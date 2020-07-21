POC data for HIF2 would open the door for tumor-targeted TRiM to go after additional targets. Likewise, POC for ENaC would allow for expansion into further lung indications.

Shares of RNAi pioneer Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) have more than tripled since my initial recommendation highlighted the transformative Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) deal in HBV, optimism for prospects of the AAT program and ability of the unique TRiM platform to continue generating high value product candidates for years to come.

As the multi-faceted pipeline continues to make significant progress in the clinic, I believe the present is a good time to revisit with an eye toward 2H 2020 and 2021 catalysts.

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can see shares sink as low as the $20 level as a result of the COVID-19 related selloff in the market and biotech sector (offered a great "maximum pessimism" opportunity for investors who took advantage of indiscriminate selling to initiate or add to their positions). From there, share price established a base in the mid 30s and has been running up nicely into 2H 2020 catalysts. Still, I believe patient investors would do well to accumulate dips as we look forward to key catalysts within the next year or so.

Overview

Last year in ROTY's model account, our brief thesis read as follows:

This RNAi pioneer has substantial momentum going into the second half of 2019 and beyond. HBV program partnered with JNJ continues to rapidly progress in the clinic ($1.6 billion in milestone payments for the taking, not to mention $1.9 billion for 3 additional targets). The TRIM platform is being utilized to pursue multiple lucrative indications (ARO-AAT going after 100k patients in US and same number in Europe with FDA giving green light for adaptive phase 2/3 study, ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 utilizing well validated targets to reduce triglycerides, cystic fibrosis program could be a gamechanger as positive data would open the way to other lucrative indications like IPF or COPD, ARO-HIF2 going after undruggable oncology target, etc). They have a substantial cash position with low burn rate, allowing investors to exercise patience as management continues to execute on a well-thought out strategy. See my initial December 2018 article. Time Frame For Upside = 12 months+ as HBV program generates more data and pipeline progresses (revaluation + catalyst idea)

Figure 2: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

Let's move onto the Q2 update to determine how thesis is progressed and what material events we can look forward to later this year.

Q2 Update

For the second quarter of 2020, the company reported cash and equivalents of $256 million as compared to net loss of nearly $20 million. Research and development expenses rose to $29 million, while G&A nearly tripled to $16 million.

A Cliff Notes snapshot of recent pipeline progress reveals that highly capable management continues to execute in the clinic at an efficient pace:

Dosed the first patients in AROHSD1001 phase 1/2 study (has potential in lucrative nonalcoholic steatohepatitis or NASH space). Ironically, the importance of this target was uncovered by the much larger Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN), but Arrowhead beat them to the clinic.

Completed enrollment of the first sequential cohort in the AROAAT2002 pilot open-label phase 2 multi-dose study (designed to assess changes in a novel histological activity scale in patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated liver disease). Although they had to pause enrollment due to COVID-19 pandemic, Arrowhead appears to be the clear leader in this space ahead of the much larger Vertex Pharmaceuticals' VX-814 (facing a longer than expected path ahead as regulators will likely want functional data as opposed to circulating AAT). Likewise, Alnylam Pharmaceutials and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) have joined forces in an effort to play catch up to Arrowhead, whose ARO-AAT program has a very appealing every three- to six-month profile (as pointed out by long time bull and ROTY member Michael Meltzer).

Completed planned enrollment in AROANG1001 phase 1 study (being developed for the treatment of mixed dyslipidemia).

Completed discovery and optimization work and advanced ARO-Lung2, intended for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) and will move into IND-enabling studies with a planned CTA filing in the first half of 2021.This program goes after an undisclosed gene target and is the company’s second inhaled RNAi candidate.

Started a development program to go after COVID-19 and other possible future pulmonary-borne pathogens. Management is playing this one very close to their vest and won't disclose additional details.

