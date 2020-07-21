When evaluating any value play, we look at the profitability of the firm and then compare this to the valuation of the company to see if we believe there is any unlocked value. In the majority of times, when one invests in beaten down stocks, it means one is going against the underlying trend. Suffice it to say, if patience is an established pre-requisite in long-term investing, it is even more so when investing in cheap companies which are out of favour with the market. Remember, out of favour stocks are cheap for a reason and many times, it takes months if not years to see solid gains in the respective underlying. So few succeed in value investing due to the lack of patience to hang in there for the long term.

One such stock which has been totally out of favour with the market basically since the early part of 2018 is Invesco Ltd. (IVZ). As we can see from the long-term chart below, shares printed the second half of a double top formation (which definitely now has been completed), at the beginning of 2018. Since that top, shares came right back down to successfully test the firm's multi-decade support level before bouncing aggressively from their May lows to currently sit at over $10 a share.

This multi-decade trend line is significant in our view not just because of its duration but also because of how we believe history repeats itself more often than not in stocks. Shares of IVZ have now printed higher annual lows in 1999, 2002, 2008 and 2020. We have a bullish divergence on the RSI momentum indicator and the MACD indicator has not been this oversold since 2003. The question now is whether we continue to bounce off these lows so that history can repeat. Let's head to the financials to look for more insights on the long-term trend here.

Before we get into how some of the key financials have been trending, let's delve into the valuation. Shares now trade with a forward earnings multiple of 6.8, a book multiple of 0.5, a sales multiple of 0.7 and a cash-flow multiple of 4. The dividend was halved back in April but still comes in at $0.62 per share per year which equates to a present yield of 5.91%. These numbers are very low across the full spectrum of Invesco's valuation multiples.

Furthermore, forward earnings projections continue to increase for this year ($1.64-2020) and next year ($1.72-2021). This trend is showing up in the technicals as we can see from the chart below. Despite shares trading in a range since early June, buying volume has continued to increase. This should mean that we break out of this range-bound area before long.

Sustained earnings growth is what moves share prices and this is what has been lacking in Invesco over the past three years as net profit has declined by almost 7% on average per year. Revenues and EBIT though have grown by 9% and 8% respectively and this is what many analysts are missing with respect to Invesco. We acknowledge how acquisitions have helped line items further up the income statement here but cash flow for the most part has not suffered as a result. Suffice it to say, when shares are trading with a forward cash flow multiple of less than 5, it stacks the odds in favour that the company will be able to grow its profits and margins once more in the long run.

Why do we state this? Well, the market will punish a stock with declining earnings and declining margins. However, there always is a “story” behind the business and numbers. The sales, earnings and cash flow multiples in Invesco at present all point to a fundamental “story” of sustained growth in earnings. This was the case in all of those long-term bottoms on the long-term chart and we do not believe this time will be any different. Expecting a strong showing in Q2 numbers release next week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IVZ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.