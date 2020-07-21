The shares still seem a good bet for the long haul, as the company has gotten leaner, the adoption of its solutions increases and it shifts to higher margin ones.

Quarterly figures were bad as orders were pushed out because of the pandemic and the company didn't sell any systems in the quarter.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) moved pretty violently before and after its Q4 earnings, and these were indeed disappointing on pandemic-related push-outs. But we keep seeing increased adoption and favorable trends developing, and there comes a time this will be reflected in the figures.

The mystery with Aehr Test Systems is that every year they seem to be winning more customers, more important customers, and also have some of the market trends moving in favor of them, but this is insufficiently expressed in the results.

These results were pretty bad, as orders were pushed out due to the pandemic, and the company didn't even ship any new systems in the quarter. Still, underneath the surface, there are trends shaping up that are like to give the company a number of tailwinds for some time to come, as these are in the early innings yet.

These are likely to play-out slower than many investors might have hoped or expected, but they are undeniable, and we think it's simply an issue for investors to stay patient and add on weakness unless something changes in the fundamental picture.

Trends turning into tailwinds

Let's look at the major developments in the FY 2020 and Q4 which are very handily summed up in the earnings PR (our emphasis):

Closed New Order with Major New Customer in Silicon Photonics - During the quarter, closed initial order with a major global leader of communication transceivers for data centers, telecom, and 5G infrastructure for a FOX™ full wafer level test and burn-in system for production stabilization and test of their Silicon Photonics devices.

- During the quarter, closed initial order with a major global leader of communication transceivers for data centers, telecom, and 5G infrastructure for a FOX™ full wafer level test and burn-in system for production stabilization and test of their Silicon Photonics devices. Closed Initial Order with World's Largest OSAT - During the quarter, closed initial order with the world's largest Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) supplier to use the FOX-P™ family of products including Aehr WaferPaks™ and DiePaks® for production test, burn-in, and reliability screening of devices at full wafer, singulated die, and module level.

- During the quarter, closed initial order with the world's largest Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) supplier to use the FOX-P™ family of products including Aehr WaferPaks™ and DiePaks® for production test, burn-in, and reliability screening of devices at full wafer, singulated die, and module level. Added Key New Market with Silicon Carbide Devices in FY20 - Added significant new customer and market opportunity with initial orders from leading semiconductor device supplier for a FOX multi-wafer system and proprietary WaferPaks for high volume production burn-in and infant mortality screening of Silicon Carbide devices at wafer level for Electric Vehicle power modules.

in FY20 - Added significant new customer and market opportunity with initial orders from leading semiconductor device supplier for a FOX multi-wafer system and proprietary WaferPaks for high volume production burn-in and infant mortality screening of Silicon Carbide devices at wafer level for Electric Vehicle power modules. Industry Adopted Production Wafer Level Burn-in (WLBI) in FY20 - Made significant progress with its new FOX products for Wafer and Singulated Die Test and Burn-in during the fiscal year with three key Tier 1 customers added and five customers transitioning to production with 100% stabilization and/or infant mortality reliability screening with its FOX products.

with 100% stabilization and/or infant mortality reliability screening with its FOX products. FY20 Second Half Saw Pushouts in Silicon Photonics Ramps - Company experienced push outs of customer forecasted orders in its second fiscal half of FY20 for its FOX-P Systems and consumables in data center and some 5G end-use applications for Silicon Photonics transceivers. These customers have indicated the push outs are temporary and that they will require the additional system capacity and consumables in the current fiscal 2021 year.

- Company experienced push outs of customer forecasted orders in its second fiscal half of FY20 for its FOX-P Systems and consumables in data center and some 5G end-use applications for Silicon Photonics transceivers. and that they will require the additional system capacity and consumables in the current fiscal 2021 year. Shipments of Consumables were Significant Percentage of Revenue - Shipments of WaferPak Contactors and DiePak Carrier consumables for Aehr's FOX wafer and singulated die/module test and burn in systems accounted for 48% of total revenue in fiscal 2020.

- Shipments of WaferPak Contactors and DiePak Carrier consumables for Aehr's FOX wafer and singulated die/module test and burn in systems accounted for 48% of total revenue in fiscal 2020. Aehr Engaged with Over a Dozen New Potential Customers - Company is engaged with over one dozen additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 customers that are considering using the company's products for high market growth applications including Silicon Photonics and Silicon Carbide production burn-in. Several of these companies are expected to place their initial orders this fiscal 2021 year with ramps into production later in this fiscal year and/or the following fiscal year.

Completed Planned Restructuring and Shift to Higher Margin Products in FY20 - The company completed its previously announced restructuring and also moved to much higher margin FOX systems and consumables during the fiscal year. As a result, the company is profitable at much lower revenue numbers and has greater leverage to achieve higher profitability moving forward.

From this (and the CCs), we distill the following trends:

Shift to higher margin systems

Increase in consumables

Increasing Tier-1 adoption

Silicon Photonics

Silicon Carbide

Return of older customers

Lower cost level

Tier-1

The company doubled its Tier-1 customers from 3 to 6 in the past fiscal year. These are the biggest companies that can ramp sales to $6-10M a year, although they won't all do that at once, needless to say.

Existing customers are also increasingly moving into production (Q4CC):

In fiscal 20 we saw the industry adopt production wafer level burn-in. We made significant progress with our new FOX products for wafer and singulated die test burn-in during the fiscal year with two tier one customers added and five customers transitioning to production with a 100% stabilization on infant mortality screening with our FOX systems.

Tier-2 customers are expected to drive $1-3M in revenues per year or more.