Reported interim multiple-dose results on two cardiometabolic candidates ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3, showing high levels of reduction in APOC3, ANGPTL3, triglycerides, and other lipid parameters. To put the data into context, Ionis Pharmaceuticals/Akcea Therapeutics' phase 2 data with monthly dose yielded inferior results to Arrowhead's single dose data.

Completed a regulatory submission to begin a phase 1/2a clinical trial of ARO-ENaC (intended to treat cystic fibrosis). As they dose initial patients keep in mind we could get initial data 2H 2020. To get an idea of potential opportunity, consider that Vertex Pharmaceuticals' CF franchise is set to do 2020 revenues of over $5 billion.

Expanded Arrowhead’s senior management team with the hiring of Jim Hassard as chief commercial officer. This newly-created position is important as it highlights the company's intentional steps to transition from clinical to commercial stage. Also, Hassard's past experience will serve the company well (SVP of Marketing Access at Coherus BioSciences as he co-led launch of pegfilgrastim and VP of Marketing at Medivation, which was acquired by Pfizer).

As for the conference call, management started by noting that new patient screening enrollment was paused in March for at least a four-week period in the phase 2/3 SEQUIOA study and AROAAT2002 open-label trial. Patients already enrolled continue to be dosed per protocol and they are working on getting sites up and running again. First cohort of 2002 study already was fully enrolled, so six-month biopsies will be collected in summer with data to be reported in fall. Management seems to believe this is an important readout as it could show the drug is doing what it's supposed to (reduce new production of mutant misfolded AAT protein). Keep in mind it could be too early to see histological changes due to short follow up. As for competition in the field, they remind us other RNAi-based approaches have yet to deliver data even in normal healthy volunteers. Management indirectly disparages and provides negative commentary on Vertex Pharmaceuticals' approach, stating that there will be serious challenges in showing clinical benefit in patients with liver manifestations of AAT deficiency. If liver produces 2 grams of AAT protein per day, it's not feasible to administer enough small molecule corrector to address that level of protein production (goal would be to correct 20% to 30% of protein, still leaving 70% to 80% of misfolded protein present). On the other hand, ARO-AAT nearly completely suppresses liver production of mutant Z-AAT protein and may take two years of treatment to show meaningful change in liver histology (as contrasted to taking eight years or 10 years of a corrector to show meaningful change).

Moving onto the ARO-APOC3 program, we are reminded of the dichotomy between going after diseases where there's a single genetic cause (such as familial chylomicronemia syndrome or FCS) and those with polygenic causes (such as multifactorial chylomicronemia or MCM, where US market opportunity alone is 30,000 patients or so). Both are "severe diseases that can lead to severe abdominal pain, recurrent pancreatitis, emergency room visits and hospitalizations and even death." Management is choosing to go after MCM first with plans to initiate a pivotal study 1H 2021 (would be relatively short, so this could be the first product candidate to make it to market). More data from the phase 1/2 trial will be presented at various conferences later this year. Keep in mind that in the last conference call they highlighted a 95% reduction of circulating triglycerides in hypertriglyceridemic patients after only a single dose of ARO-APOC3, which management calls "stunning."

As for ANG3 for treatment patients with mixed dyslipidemia, this is a high prevalance disease with potential patient population of 10 million to 15 million people in the US alone. ANG3 has the potential to reduce triglycerides to a "far higher degree" than available treatments and also reduces LCL (potentially greater than statins and PCSK9 inhibitors alone). 80% reduction in triglycerides and 40% reduction in LDL were observed after a single dose of ARO-ANG3 previously (impressive considering that all patients were already on LDL-lowering drugs). Progress for this asset will take longer, moving first into a phase 2b study prior to a pivotal trial (phase 2b to initiate 1H 2021). The phase 1/2 trial is fully enrolled and full data set will be presented later this year.

