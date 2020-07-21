I have been searching for a good gold stock. I think I have finally hit pay dirt with Canada’s Kirkland Lake Gold (KL). The firm owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

In a gold stock, I look for several characteristics, including a nice rising trend in a company’s production of gold plus superior profit margins and a strong balance sheet. Kirkland ended the most recent quarter with $531 million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt. And this is after it recently doubled its dividend and used $330 million to repurchase shares.

In addition, Kirkland has exceptionally low production costs and high efficiency. Even after factoring in the added costs related to its recent buyout of Detour Gold, Kirkland has delivered an operating margin of well over $900 cash per ounce of gold at current spot prices.

Having high levels of free cash flow and working capital is especially important for mining companies in this time of COVID-19. While Kirkland Lake has already halted all exploration activity, it is still in operation. Kirkland’s latest quarter delivered 40% profit margins, 14.7% return on assets and 22.9% return on equity.

It is always a good idea to have some gold in your portfolio. In these uncertain times, with concerns about inflation and a weaker dollar, and with gold prices in an uptrend, the case for an allocation to gold is even stronger. Kirkland Lake Gold fits the bill.

Following the lead of the Canadian analyst team of BofA-Merrill, we are buying Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) of Quebec. Kirkland has just reissued its 2020 guidance on gold production to 1.35-1.42 ounces of gold, still below its pre-corona forecast but not as low.

It also expects to run operating costs per ounce at US$410-430/oz, and all-in sustaining costs at $820-840/oz, also improved from the numbers it gave in April. Merrill says its EPS this year should come in at $3.01, up from $2.92. Merrill expects its Q2 eps to come in at 68¢ rather than 62¢.

Because of acquisitions and panic earlier this year, the stock is extremely volatile having hit a high in the past year of $18.03 and a low of $1.08. It heavily in debt from buying the Detour Lake goldmine in January, but debt is now a lot cheaper than gold, which is up 42% YTD.

Merrill's Michael Jalonen CFA has a target price for KL of $57. We sold Barrick Gold (GOLD) from our portfolio earlier this year — and would note that this gold stock is much more speculative, but also offers more potential. I bought Kirkland for my own account at $46.74 It also trades in Toronto, recently at C$62.74.

The door is open for gold to rise to new highs. Gold must hold above the March uptrend near $1790. If it breaks below, a rising wedge pattern would be confirmed signaling a decline to gold’s support level at $1680 would then be likely.

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) confirmed rising support above the March uptrend at $39. An issue pertaining to a shareholder lawsuit could put downside pressure over the short-term — although the stock hasn’t shown any weakness because of it yet.

Kirkland is up double digits since we re-bought for our portfolio about a month ago. Its quarterly results were good too. It’s showing a huge cash position with hardly any debt. I’ll be taking advantage of weakness to buy more, ideally near $40.

Interestingly, Kirkland Lake owns a big stake in one of our recommend junior mining stocks — Bonterra Resources (Vancouver: BTR). Indeed, Bonterra is actually considered one of Kirkland's gems. This makes Bonterra an easy takeover target from a cash cow such as Kirkland.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: MoneyShow monitors and excerpts content from some 150 subscriber-based financial newsletters. The advisors may maintain real-dollar model portfolios and some advisors may buy, sell, or hold shares in companies that they discuss. The editorial team at MoneyShow which prepares these columns has no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.