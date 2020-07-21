This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Jamf - Apple’s software partner

After the success of the nCino (NCNO) and the Zoom Info (ZI) IPO’s it is not terribly surprising to see a parade of new IPO’s in the same basic space. Jamf (JAMF) is another such company, although it has some unique features that are likely to make its IPO very successful. The company is located in Minneapolis, MN, and its revenues are growing about 40%-the growth of subscription revenues which now make up[ 83% of the total is closer to 50%. What is different about Jamf is that it is focused on providing infrastructure management for the Apple (OTC:APPL) enterprise space. Jamf’s raison d’etre, and guiding business philosophy is described as "preserving the native Apple experience which most consumers adore while enabling the security, privacy, and management needs of large enterprises."

The IPO is expected to launch later this week and the share price range was just increased, suggesting strong demand for the offering. The offering will be lead by Goldman Sachs and includes many of the traditional top-tier underwriters. Based on this company’s likely growth and my 12 month forward projection of revenues which comes to about $320 million, I believe a reasonable enterprise value for the shares will be around $7 billion. That is likely far above some other analysis that are extant but investors have been willing to pay premium valuations for high growth IPO's and I doubt this will be different. That valuation is essentially an average for the company's 3 year growth cohort in the mid-high 30% range. Due to the Apple connection, there is likely to be some kind of halo premium for shares. There are not a lot of shares being offered in this IPO-about 16 million worth $352 million at the revised share price estimate. The odds on a buying frenzy initially are not insignificant as it will be difficult for institutional investors to build a full position with that size of offering.. My advice to subscribers-keep your powder dry and wait out the possible opening mania. There will be plenty of more shares offered by the current control shareholder, Vista. This is a company to own, but it is an investment and not a cult.

Jamf was bought by Vista, a P/E firm specializing in the software space. Vista paid $736 million for Jamf in 2017 at which time the company was apparently generating an annual run rate revenue of less than $120. It was a good buy then, and Vista and its principals are going to reap huge returns on their purchase. It is interesting to me that Vista is essentially Michael Dell’s venture capital operation, and that he has chosen to invest in a company whose business is in developing software for enterprise Apple deployment. I suppose his success with Jamf will fund some of his real estate adventures.

My guess is Jamf will reach a $5-$7 billion market valuation after it goes public, so Vista will achieve a return of more than 6X on its purchase price and much more on its invested capital-I presume much of the purchase consideration was financed. Regardless of how the IPO is specifically structured, given the kind of return for Vista and its principle, I would anticipate that many shares of the company’s capitalization will be sold after the expiration of the lock-up to cash in on this investment subsequent to the IPO. Readers should note that carefully in evaluating a commitment to this name.

The company had been growing at around 40% back then, and it is still growing at 40%. It has achieved strong growth in customer count. Currently the company has 40,000 customers; when it was acquired by Vista it reported 13,000 customers. The S-1 indicates that the company has just about doubled its revenue in the two years or so since it has belonged to Vista. Over that time period, the company’s ARR has more than doubled-part of the difference between the growth rate of the ARR and reported revenue is that this company has been transitioning to a SaaS model. That transition is almost completed; last quarter the company reported that 83% of its revenues had come from subscription. The last reported quarter in the preliminary S-1 is March, although presumably the June quarter will be reported by the time the IPO actually launches. The company reported growth of about 50% in subscription, but both services and perpetual license revenue growth were minimal. That brought total growth to 37% for the quarter. Compared to 40% growth in the 2019 calendar year.

At this point, Jamf’s products are relatively inexpensive considering much else in the software space. The current average ACV is less than $6,000 per customer as there are now more than 40,00 customers, and the list charges per managed device are in the range of $2 month, with the first 3 devices free for the company’s Jamf Now solution. Overall, the company average annual revenue per contracted device is just $1.17 In addition to the Now solution, the company offers 4 other products including Connect, Pro, School and Protect. I think one of the key aspects in evaluating this company is going to be just how the company moves upmarket from average revenue of $6000/user/year to something that can build a more massive revenue screen. The current DBE ratio is just 120 which is not a bad number. But that said, the company is going to have to do a whole lot more expanding than that, to reach a financial level that will support what I imagine will be a very substantial valuation.

