The price paid, $5 billion not including debt, is much smaller than the $33 billion proposed for Anadarko Petroleum.

Chevron Corporation announced on July 20, 2020, that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Noble Energy to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the company.

Investment Thesis

I have recently added Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) to my long-term oil position because I considered the valuation as attractive. I now own the five oil supermajors long term. I also trade short term simultaneously my portfolio to profit plainly of the oil sector volatility that will undoubtedly continue for the remaining of 2020 and potentially part of 2021.

Chevron has outperformed the sector so far for the last six months, with Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)(NYSE:RDS.B) lagging due to the company's decision to cut the dividend by nearly two-thirds.

Starting March this year, the oil sector got hit very hard, with two exceptional events called Black Swans. First came the COVID-19 pandemic, wreaking havoc on the World Economy, and second, oil prices simply crashed, thanks to Saudi Arabia's decision to flood the market with cheap oil in April.

The market recovered somewhat from the big dive when OPEC+ decided to reverse course and cut supply, but not enough to produce strong momentum to propel the sector to a healthy level.

However, a new balance is slowly emerging that makes me confident to say that oil has found a surviving range between $38 and $45 now. Thus, even if it is not apparent and often disheartening, it is the right time to accumulate proper names in the oil sector, and CVX could be considered as a first choice.

Chevron acquired Noble Energy for a total of $13 billion, including debt. Let's see it from a shareholder's perspective for a change.

Chevron Corporation announced on July 20, 2020, that:

it has entered into a definitive agreement with Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBL) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Noble Energy in an all-stock transaction valued at $5 billion, or $10.38 per share. Based on Chevron's closing price on July 17, 2020 and under the terms of the agreement, Noble Energy shareholders will receive 0.1191 shares of Chevron for each Noble Energy share. The total enterprise value, including debt, of the transaction is $13 billion.

I think this decision caught shareholders by surprise, myself included, and they are not happy. They wanted the company to conserve cash, run a low-risk profile while sailing through a difficult period of low oil and gas prices and, above all, avoid significant acquisitions that can increase debt.

Chevron's previous unsuccessful attempt to acquire Anadarko Petroleum, thanks to Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), should have been an excellent deterrent of what can turn out wrong in such a move. However, Chevron did it anyway, despite adding more than $7 billion in net debt to its balance sheet.

1 - The net debt is about to increase by over $7 billion.

The net debt is based on Noble Energy's first quarter of 2020 that I have covered previously here.

Net Debt is $7.27 billion in 1Q'20 (consolidated with the MLP) According to NBL, the total debt is $8.673 billion, including the Noble Midstream debt.

Noble Energy's financial liquidity was $4.4 Billion, including $1.397 Billion of cash and $3.0 Billion of available capacity on the company's unsecured revolver in Q1.

Let's analyze Chevron's first quarter of 2020 that I covered here.

Net Debt was $23.81 Billion in 1Q'20.

Chevron's net debt is now $23.81 billion. Net debt-to-EBITDA is 0.67x in 1Q'20. The company has about $2.3 billion in debt maturity in 2020, which is quite modest and a source of liquidity of about $30 billion.

The aggregate Chevron and Noble Energy net debt will be now $31.08 billion including the Noble MLP debt [Noble Energy formed Noble Midstream Partners in 2016 (Processing, storage, transportation, and wholesale marketing.)]

Increasing debt is not a good move for Chevron, and I can understand why shareholders who have a more conservative view based on the weak state of the economy are not happy with this development.

2 - Upstream production will be increased, but is it the right time?

Let's look at oil and gas production for both companies. Chevron production will be boosted by approximately 12.1% based on Q1 numbers.

First, Noble Energy's quarterly Production in 1Q'20 was 390K Boepd, according to my previous article about Noble Energy. Most of the production comes from the US onshore, but the company is also present in Offshore Israel (Natural gas) and Equatorial Guinea, as shown in the chart below:

The acquisition broadens Chevron's energy assets and makes it the first oil supermajor to access Israel's natural gas market.

