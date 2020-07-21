Management has made a couple of well-timed sales in the last 6 months, and the investment of the proceeds will be critical to the company's future earnings and cash flow.

Eaton is currently a diversified industrial company, though they have been restructuring their businesses to focus on areas of increasing growth and streamlining their business segments.

Investment Thesis

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was punished by COVID-19 pandemic fears like the rest of the market, but the pandemic effects on Eaton are fairly limited. This is because the majority of Eaton's revenue and earnings are from their Electrical Products, Systems and Services segments. These segments' customer base is very diverse and includes steady business markets such as governmental, utilities and information technologies. However, now that the market has rebounded from their lows in March, Eaton's stock is probably at best fairly valued depending on future growth. The company has a strong business, though, and has been growing their dividend for 11 years straight. I will discuss in this article their valuation and their potential to outperform their past growth going forward.

(Source: Eaton.com)

COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts

While we will have to wait for Q2 results to see the full effect of the pandemic on Eaton's business, I can review Q1 results to get an idea of the impact and make some assumptions for Q2.

Here are Eaton's Q1 results, broken down by segment:

Revenue was down YOY in all segments except, oddly enough, their Aerospace segment. All of the YOY gain in Aerospace segment sales, though, was due to their acquisition of Souriau Sunbank. I am expecting their Q2 sales to be impacted some across all segments, but especially their Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility segments.

Business Segments, Growth, and Restructuring

Eaton currently breaks down their sales and earnings into 6 segments. These segments are Electrical Products, Electrical Systems and Services, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility.

Here's how these segments broke down in 2019, 2018, and 2017:

(Source: Eaton's 2019 10K)

The first 2 segments above are their Electrical Products and Systems and Services segments. These segments are their "bread and butter" in terms of their propensity to generate strong and consistent income and cash flow.

These 2 segments combined to contribute ~62.8% of Eaton's 2019 revenues and ~65.8% of Eaton's 2019 operating income. The growth here is somewhat limited though, as the average combined sales growth since 2017 has been ~3%. Electrical Products, in particular, showed slow growth at just 1.7% average growth. This would help to explain why Eaton chose to sell off their lighting business in order to focus on areas of higher growth like their data center business. Electrical Products and Systems and Services did however show promising operating margin improvement and profit growth:

(Source: Eaton's 2019 10K)

Organic growth projections for their data center business was projected to be in the high single digits for 2020, and I suspect that they are still expecting similar growth in 2020 despite with some impact from COVID-19 expected:

(Source: Eaton's Investor Relations)

Their next reporting segment from 2019 is their Hydraulics business segment. This segment will likely be a significantly smaller segment in the future, as Eaton has agreed to sell most of the business to Danfoss for $3.3 billion. The segment only contributed ~11.9% of 2019 total sales, and only ~7.8% of 2019 operating income. Eaton will retain the filtration and golf grip businesses, which contributed ~$1.1 billion to 2019 sales. I think it's entirely possible that Eaton looks to divest from these remaining businesses as well or consolidates them into another segment to eliminate the Hydraulics segment from their reportable segments.

As far as the status of the Hydraulics business sale to Danfoss is concerned, it doesn't appear that the current pandemic will have much effect on preventing the sale from being completed as CEO Craig Arnold says in the Q1 conference call:

Yes. I'd say that we're certainly confident, as we talk about, that the deal will close. As we announced earlier, we do expect the deal to close at the end of the year. In late January, we did file the purchase agreement as a material contract with the SEC. And as you can see in the contract, the buyer doesn't really have outs for financing or regulatory issues.

As far as what management plans to do with the proceeds of the sale, here is what Craig Arnold offered on the topic on the Q1 conference call:

As planned, during Q1, we repurchased $1.3 billion of our shares using the proceeds from the Lighting sale. And as you're also aware, we expect to receive $3.3 billion of cash from the sale of Hydraulics by the end of the year, leaving us with much higher liquidity and even lower leverage. So with a strong balance sheet, our optionality for additional share repurchase and M&A really remains intact. We continue to think that our stock provides a very attractive return given the 3.4% dividend yield and a free cash flow yield of more than 7%.