Jamf has not suffered negative consequences from the economic contraction and the pandemic according to the S-1. While the company hasn’t reported the results of its June quarter in the preliminary S-1 filing, I imagine that growth likely accelerated above the level reported for Q!. That is probably a function of the need to manage remote devices during the pandemic. The latest statistics suggest that I have linked here: The PC is suddenly cool again ... for now is showing that Apple has seen a substantial increase in its sales of PC’s as users work more from home. While there is not a one for one correlation between revenues of this company and Apple’s PC shipments, there almost surely has been a fair amount of positive drag exerted by the impact of Apple PC shipments on Jamf’s current revenues. I would not suggest investing in Jamf for that correlation specifically, but some investors will almost certainly call this a Covid-19 stock and accord it a valuation that might otherwise never be justified.

One of the potential issues with the Jamf offering to subscribers/potential investors, more in terms of potential valuation than anything else, is Apple’s recent acquisition of Fleetsmith. Fleetsmith is basically a start-up; its revenues are currently less than $10 million and it has 75 employees. Fleetsmith offers a device management solution that is quite similar, at least at a headline level, to Jamf’s offering. See the link here for a comparison between the two: Fleetsmith vs Jamf Pro | TrustRadius. As might be anticipated, this comparison, essentially compiled before Fleetsmith was acquired by Apple, shows Jamf providing its customers with a better experience in terms of support and updates. Presumably with more capital at hand, Fleetsmith will improve both the quality and the breadth of its offering.

Apple and Jamf have been partners for many years. There are models as to how this type of relationship might evolve. Apple, as a partner, has been responsible for 6% of Jamf’s bookings. Jamf Nation, with about 100k members is the largest Apple community composed of IT professionals. I am sure that Apple has significant plans for Fleetsmith, and in time, Fleetsmith and Jamf will see each other more frequently as competitors.. But it should also be noted that Apple benefits from being able to offer a full blown device management solution when it sells in the enterprise space-it obviously has benefited from its ability to offer Jamf as part of an enterprise deployment and that is not going to change in the near future. And this is a very large market; and one that is growing substantially and which is just modestly penetrated.

I do not follow Apple (far too many other people do for me to be able to add value), and I do not use their laptop or PC equivalent. I was surprised to find some of the relevant statistics about Apple in the enterprise software market that are shown in the S-1. Overall, current data from the S-1 by way of Atherton Research says that Apple’s enterprise revenue has grown from $25 billion to $40 billion over the past 5 years ending in December 2019. There are loads of surveys in this S-1, some likely relevant, others less so. But for what it is worth, 70% of college students say they prefer using Mac’s and that they are more likely to work at an employer that has Mac’s deployed. A more relevant survey, at least from my perspective is from IDC in which that organization says that while Mac’s represent 11% of installed notebooks today, they are likely to grow to 14% of the installed base over the next couple of years.

And finally the TAM. Jamf has cited a Frost and Sullivan report that has estimated the global TAM for Apple Enterprise Management is anticipated to rise from $10.3 billion last year, to $23.4 billion by 2024. That is a CAGR of around 18%. When estimating a long term growth rate for this company, the size of the market is more than adequate to support growth in the mid-30% growth cohort for several years into the future. I would rate that as just shy of hyper growth, but then again, after nCino’s IPO all bets are off when it comes to short term valuation related to either the size or the growth of a TAM. And obviously the halo effect from being part of the Apple eco-system and enjoying benefits from Apple’s market share gains in the enterprise space, will be part of the valuation calculus that is not easy to determine using standard quantitative metrics.

What does Jamf do exactly and how does it distribute its products?

The company principle product, which generated nearly 80% of the company’s revenue is called Jamf Pro. Jamf Pro is meant for the enterprise. It enables device deployment and enrollment, what is called device and user governance, inventory management, software license deployment and registration and some security features such as encryption and device patching.

Jamf Protect would seem to be an offering with great potential. It offers end-point security particularly for Mac machines and features. This is not the kind of end-point security offered by either Crowdstrike (OTC:CRWD) or Cloudflare (NET). But given the immense potential of this market, the company should be able to build this business over time.

