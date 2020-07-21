A diversified manufacturer Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG), a constituent of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats (see page 11 of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats: A Practitioner's Guide), has been increasing DPS for 49 consecutive years (yes, including 2009). To qualify for the dividend kings club, it must raise the rewards for one additional year to hit the 50-year milestone. However, the ripple effects of the pandemic raised investor concerns if LEG loses the status this year given the inability to increase the dividend because of declining sales in all its segments including Bedding Products or even a possibility of DPS reduction, especially considering that furniture companies Steelcase Inc. (SCS) and Herman Miller, Inc, (MLHR) decided to slash their dividends in March and April (I discussed that in the respective articles on SCS and MLHR). However, the impact of the coronavirus was not as severe, and LEG declared an unchanged dividend on May 15, thus propping up investor confidence.

At the moment, the aristocrat yields ~4.5%, which is below the 2020 record, but is still materially higher than a 5-year average. In the article, I would like to take a deeper look at LEG’s financial performance, growth expectations, and expound on why I believe its dividend is relatively safe.

Introduction

Being a versatile 137-year-old company with a broad product range, Leggett & Platt operates via the recently reorganized Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products segments. Some of its end-markets bear the brunt of the pandemic, while others are not that exposed to the repercussions. Still, though 55% of LEG’s revenue is dependent on the consumer durables end-market (e.g., its bedding products), which is less sensitive to the economic downswings, 45% of sales come from automotive, perhaps, the most battered industry at the moment, and commercial/industrial (e.g., the aircraft industry). And though the toughest is likely behind, 2020 will almost inevitably be a year of double-digit revenue contraction (e.g., the demand for auto seat support & lumbar systems, as well for motors, actuators & cables is still weak).

Bedding products are at the crux of Legget & Platt's portfolio. Source: Unsplash

Before the economic doldrums of 2020, LEG had been demonstrating a fairly healthy pace of growth, partly undergirded by organic investments, and partly by acquisitions. Its 5-year CAGR stands at 3.69%, the 10-year figure is a bit higher and equals 3.94%. However, investors should not miss the forest for the trees here. Put another way, the 10-year CAGR masks a sales volatility in 2014-2015 and even significant contraction in 2016, before the trend was reversed and additionally bolstered by the Elite Comfort Solutions' acquisition completed in 2019.

Data by YCharts

So, in the not-too-distant past, Leggett & Platt had already coped with poor sales dynamics, and it successfully managed to reverse the trend leveraging its expertise, industry position, and M&A activity.

For LEG, 2019 was the best year of the 2010s in many ways. Its sales reached a decade zenith of $4.75 billion, operating cash flow also climbed to the 2010s record, and FCF to Equity, a staple of robust dividend coverage, also was the best in ten years. On a negative side, profits were not that strong, given the GAAP net income was only $333 million, below the 2016 record of $366.1 million. The net margin was also just 7%, while in the mid-2010s, LEG was capable to deliver high single-digit results. However, I would not say that the unimpressive bottom line significantly undermines the attractiveness of the company for investors due to the reasons I will discuss a bit later.

The first quarter began as a regular one regarding demand and business activity, but sales rapidly tumbled during the final weeks of the quarter because of the obvious reasons related to the coronavirus. A precipitous decline in sales impacted cash flows (e.g., because of inventory build-up) and spurred inevitable concerns regarding dividend coverage. And though Q1 sales were down only 9% (adjusted for the GEO Components acquisition, revenues were down 12% organically; volumes were 9% lower), the second quarter results will likely be much gloomier, as Wall Street is anticipating a 29% contraction.

FCF: Some coronavirus-induced softness, but not utterly disappointing

For a dividend investor, the cash flow analysis is the most essential part of the overall research routine. Upon deeper inspection, LEG's Q1 operating cash flow precipitously fell to just $10.4 million vs. $31.4 million a year ago. Capital investments were well above that figure, and, obviously, the company was FCFE negative. And though there is an observable pattern of weak Q1 cash flows both in 2018 and 2019 due to the timing of cash collection, 1Q20 was especially lackluster.

