Regions is reporting noticeably higher charge-offs, but it looks as though the bank is being quite conservative with respect to recognizing losses, as opposed to a materially worse credit quality.

I was cautious about the near-term prospects of Regions Financial (RF) after first quarter earnings, and the stock has since had a pretty mixed run next to its peer group. I was concerned about the prospect of higher provisioning/reserve-building and loan losses, and that's been what has happened, though it's not clear to me that Regions is actually as bad off as the share price would otherwise suggest.

Regions' balance sheet sensitivity is a concern in a weaker rate environment, even with the company's hedging efforts, and I'm not ruling out the risk that the underlying credit situation is actually worse than its peers. Even so, I think the risk perception is worse than the reality, and I think Regions has positioned itself defensively relative to most of its peers. It'll take time for the underlying long-term value I see here to come out in the share price, but if the post-COVID-19 recession proves worse than the market's current sentiment reflects, Regions could be an outperformer.

Decidedly Mixed Results, But Better On A "Core" Basis

Regions had a pretty decent quarter in many respects, but it will be the high provisioning expense that lingers on as the main takeaway, as it did push the company into an operating loss and contributed to pressures that took the CET1 ratio below 9%.

Regions reported modest 2% yoy and 3% qoq revenue growth, coming in with a decent 3% beat versus the sell-side on a core basis. Regions was relatively unusual in posting decent net interest income growth (up 3% yoy and 5% qoq), beating expectations despite a 25bp qoq decline in NIM that was about 10bp worse than expected. Like most banks, Regions was stronger than expected on the non-interest income line, with mortgage banking revenue contributing to 1% yoy growth (and 2% qoq contraction that was about 7% better than expected).

Expenses were mixed, and this is a case where varying definitions of "core" come into play. Reported expenses were up 7% yoy and over 10% qoq, but my definition of core moves that to 2% yoy and 3% qoq growth. Either way, expenses were higher than expected, but core PPOP still grew (up 4% yoy and 2% qoq) and beat expectations by a few percentage points, or about $0.02/share.

That PPOP beat was more than wiped away by much higher provisioning expense. Provisioning was about 70% higher than expected, with both higher charge-offs (about 13% higher) and reserve-building (close to 100% higher than expected) pushing Regions to an operating loss. Regions was one of the few banks to post a meaningful sequential decline in tangible book value per share (down 4%), and with the CET1 ratio falling below 9%, there are some concerns about the dividend (management said they're planning on maintaining the dividend).

Is The Reserve Build Necessary Or Conservative?

Gauging a bank's reserves is a tricky thing - building reserves hurts reported earnings and capital return capacity in the short term, but investors typically react even more negatively when banks start reporting higher than expected credit losses and their capital adequacy comes into question. What's more, in the short term you don't really know if a bank is building reserves out of an abundance of caution or because management sees evidence of material deterioration in the loan book.

I had expected Regions to add more to reserves, but relative to its peer group, the $700M addition was sizable. This brings the loan reserve to about 2.5%, on par with a lot of larger banks and above some of the "mid-major" regional banks that Regions also competes with (like First Horizon (FHN)).

While non-performing loans were down sequentially and the non-performing asset ratio (including TDRs) was steady sequentially (and down slightly yoy), the charge-off ratio jumped from 0.44% last year and 0.59% in the first quarter to 0.80% this quarter, and Regions stands out this quarter for the magnitude of increase in the charge-off ratio (well above even Wells Fargo (WFC)).

Again, the question remains how much this reflects underlying deterioration and how much reflects conservatism. I believe that, relative to many peers, Regions is not messing around and is recognizing loan losses more quickly. I also think that Regions is taking a more conservative view of the post-COVID-19 economy. I'm not ignoring the bank's exposure to more troubled areas like energy, but at this point it seems to me that Regions is positioning itself defensively - and when you factor in the bank's decision to add hedges relatively late in the game (which is expensive), I think there's a good overall argument here for elevated conservatism.

The Outlook

There's always a subjective element to modeling and evaluating companies, and I expect a wide range of opinions on Regions. Investors who think that the pandemic recession will be short and shallow will likely argue that Regions is either overreacting or has a materially worse loan book. Investors who are worried that the market has shifted to an overly optimistic, if not heedlessly optimistic, position may well regard Regions as "the adults in the room" and see value in the bank's more conservative and defensive positioning. I've lowered my 2020 estimates again, but my 2023-2025 estimates end up a little higher, so I guess I'm in the camp that thinks Regions is being prudently cautious. Either way, my core expectation of low single-digit long-term core earnings growth (between 2% and 3%) hasn't really changed much. Likewise with my expectation of low-to-mid single-digit ROTCE in 2020 improving into the low double-digits next year.

The Bottom Line

I still think Regions is materially undervalued on a long-term basis, and I still think the stock is likely to remain controversial on the basis of its more conservative reserving and loan loss recognition policies. Whether these are the right steps to take won't be obvious in the next quarter or two, so I still see risk that Regions is not a particularly strong near-term performer, even though I believe in the long-term value argument. On the other hand, if market sentiment shifts quickly to a more pessimistic outlook, Regions could become a relative outperformer. I don't really focus on near-term market-timing, though, and I do think this is a name for investors with a long-term horizon to consider during this tough part of the bank cycle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.