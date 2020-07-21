At over 13x LTM EBITDA UNP appears overvalued. Headwinds from falling rail traffic are likely not priced in.

Margins will likely fall due to a loss of scale. Margins could remain under pressure until the pandemic subsides.

Union Pacific (UNP) reports quarterly earnings on July 23rd. Analysts expect revenue of $4.37 billion and EPS of $1.55. The revenue estimate implies a Y/Y decline of over 20%. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Falling Rail Traffic

For much of 2019, U.S. railroads faced headwinds to their top line growth. They were able to offset falling rail traffic with price hikes. The pandemic could create falling rail traffic and declining pricing power. For the first 28 weeks of the year, total combined U.S. rail traffic fell about 13%. This likely explains why Union Pacific's revenue is expected to fall by double digits.

In Q1, the company reported revenue of $5.2 billion, down 3% year-over-year. Rail traffic fell 7% Y/Y and average selling price ("ASP") rose 5%.

Two of the company's three main product categories reported a decline in revenue. The Bulk segment included coal, grain, fertilizer and food. Coal and renewables were hurt by competition from lower oil prices, causing its revenue to fall by double digits. Revenue from grain and fertilizer grew in the mid single-digit range.

Industrial revenue rose in the low single-digit percentage range; chemical and plastics grew by double digits, slightly offset by a double-digit decline in revenue from metals and minerals. The premium segment fell by double digits due to a fall-off in intermodal revenue. Intermodal is facing competition from trucking and I expect it to fall in lockstep with industry rail traffic.

Carloads for the Bulk segment fell 7% Y/Y due to a double-digit decline in coal and renewables volume, which was slightly offset by a mid single-digit percentage increase in other segments. Industrial carloads rose 3% on to a double-digit rise in energy volume, slightly offset by a 3% decline in metals and minerals carloads. A double-digit decline in intermodal volume hurt the premium segment as well.

Union Pacific's blended ASP rose 5% Y/Y. While railroads feasted on price hikes in 2019, their pricing power could be coming to an end. Clients who are concerned about their own business prospects may even ask for rate reductions. If the company has to cut rates then it could be difficult to raise them in the second half of the year.

Cost Containment Efforts May Not Matter

The Canadian railroads have consistently delivered sub-60% operating ratios. CSX (CSX) and Union Pacific have made deep cuts to operating costs in order to close the gap with their Canadian counterparts. In Q1, Union Pacific's total operating expenses were $3.1 billion, down 10% Y/Y. The reduction in operating costs were more than the decline in revenue, creating efficiency gains. It achieved an operating ratio of 59%, down from 64% in the year-earlier period.

Compensation and benefits expense was $1.1 billion, down by double digits; headcount reductions appear to be paying off. Purchased services and fuel costs fell 10% and 18%, respectively. Another slowdown in rail traffic could allow the company to markedly reduce fuel costs again this quarter. Purchased services and compensation and benefits were a combined 51% of total operating costs. If management cuts into these costs further it still may not be able to offset the potential decline in revenue. Falling scale could cause Union Pacific's operating ratio to rise above 60%.

Cost cuts allowed EBITDA of $2.1 billion to rise 9% Y/Y. EBITDA grew despite the decline in revenue. EBITDA margin was 51%, up 400 basis points versus the year-earlier period. A potential fall in revenue and ASP could pressure margins in Q2 and for the rest of the year.

Valuation Still Matters

The Dow Jones (DIA) has rebounded from its March lows. Animal spirits returned after the Federal Reserve and policy makers provided stimulus to the corporate debt markets, corporations and small businesses. UNP has benefited from the melt-up in broader markets. It currently has an enterprise value of $147 billion, which equates to 13.4x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. The company will likely face headwinds until the U.S. finds a vaccine to effectively treat COVID-19. That could take a while. It does not appear such headwinds are currently priced into the stock.

Conclusion

I believe earnings fundamentals still matter. UNP appears overpriced heading into earnings. Sell the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.