Sure, there is always a silver lining. Though in the first quarter FCF to Equity dived to sub-zero figures because of working capital headwinds (e.g., higher inventory because of weaker sales), LEG's LTM FCFE is still close to the highest level since 2010 and stands at $511.5 million. I have created the following chart to illustrate how the company's cash flows and dividend coverage evolved during the 2010s.

The author's work. Raw GAAP data from Seeking Alpha. Inorganic FCFE is the difference between the net CFFO and cash used in investing activities.

From the chart above, it is obvious that Legget & Platt's FCF had climbed materially higher since 2010. Inorganic FCFE was more volatile, as the company has been active regarding M&A. At the same time, both dividend and total rewards (buyback + dividend) coverage had improved dramatically, as, for instance, dividend coverage surpassed 2.5x in 2019. My dear readers can also notice that LEG's total rewards had reached its peak in 2016, as the company scaled down the buyback activity and prioritized dividend over share repurchases.

Finally, I should say that this year Leggett & Platt has undertaken aggressive emergency measures to avoid liquidity issues. First, it has been cutting opex to the bone. Second, its 2020 capex was slashed by more than 60% to $60 million (LTM capex was ~$136 million). Third, the acquisition activity was frozen. In sum, given cost-containment measures and paused investment activity, I anticipate LEG to remain FCF positive in 2020.

Capital efficiency

In my judgment, the capital efficiency analysis should never be ignored when researching dividend sustainability. If a company is unable to deploy capital properly, picking poor investment options (e.g., it overpays for machinery that has lagging productivity, which will harm the gross margin), at some point in the future, it will inevitably have to cut shareholder rewards, as it will have no resources to continue pouring cash into shareholder coffers.

In the case of LEG, I would like to skip analyzing the most popular efficiency metric Return on Equity, as the high debt load that mounted in the wake of the Elite Comfort Solutions acquisition artificially lowers the denominator of the equation – the shareholders' equity – thus ROE goes up. For that reason, I am not impressed with LEG’s bumper ROE of over 25%. I prefer to apply the debt- and cash-adjusted version of ROE I call Cash Return on Total Capital.

As of my estimations, despite humongous debt, LEG is a highly efficient company, as its LTM CROTC stands at ~17.6%. Compared to 2018, when the company had a far lower Debt/Equity of ~100% (vs. LTM level of close to 199%), its CROTC was only marginally higher and stood at ~18.5%. The conclusion that can be drawn here is that though the acquisition of the leading proprietary specialized foam technology company boosted debt, it was highly accretive regarding cash flows.

All in all, I believe LEG is a highly efficient company, capable of delivering attractive returns on its capital, which undergirds the dividend sustainability.

Financial position

One of the principal factors that likely positively impacted LEG’s decision to continue paying the dividend amid the economic downturn is the relative robustness of its balance sheet. I would like to put emphasis on 'relative,' because the balance sheet is clearly not perfect, as D/E is approaching ~200%, while interest expense eats into EBIT. But there are bright spots. First and foremost, as LEG explained discussing liquidity in the press release, it has no significant maturities until August 2022. The repayment of the principal due in 2020 is only $37.5 million. Finally, the total available liquidity stood at $734 million ($506 million in cash, $228 million available under the commercial paper program). So, in general, it is clearly not reeling on the ropes.

Final thoughts

Though the Elite Comfort Solutions acquisition was not accretive regarding the net margin, that is actually of secondary importance, as improved cash generation and strong capital efficiency greatly outweigh that. In 2019, LEG's cash flows improved significantly, so did the dividend coverage.

In the past years, LEG had been increasing the quarterly DPS in Q2 (yet in 2015 it was hiked in Q3). Though the company has not decided to increase dividends in Q2 this year, it still has time to add another year to its dividend growth history. But, in my view, it might be in Q4, given current challenges like a deep reduction in sales. So, long-term income-oriented investors may consider buying the stock, as it is relatively attractively valued at 9.9x EV/EBITDA, well below the 5-year average.