Jamf offers an SMB solution which is designed for self-service acquisition and deployment called Jamf Now. It is cheap, and well suited the needs of users who have no professional IT resources. It can serve as an on-ramp to the company’s flagship Pro offering.

The company offer Jamf School which is functionality that was acquired from the company’s purchase of ZuluDesk in 2019. It is software that allows teachers and parents to control how IPads and other mobile devices are used. The main feature here is that there is special functionality that allows for governance to insure that child users are not exposed to porn and other harmful content. As of the time of the acquisition, Jamf and Zulu had 14,000 customers using the technology.

Jamf Connect is a product that came from the company’s acquisition of a business called Orchard and Grove. The product offering is called Nomad. Nomad, or Connect, is designed for system administrators in an Apple network, that allow for remote access of email, work calendars and other programs from the use of the Azure Active Directory.

In order for Jamf to maintain its growth rate it has to be able to sell multiple products to its users and substantially improve its DBE beyond 120. Connect and Protect both of which have been launched in the least 18 months should help the company in terms of its ability to sell more product to its customer base. The company has been growing its research and development spend by about 40%/year, and research and development spend was 21% of revenues last quarter. The company, for a small business has been acquisitive, and many of its newer products are based on acquired technology.

The company, in its S-1 talks about a strategy for developing and offering products in selected verticals such as healthcare, education and hospitality. The healthcare vertical, depending on what is offered specifically, might be interesting; at this point, hospitality is probably not the most important vertical to pursue although could readily change if the vaccines on trial really bring the pandemic under control.

The company has launched a product called in the health care space called Virtual Visits which allows users to “visit” doctors and family members through hospital issued i Pads. There are quite a number of innovative solutions including those offered by Livongo (LVGO), Teladoc (TDOC) and Health Catalyst (HCAT) to name but a few in this space. Jamf’s solutions are a little bit different than those offered by the vendors cited; the opportunity is certainly there for healthcare to be a significant business for Jamf.

The company, as mentioned earlier, is in the final stages of transitioning its user base to subscription. Last quarter, subscription revenues reached 83% of revenues. Subscription revenue growth has been close to 50%. The other components of revenue, services and license are not growing significantly or at all, and should be in their sunset phases.

The go-to-market strategy is fairly typical for a company of the size and the antecedents of Jamf. It is basically using a direct sales effort to address larger enterprises, and it is attempting to build out its channel presence to reach new territories, and in particular international opportunities. International was but 23% of revenues last year; the potential is much larger than that. Jamf is hiring sales reps at this point with 23 job postings on LinkedIn at this point. The company has created a positive sales culture as can be seen from this link from an organization called Indeed.com.

The company appears to have a large and vibrant user group, Jamf Nation with 100k active members. Jamf Nation is a forum in which users discuss experiences, raise question and problems, and seek answer regarding how to use the Apple infrastructure to solve specific problems. Jamf funds the expenses of the user group, and benefits from having a community that serves as a marketing channel for the company. I have linked here to a current Jamf Nation user board: Jamf Nation

Use Cases-Why users buy from Jamf

Jamf has some reasonably impressive use cases for a company of its size. Perhaps the most prominent use case is that of IBM (IBM). About 5 years ago, IBM made a decision to allow its nearly 400k users to choose between Macs and Windows. Initially 30K users switched to Macs and the population of Macs has now risen to 150k (Users only get to make an election at the time of a standard PC replacement cycle. At the moment, according to IBM, 73% of its users want a Mac.) All of the Mac computers that are unpacked by users have a Jamf resource that directs users to an internal website that provides introductory information and self-help resources. Jamf software is used to configure corporate setting, establish security policies, deploy applications and personalize devices to the users role at IBM. The statistics provided by Jamf and IBM say that net promoter scores are substantially higher for the Mac experience, than with the PC experience, that employees who choose Macs are 17% less likely to leave IBM than employees who chose PC’s and perhaps the one I can most accept is that Windows users are 5x more likely to need on-site help desk support than Mac users.