As for HIF2, I want to first remind readers that Merck (NYSE:MRK) bought out the front runner in this space in a $2.2 billion deal ($1.05 billion upfront cash payment), showing the potential value here should positive data be reported. Phase 1 study will begin enrolling patients shortly (have been some delays due to COVID-19) and proof of concept data could come this year or 1H 2021. Keep in mind that showing proof of concept here would be a big deal because it also points the way forward for tumor targeted TRiM and going after additional targets. Management states that good data would be seeing acceptable Hif2-alpha knockdown (target is present in 80% of clear cell RCC patients) and the plan is to pursue in combination with a partner (solo is always possible). It's emphasized that after POC they can rapidly expand into new solid tumors against novel targets.

As for ARO-HSD, a phase 1/2 study began dosing in March and they are through the first cohort, escalating to the next higher dose. Second cohort was paused due to COVID-19 but should reoopen shortly and management states it's a minor delay.

As for ARO-ENaC, CTA was filed last month to begin phase 1/2 study in healthy volunteers and patients with cystic fibrosis (too early to say if any COVID-19 related delays). While there has been much progress in the CF field thanks to Vertex Pharmaceuticals and others, there's still a significant opportunity to address patients who don't respond to standard of care or improve responses. The target of epithelial sodium channel or ENaC has received much validation (consider that CF patients with heterozygous ENaC knockouts have a mild form of CF or even no discernible lung complication several decades into life). Thus, "the idea is that reduction of ENaC expression in the lung helps to rehydrate CF-related dehydrated mucus and may help improve mucociliary clearance." As always, the company is efficient in the clinic and the plan here is to get an initial read on tolerability and efficacy, then launch a phase 3 study in 2021. Much like with HIF2, proof of concept data here would be a big deal as the company could rapidly expand into other pulmonary disease indications.

Speaking of which, a second lung program has been introduced, ARO-Lung2 to address COPD patients (CTA filing to occur 1H 2021 to begin first-in-human studies). IPF is another very lucrative indication they could go after (consider that Roche's Esbriet did $1.13 billion in 2019 sales).

Interestingly enough, the company also disclosed its COVID-19 program without further detail ("we are looking to bring the same ingenuity and innovative thinking to this issue that we did in revolutionizing the approach to Hepatitis B"). Management touts that they are the clear RNAi leaders in addressing lung, move faster in the clinic than other companies and are leaders in the antiviral space as proof they could have an impact here.

Lastly, there's a muscle-targeted program with well validated gene target, but it will not be disclosed (CTA to be filed by the end of 2020).

BofA Presentation

Management's recent presentation at Bank of America Healthcare Conference was a worthwhile listen as well. Here are just a few nuggets of information that stuck out to me:

-CEO Chris Anzalone notes that we are entering the golden age of RNA interference and the upcoming year should be an exciting one for the company. This modality is increasingly validated and is being shown to be quite reliable. This is the year they take RNAi outside the liver (solid tumor program, inhaled program with CF, muscle-targeted program CTA next year, later next year another cell type to be introduced). They have close to 10 clinical candidates and are looking to double that in the next few years (broad and deep pipeline). No company can commercialize this type of pipeline, so they are being opportunistic to find the right partnerships at the right time with the right economics. Partner Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) (ARO-LPA) phase 2 study will initiate later this year. Janssen HBV program is now involved in two phase 2b studies and Janssen brought three additional targets for which candidates will be developed. Anzalone continues to project the grand ambition of Arrowhead becoming a big pharmaceutical company, but is wise enough to realize they need to judiciously select where they go it alone and where it's best to partner up (drug development is expensive, especially for very broad indications).

-When discussing partnering including existing collaborations with Amgen and Janssen, Anzalone admits that ANG3 and APOC3 (wholly-owned assets) could require cardiovascular outcomes studies which are quite lengthy and expensive. However, now that the company has more capital and larger infrastructure they have the capability of doing those studies should they choose (or holding out for better deal terms with big pharma). For ANGPTL3, Anzalone reminds that they are the only RNAi player against this target and would compete against antisense oligos. Arrowhead would beat them based on better dosing schedule (once every four to six months vs. monthly) and better safety (no thrombocytopenia issues seen with antisense). They can be in a phase 2b study in the first half of next year with this program. Full phase 1 data set is expected this year (about 93 patients all enrolled and being followed, accepted at two different conferences to present data). If medical conferences are not happening, they'll find other ways to present these data sets.