And it doesn't stop here, the company is engaged with over a dozen new potential Tier-1 and Tier-2 customers, several of which are expected to place orders this year.

Silicon Photonics

This is an ongoing technology shift that is still in the very early innings, happening especially in sectors like long-haul data transport and the big datacenters where transmission speeds of equipment like transceivers can be increased by integrating non-silicon based laser transmitters and receivers directly into the electronic circuits, rather than function as discrete lasers in additional mechanical package. This market is basically exploding, expected to grow at 42% CAGR between 2019 and 2025. From Q4CC:

Where Aehr fits in is that these devices all need to have their photonics transmitters stabilized under high power and temperature and also customers needs our systems to screen for infant mortality of these devices to ensure high emission quality and long term reliability. This is a manufacturing step down on 100% of the value and in the case of silicon photonics we provide a much more cost-effective and scalable solution for this step and doing this equivalent stabilization and screening after the die are put into the final PCB substrate package... we believe that the entire industry will transition to wafer level singulated die for this critical manufacturing step which is where our FOX-XP products stand alone is the most cost-effective solution

The company gained an important new Tier-1 customer here last year in this space but existing customers pushed out orders to this year. Here too, three customers are moving into production which is expected to ramp the coming fiscal year (which has started in June), makes the purchase of additional systems likely.

Silicon Carbide

This is a part of the semiconductor market that is growing very fast, at 50%+ CAGR expected from 2019-2025. The material is highly suited for high-power and high-voltage devices in the EV space (drive trains, charger stations, and the like) where implementation of SC solutions can reduce power losses by up to 78% (Q4CC our emphasis):

This has basically changed the market with most of our every electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle automotive company moving to silicon carbide based powertrain and charging system. The challenge is the reliability of silicon carbide is known to have high infant mortality rates but after a reliability burn-in screening these defects can be completely removed to provide extremely reliable devices for these mission-critical applications... The old research is forecast of over 600 million yielded power MOSFET 20 amp equivalent devices shipping per year by 2025 equates to over a half a million wafer starts per year which creates an enormous opportunity for our wafer level and singulated die systems given the long durations required to burn-in the devices and to remove the detected parts. Burning times can be as long as days per wafer so even at our industry-leading 18 wafer per system capacity FOX-XP that's a significant number of systems.

The company is already gaining a significant foothold by the order from a new Tier-1, Fortune 500 company for the Fox-XP system and WaferPak, and the company has received multiple follow-on orders for WaferPacks since the installation in January and new system orders seem also likely.

Additional opportunities

The company has other possible growth markets (Q4CC):

We expect to see a resurgence of package burn-in systems orders from some specifically the [ABTX] system customers and to generate additional new opportunities with our planned introduction this fiscal year of a new package part burn-in system product that has very high voltage test capability.

And new opportunities from 2D and 3D sensing applications. While producers hadn't added to capacity, they kept on ordering DiePaks and WaferPaks, but at some point, they will expand capacity and order new systems, but none of this is in the guidance.

Results

Not good, obviously, from the 8-K:

A net loss of nearly $2.9M, that is a bad result but we know why this happened and there are reasons to see better results ahead.

Guidance

Management sees FY 2021 revenue between $25M and $28M, which implies a growth of 12-26%.

Margins

Obviously, margins were affected by the push-outs which halved sales:

Data by YCharts

But there is a shift to higher margin systems going on which involves mostly their Fox systems and the increasing importance of consumables (the DiePaks and especially the WaferPaks) which enjoy 60-65% gross margin.

Consumables constituted 79% of revenues in Q4, up from 36% a year ago and 51% in Q3 but this is, of course, an exaggeration as they will normally sell systems in a quarter. For the FY 2020, consumables were 48% of revenue, up from 29% in FY 2019.

Yet, despite the weak "pandemic" in Q4, gross margin in FY 2020 increased 200bp to 38% from FY 2019.

Given the fact that they didn't sell any system in Q4 as sales were pushed out, it's no surprise the underlying increase in gross margin wasn't visible in Q4 figures. Then, there was the $1.6M inventory write-down of older products further putting a damper on things.

The cost-cutting involved, among other things, the closure of their Japanese subsidiary and a transition of the European sales into third-party sales.

Operating expenses were $2.7M in Q4, down $500K from a year ago even despite a restructuring charge of $220K in Q4 2020. For FY 2020, operating expenses decreased $1.5M from the prior year to $11.1M.

Cash

Data by YCharts

While there are no cash flow figures for Q4 in the 8-K and the above graph doesn't include them either, the company had $5.4M in cash and equivalents at the end of Q4 (end of May), up $375K which is somewhat surprising given the bad Q4. It also has $1.67M in debt, $1.02M of which is long term.

Valuation

Analysts expect an EPS of $0.10 for FY2021 (which has started in June). With $22.3M in sales in 2020, net cash of $3.8M, and a market cap of $47.8M, the company sells at an EV/S multiple of 2. It's certainly not bargain basement.

Conclusion

There are several things going for the company:

It has sophisticated solutions.

The company is facing several market opportunities with very good growth potential.

It is gaining acceptance with Tier-1 customers.

It is shifting production to higher margin solutions, like their Fox systems and consumables.

Its cost-cutting program has lowered the break-even point.

Against that:

There were push-outs due to the pandemic, these are supposed to be temporary but given events on the ground, this could be more prolonged, that is, Q1 2021 could very well disappoint.

Despite gaining important customers, sales don't reflect that. Apart from these push-outs, many customers are also slow to move to production, something that has been frustrating for a while now.

Still, we see an inflection point in market adoption likely and the conclusions of our previous article still stand, in our view.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AEHR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.