Another significant Jamf customer is SAP (SAP). SAP is one of the largest software companies in the world with current revenues of nearly $30 billion, and an employee headcount currently of just over 100k employees. In 2016 the company started to offer its employees a device choice. At that time, only 10k SAP employees were using Mac as their work computer. Initially, SAP adopted an approach of attempting to match Windows features while retaining the benefits of the Mac experience-basically the product mantra of Jamf. As a result of the SAP program, the Mac population has risen to 24k and current trends should take the installed population to 30k by the end of the year. In 2018, the company migrated all of its Mac users to the Jamf management offering. In addition to the Mac experience, the company migrated 80k iPhones and iPad devices over a 7 month span to Jamf management. The migration was done without manual intervention. The benefits have been significant, according to SAP. Obviously the Jamf software allows for seamless operating system updates, and it streamlines the process of device provisioning. Users experience faster logins with a simplified single sign-on paradigm. SAP has endorsed the Jamf security app and it is quite enthusiastic about the ability to deploy devices to all employees worldwide without the need for any IT personnel to be involved in set-up.

A final customer of note has been the Eanes school district which encompasses 9 schools and 9000 students just outside of Austin, TX. The district decided to standardize their end-user technology using Macs and IPads. The district appears to be one of the few that has successfully been able to implement distance learning during the pandemic. The students can download their instructional material without access to an app store that might not always be edited to prevent dangerous content. This is a showcase example of the Jamf School application where the software manages the deployments of software and keeps track of the devices that have been provided for the students.

I will note that the Eanes school district encompasses one of the higher income areas in Texas, or anywhere in the US for that matter, which is why I imagine it has been able to implement such a visionary solution. And obviously, given the Dell connection, and high-tech background of Austin, implementing this kind of solution comes naturally. But over time, this writer anticipates that this kind of application will find a home as a norm rather than an outlier in all kinds of learning situations. If distance learning, and less classroom time is to be the new norm-or even if it is just a top-up to a more traditional experience- this is clearly one path to follow.

Competition and Moats

Apple is probably not the most thought of name when it comes to the enterprise. I labored under the impression that it was not that widely deployed as an enterprise platform. Indeed, I was rather startled to find that both SAP and IBM were major Apple enterprise consumers. So, before doing my checks, I wasn’t aware of an industry based on providing software to the Apple enterprise community. But that said, there are plenty of competitors in this space. The competitors that are probably the biggest area of opportunity for Jamf are the larger cross-platform companies such as VMWare (VMW), Microsoft (MSFT), and IBM. Most of these vendors do have solutions that can and are used for a single silo of infrastructure functionality with a Mac deployment such as end-point security or device/identity management etc. And they have very large resources and large installed base of users.

Jamf has competed quite effectively with these users by offering a specialized platform that is focused on providing the required functionality for a large enterprise, while maintaining the Apple experience which users greatly appreciate. To my mind, that is a story to sell which probably resonates more and more broadly as the Mac goes more and more mainstream as an enterprise device in the largest organizations.

The smaller companies in the space are…well smaller. Most of these vendors are still single product in terms of their offering and lack some of the features that a vendor of this scale will be able to offer its clients. Some will succeed and most will get swallowed up and lose their role as Apple software vendors.

As mentioned, Apple itself now owns one of these start-ups. That start-up today is really not a company that has multiple products for all classes of Apple enterprise users. I can only assume that it is Apple’s intention to build out the capabilities of Fleetsmith in this market. But to do so will take time-Fleetsmith had an employee count of just 75 when it was acquired while Jamf currently has 1000 employees. It is not a simple matter to just hire people who are skilled in writing Apple infrastructure management code. Apple is an immense company, and how it does in the enterprise space is unlikely a huge priority. But in my view, an offer of Apple + Jamf is far better in inducing significant enterprise users to choose Apple, than in simply offering Apple hardware.