-For AAT indication, there's no way to treat this disease currently short of liver transplant. Biology is very clear (patients have mutation that causes AAT protein to be misfolded and therefore not properly exported from liver). Liver makes two grams per day, day after day, causing liver disease and death over time. Phase 1 study was very clearly (nearly completely suppressing hepatic production of AAT). Phase 2/3 study approval endpoints have been agreed upon with the FDA (histological changes over time). Open label study gives an idea of what's going on in blinded study without breaking the blind (first open label data/6 month biopsy data will be coming later this year). This will be the first time anyone has shown data like this before (from there get biopsy data for 12 month, 18 month, 24 months to get a good read into what's going on with pivotal study).

-Lung franchise will allow them to go after a number of indications and diseases. ARO-ENaC will be dosing this quarter and follow on lung program is for COPD (CTA filing by end of the year). COVID-19 program and program against other coronaviruses could be quite interesting as well. All of these will be big source of pipeline growth over next few years. Arrowhead is succeeding where other companies failed (getting into other cell types including muscle and solid tumors) in part due to their ability to design very potent RNAi molecules.

Other Information

As for institutional investors of note, it's a head scratcher for me that almost none of the usual funds I keep tabs on hold positions here (RTW Investments sold out earlier this year I believe). Interestingly enough, Vanguard owns just shy of a 10% stake and Blackrock with a 12.3% stake. Regular insider sales throughout 2020 fail to inspire confidence.

When looking at the valuation of RNAi front runner Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY), member PersimmonTreeInvestments notes that after the $9.7 billion buyout of Medicines Company by Novartis cholesterol-lowering drug inclisiran now has three owners. This contrasts sharply to Arrowhead who has several unencumbered assets in the cardiovascular space but still sports a market capitalization of just $5.2 billion.

A snapshot of market capitalizations of three major RNAi players is rather telling as well.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

To conclude, this favorite platform technology idea of the ROTY community still offers a reasonable valuation and entry point for investors willing to hold with patience into 2H 2020 and 2021. Arrowhead continues to build up its cash reserves, giving them the ability to negotiate potential collaborations from a position of strength or continue to wait until key assets deliver the necessary data sets for the market to understand their true worth. Management has shown themselves savvy enough to know which assets and indications are worth pursuing solo vs. those that are better off in the hands of big pharma (while still retaining lucrative stake in economics). An example of this is JNJ-partnered ARO-HBV/JNJ-73763989 in phase 2 studies where the large pharma company gets ever closer to the holy grail of a functional cure (total deal value potentially exceeding $3.7 billion).

I'm feeling increasingly confident in the future of ARO-AAT and its potential to create value (well ahead of other RNAi players and superior to competition from Vertex Pharmaceuticals). Programs for cardiovascular targets APOC3/ANG3 continue to look intriguing to me and initial data superior to other approaches such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals' where certain adverse events are an issue (and less convenient dosing profile). Lastly, while my focus is on 2H 2020 and 2021, I will admit this is a name ideal for holding longer term as well given the ability of TRiM platform to efficiently churn out drug candidates to the point that this midcap company will sport a pipeline equivalent to pharmaceutical companies sporting much higher valuations.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, ARWR is a Buy. I suggest taking advantage of dips to accumulate a full size position with the plan of holding into next year (and potentially beyond).

Risks include setbacks in the clinic (related to COVID-19 or non, such as pausing enrollment of AAT), disappointing data sets (ie near term for AAT, APOC3/ANG3, etc), competition in the RNAi space to name a few. Dilution in the near term is not expected given solid cash position and manageable burn rate.

