Y organic growth should be about flat. I expect Management would have put a number on the positive amounts if they were over 5%, so I view 4% as the ceiling. FY19 and Q1-20 organic growth was 5% anyway, so more than that seems unlikely.

I'm going to work with the assumption that organic growth for May and June was 2%, and -2% in aggregate for the quarter. Given organic growth was 5% in Q1, there was about $20m in growth from acquisitions. Increasing that using the Q1 to Q2 jump last year gets an estimate of about $37m inorganic growth in Q2-20. -2% from Q2-19 and $37m of growth from acquisitions would put revenue at $774.2m . So the street estimates for revenue seem conservative if anything.

. So the street estimates for revenue seem conservative if anything. Translating this to earnings, it becomes much harder hit $1.50/share. COGS was up 10.3% Y/Y in Q1-20, and SG&A was up 7.3%. Management indicated on their Q1 call they were trying to manage labor costs in April as a result of the decline in business. However, given the fall-off began in March, some of the last couple weeks of scaling back are captured in the Q1 numbers. Management did not announce any temporary salary cuts for corporate, so I don't see major decreases incoming. Assuming 6% growth on COGS and 4% growth on SG&A, I get $78.1m EBITDA, a 16% decline from Q2-19. Throwing in $10m for interest and D&A, and a 25% effective tax rate, I reach earnings estimates of $54.4m, or $1.30/share (16% decrease).

SiteOne Q1-19 Q2-19 Q1-20 Q2-20 Est. Sales 417.3 752.4 459.8 774.2 COGS 287.3 494.4 317.0 524.1 SG&A 155.8 166.7 167.1 173.4 Other Income 1.1 1.4 1.0 1.3 EBITDA (24.7) 92.7 (23.3) 78.1 Interest & D&A 9.0 8.7 7.7 10.0 Tax (9.6) 19.3 (13.5) 13.6 Earnings (24.1) 64.7 (17.5) 54.4 Earnings/Share (0.59) 1.52 (0.42) 1.30

(Source: SEC Filings and Author's Calculations)

Note - no write-offs are assumed for intangibles (~$300m) or bad debt, which would further tank earnings.

Valuation

As great as 5% organic growth can be, investors are paying 60x TTM earnings for this business right now, and 46x TTM EV/EBIT. These both represent peak multiples since being public, with expected earnings contraction in their best annual quarter.

A brief perusal of recent form 4's shows Management is selling, not buying. Not unusual for this business, but still not a good sign.

Most telling for me though, is that SITE paused their acquisitions in April and have not resumed. The reason (excuse) given on the call was that they only target leading businesses, so there wouldn't be any deals available, but that rings fairly hollow. If the business is doing well, there have to be a few decent targets fighting for liquidity in harder hit states. Unless Management updates they have resumed acquisition next week, this seems to be a very negative sign for the health of the business.

Conclusion

I am going short SITE into earnings next week, expecting a negative surprise from the business, paired with concerns over elevated valuation and the recent pause on acquisitions. With commercial real estate in flux, and last downturn impacting SITE to a tune of -60% over 4 years, the top seems to be in for shares. In a world where valuation multiples don't matter anymore, maybe there is further upside, but Management isn't waiting for it to sell their shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SITE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.