Jamf has a significant number of patents that have been assigned which are very specific in terms of its approach to Apple device management. I do not purport to be a patent expert, but I think some of its IP that has been patented will make it more difficult for competitors to build truly competitive offerings. I’ve linked to a site that shows what has been most recently patented by Jamf (there is a site for about everything these days-and that is part of what I mean when I write so emphatically about digital transformation): Patents Assigned to JAMF Software, LLC - Justia Patents Search

Overall, I think that Jamf has a reasonable technology moat that is likely to persist. Its vertical strategy in terms of products addressing education and health would seem to be creating additional barriers for potential competitors. I think it is reasonable to imagine that Jamf will be the largest platform provider of Apple enterprise solutions for the foreseeable future.

https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2020/06/apple-acquires-fleetsmith-a-remote-device-management-startup/

Trying to project a likely valuation for a start-up is a fraught exercise-but to a certain extent it is less important for retail investors. I had no idea that nCino would reach an $8 billion valuation immediately and I am not sure how I might have surmised that it would-the answer certainly doesn’t lie in the numbers or the analysis. About all that I can say is that the road show was a hot ticket and was truncated because of high demand.

There are signs that this IPO will follow a similar path. In the course of writing this article, Jamf has increased its planned IPO price by about 20%. The offering is relatively tiny-16 million share which will bring the size of the offering to $352 million. And hedge fund Tiger Global, and Dragoneer-basically a VC are buying $100 million of the offering. I would be very surprised to see Jamf trade at a market cap of less than $5 billion based on 20X the current run rate of sales-about $242 million. Realistically, especially given the connection with Apple, the company’s profitability and positive cash flow, and the recent performance of nCino, my guess is that the market cap will start off in the $7 billion + neighborhood. I expect that the shares will be very hard to acquire for most retail investors, unless they are hyper-active traders.

This company is currently non-GAAP profitable, and while earnings are not going to support the valuation they are nice to have. Last quarter, the company reported a GAAP loss of $11.5 million. That included an interest expense of $4.8 million and a foreign currency transaction loss of $.3 million. The significant level of interest expense is not the result of operational cash burn but a function of how Vista wound up financing and structuring its purchase of Jamf.

In addition, the company reported depreciation expense of $1.3 million. Those expenses will be gone in future non-GAAP presentations. Stock based comp was tiny last quarter-just $.8 million, but it is reasonable to imagine that this expense bucket will rise with the IPO to a level that will suck up the reported GAAP operating loss of $6.5 million.

The company has a gross margin of 75% based on its latest financials. Gross profit has risen from 61% in March of 2018, to 70.5% last year to the current level of 75%. I imagine that gross margins will continue to expand as the transition to a SaaS model mature. I think non-GAAP gross margins can surpass the 80% range in the next year or so.

The company spent almost 19% of revenues on general and administrative costs last quarter. Obviously, that is a number that reflects some growing pains and some preliminary expense for the planned IPO. Overall, general and administrative spend rose by 56% year on year last quarter. The company spent 37% of revenues on sales and marketing last quarter. That is high, but not particularly high for a growth company like this. I wouldn’t expect any great leverage on that metric in the near term. As mentioned earlier, the company is on a path to raise research and development spending by 40% and that is certainly going to be necessary if it has any expectation of entering the health care software market and expanding its footprint in terms of its Schools and potential hospitality offering. Research and development at 21% of revenues is high, but again, not that high for a high growth company of this size.

I would like to have seen the results for the June quarter-but they have not yet been published. I assume that those results will show a small level of profitability because of the revenue tailwind I expect will be seen because of the work-from-home paradigm.

I do not anticipate that readers will be able to buy Jamf shares at a reasonable valuation initially. I think a reasonable valuation for these shares would be around 22X EV to forward sales-that is just about the precise average valuation that best fits the company's growth profile. My guess is that forward sales are going to be around $315-$320 million with marginal non-GAAP profitability. So, a reasonable enterprise value for the shares is probably around $7 billion, + some premium for the Apple halo.

Again, handicapping the price of IPO’s is at best a fraught exercise. And given the relatively small size of this offering and its connection with Apple, I imagine the initial supply/demand balance will be weighted heavily on the demand side. But if/when the balance becomes more reasonable, I actually like the prospects of this company and expect it to enjoy mid-30% growth for some years to come. And I guess I will have to leave it at that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.