Below is a historical chart about Noble Energy oil equivalent production.

Or a production per Boe for 1Q'20 of 35,462 Boe.

The US onshore business delivered 269K Boepd for the Q1'20.

Production for the US onshore rose 6.3% in the first quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago and down 5.6% sequentially. NBL is an active participant in the Permian Basin with 67K Boepd in 1Q'20 (Delaware Basin).

Source: NBL Presentation

The main driver was the DJ Basin, Colorado, which delivered production of 156K Boepd in 1Q'20 (Shale).

The US onshore realized crude oil and condensate prices in the first quarter of 2020 were $46.10 per barrel from the year-ago quarter's level of $53.46.

Meanwhile, the US onshore natural gas prices were $1.27 per thousand cubic feet, down 49% from the same quarter last year.

Second, Chevron Oil Equivalent Production Details as of Q1 2020. (from my article about Chevron's first-quarter results.

Chevron posted good production results in the upstream segment during the first quarter with a production of 3,235K Boepd, up 6.1% from the same quarter a year ago, and up 5.1% sequentially.

The U.S. upstream reached a record 1064k Boepd, or 33.1% of the total output, which is growing quarter after quarter. Another record production led by the Permian reaching 586K Boepd (estimated).

Discussion Per Segment

A - The Permian production is estimated at 580K Boepd, up from 514K Boepd, produced the precedent quarter. The goal was to attain 650K Boepd by 2020, but after what happened, the company may have to cut by 40% of the production starting 2Q'20.

Liquids and natural gas prices realized per barrel are not reflecting the actual situation, and it is essential to see what will happen to revenue and free cash flow if CVX is getting a price cut by 40%.

According to the press release:

The average sales price for crude oil and natural gas liquids in first quarter 2020 was $43 per barrel, down from $58 a year earlier. The average sales price of natural gas was $5.66 per thousand cubic feet in the quarter, compared with $6.57 in last year's first quarter.

Based on 1,966K Bopd for liquid and 1,269 Boepd for Natural Gas, I came to an average of ~$39.45 per Boe in the first quarter.

The new company's oil equivalent production in Q1 (in K Boepd)

Company US Onshore (not including Permian) Permian Israel Equatorial Guinea International Chevron Total Chevron Corp. 484 580 0 0 2,171 3,235 Noble Energy 202 67 66 55 0 390 Total 686 647 66 55 2,171 3,625

Note: I am presenting only the upstream segment and do not treat the downstream part here.

Conclusion

If we look at the company's perspective, this acquisition makes sense strategically.

Acquiring an E&P company like Noble Energy in this challenging market is making sense, especially for Chevron, that wanted to shift to more natural gas output pressured by the need to decrease its carbon footprint. The price paid, $5 billion not including debt, is much smaller than the $33 billion proposed for Anadarko Petroleum.

Noble's assets will extend Chevron's shale presence in Colorado and the Permian Basin as well. Chevron will surpass slightly Occidental Petroleum production in the Permian with this acquisition. If we look at OXY production in the Permian below:

Chevron/Noble Permian production in Q1 was 647K Boepd versus Occidental Petroleum with 625K Boepd.

Chevron Chairman and CEO Michael Wirth said in the press release:

This combination is expected to unlock value for shareholders, generating anticipated annual run-rate cost synergies of approximately $300 million before tax, and it is expected to be accretive to free cash flow, earnings, and book returns one year after close,

However, many shareholders will look at all those bright numbers with slight indifference.

The most critical element when it comes to investors is if all these actions can create positive momentum for the stock, and it rarely does, unfortunately. Thus, while analysts and bloggers are ecstatic about this new acquisition and why it is so relevant, we the people, look at it as another "opportunity" to average down, hoping that we will get a profit down the road.