The 4th reported segment for Eaton is the Aerospace division. I'll share a couple of charts from the 10K that summarize their last 3 years of results of Aerospace:

(Source: Eaton's 2019 10K)

The first chart is important regarding the recent COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on Eaton's aircraft segment. Eaton's doesn't specify in their 10K how much of their Aerospace business is related to commercial aerospace customers, but it is good to know that ~43% of 2019 sales were to aftermarket, distribution and end users. These sales aren't likely to be impacted as badly as the OEM sales, particularly to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) and Boeing (NYSE:BA). The second chart shows the impressive growth of their aerospace business since 2017 as it has averaged ~8.2% per year over that time. They also improved their Aerospace margins every year over that time. Unfortunately, this segment will likely be significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eaton's last two segments are somewhat related. These segments are their vehicle and eMobility segments. First, I want to cover their more established segment which is their vehicle segment. Here are a couple of charts for that segment from their 10K:

(Source: Eaton's 2019 10K)

This segment has had some issues over the last 3 years or so as their revenue and earnings have been choppy as the automotive market can be very cyclical. They do have somewhat of an advantage, especially in economic downturns, as they derive roughly 50% of their revenue comes from the commercial vehicles industry. This isolates them some from the cyclical nature of the passenger auto market. It also helps that Eaton has diluted their overall dependency on their vehicle segment sales since 2008:

(Source: 2019 Eaton Industrials and Materials summit presentation)

The area of growth for these segments is primarily focused in their eMobility segment. Their results so far for this segment are very small in comparison to their other segments in 2019:

(Source: Eaton's 2019 10K)

Their main focus in this segment is the manufacturing of products specifically for the electric and hybrid vehicle industry. While 2019 was somewhat disappointing with regard to growth at only ~.3% YOY, and a decrease YOY in operating profit and operating margin. The global electric vehicle market is expected to grow significantly going forward though according to projections:

(Source: Statista)

If reality plays out closely to these projections, and Eaton can grab a solid piece of that market going forward, the eMobility segment has the potential to grow significantly over the next 5-10 years or so.

Valuation

Valuation for this company will be a bit trickier than normal, as there a few dynamic events to consider. The first and most obvious event to consider is the COVID-19 economic downturn and the speed in which the impacted markets recover. The other dynamic events to consider are the recent business divestitures and their impact to revenue and EPS. For valuing Eaton, I will make a few assumptions:

1. I will assume that Eaton's 2021 revenue and EPS ($5.25/share) return to their 2019 level.

2. I will assume a growth rate going forward of 6.5%, as that is their average revenue growth rate over the last 10 years or so.

Here is my fair value being conservative with an assumed discount rate of 11%:

(Source: Moneychimp.com)

Of course, if we assume the S&P 500 returns closer to 6 %, here is our new share price valuation:

(Source: Moneychimp.com)

Given the current share price of ~$93 - $94, I think the stock is probably trading about fair value currently.

Risks

Among the biggest risks for Eaton investors is their pension liabilities, in my opinion. As of the end of 2019, the company had about $1.4 billion in unfunded pension liabilities, which was actually up from about $1.3 billion in 2018. In order to service these pension commitments, Eaton had to contribute $119 million in 2019 and is projected to contribute $128 million this year. Overall, Eaton will have to figure out a way to control their pension costs some in order to reduce the risk of pensions costs getting out of control.

Another risk is that of poor allocation of capital by management. As mentioned in the article, they have sold off their lighting business and are in the process of selling off most of their Hydraulics business in order to become a more focused company. However, management has been somewhat vague about their intended use of that cash, with share repurchases and M&A activity being the most likely use of that money. Given the risk that M&A can often result in unsatisfactory returns, and that their share price is probably no better than fair value at the moment, I'm a bit weary of management being wasteful with their shareholders' valuable capital.

Conclusions

Overall, I like the businesses that Eaton has chosen to focus on going forward, and I like the current 3+% yield and solid 11-year dividend growth history. I think there is good reason to believe in solid growth going forward in the data center and EV industries, and Eaton is also well entrenched as a major supplier in more mature industries such as electrical utilities, construction, aerospace and vehicle. However, I'm not as excited about the company's current valuation. Given record low interest rates, and a likely mediocre return from the S&P 500 going forward, one could certainly argue that Eaton is trading in a fair value range at the moment. I would still prefer buying shares when the stock is trading at less than a 15 P/E ratio before initiating a position.

