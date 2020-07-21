Introduction

In my last article Sorrento's 158% Spike Could Be Just The Beginning I offered an introductory look at the work Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE), traditionally an immuno-oncology and pain management company, was doing to leverage its proprietary G-MAB human antibody library to cure COVID-19. My article’s bullish position (alone on Seeking Alpha) correctly illustrated there was more room to run in the 158% share price spike which closed at $6.76 at the time of submission for publication on May 16th.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Sorrento hit it’s 52-week high on May 18th and now trades near or at the $8.00range representing an additional, 23% rise over its May 16th close.

Source: Google Finance

Additionally, I offered a scenario where Sorrento paid off debt and how that would affect the share price positively. Shortly after publication Sorrento paid off all of their long term debt positioning themselves for what many thought was an additional equity raise opportunity which did not manifest.

I received a number of comments and messages from readers disagreeing with my position including short-sellers, accustomed to making easy money on the stock; people still leary of Sorrento’s investor transparency issues; and readers who do not understand the paradigm shift wide-spread human-to-human transmission of coronaviruses represent. Many investors, read speculators, think COVID-19 is a winner take all proposition. This is true to a certain extent in the short-term but the emergence of SARS1, MERS, and now COVID-19 illustrate Coronaviruses, for whatever reason, are developing the ability to infect humans more proficiently; at an increasing rate; with higher severity of disease versus other respiratory infections such as influenza. This means the global community will need multiple effective therapeutics to combat this class of virus rather than the current approach of quarantining all or part of the world for 8–10 months to develop a vaccine every time a new human-infecting coronavirus variant presents.

I believe Sorrento understands this as illustrated by its focus on multiple approaches to combat the global pandemic and willingness to risk the future of the company on developing an effective COVID-19 therapeutic.

Sorrento’s updated COVID-19 pipeline

Abivertinib

Abivertinib is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) Sorrento acquired exclusive rights to distribute outside of the Chinese market from ACEA Therapeutics. Originally developed for treatment of small-cell lung cancer, Abivertinib recently demonstrated ability to reduce inflammation associated with excess cytokine production. This inhibition could potentially prove beneficial to COVID-19 patients by preventing an overreaction of the immune system known as cytokine storm which scientists credit with worsening prognosis of patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 infections. It is worth noting cytokine storm syndrome also presented in the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic and is widely credited with causing the second wave to be so deadly among healthy adults between the ages of 20 and 60.

Calquence a similar (TKI) created by AstraZeneca demonstrated ability to reduce inflammation and positively impact COVID-19 patient outcomes in June of this year. This is a positive indication for Abivertinib which is set to enter Phase 2 clinical trials in August with results expected before September.

COVI-GUARD

I covered the therapy now branded as COVI-GAURD thoroughly in my previous article and you can read more in-depth about the science there. This approach is designed to bind to a region of the S1 protein spike SARS-COV-2 uses to attach to human cells via the ACE2 receptor. Attachment interferes with the virus’ ability to enter the cell preventing infection. The benefit of this approach over a vaccine is COVI-GAURD circumvents the need to teach the body to produce antibodies by introducing them directly in vivo. Additionally, if Sorrento’s CEO claims are true and the antibody comprising COVI-GUARD, STI-1499 provides 100% inhibition of SARS-COV-2 infection, this approach would be far superior to a vaccine like Moderna’s (NASDAQ:MRNA) which must only demonstrate a 50% efficacy to go to market. One drawback to COVI-GUARD's approach is its dependence on a static viral structure which is almost never the case. A small mutation developing into a new strain of COVID-19 could render this therapy inert since it is based on a single antibody.

Source: Sorrento Website

COVI-SHIELD

This approach is largely the same as COVI-GUARD except it is composed of multiple antibodies and would be more resistant to mutations in SARS-COV-2.

Source: Sorrento Website

COVIDTRAP

COVIDTRAP employs a similar tactic by binding to the S1 protein spike of SARS-COV-2 but rather than binding only to a region of the S1 protein spike it impersonates the human ACE2 receptor there by reducing constriction of blood vessels, fibrosis, inflammation, and reducing the chance of Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE), a phenomenon where an antibody binds to a virus and increases its ability to infect healthy cells instead of inhibiting infection.

Source: Sorrento Website

COVI-TRACK

COVI-TRACK is Sorrento’s diagnostic test for detecting COVID-19. The test is a Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (TR-PCR) test which returns results in 8 minutes or less and demonstrated diagnostic specificity greater than 97% (how many people truly test negative for COVID-19) and a diagnostic sensitivity greater than 94% (how many people truly test positive for COVID-19). Sorrento submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) on June 10th which has yet to be approved by the FDA. This is Sorrento’s best chance at adding an immediate new revenue stream. If COVI-TRACK is approved it would provide a short-term revenue boost and would directly impact the share price.

T-VIVA-19

T-VIVA-19 is Sorrento’s clinical-stage recombinant fusion protein vaccine candidate. Recently tested in mice, the vaccine candidate can be administered intramuscularly or by vein and demonstrated inducement of antibody production against SARS-COV-2 in 100% of test subjects. This approach is still far off and in my opinion the least promising in Sorrento’s pipeline as multiple other companies will beat Sorrento to market with a vaccine candidate.

Update on Sorrento litigation

If you have been following Sorrento you are most likely aware of the following comments made by CEO, Henry Ji in reference to STI-1499 the primary antibody candidate for COVI-GAURD:

100% inhibition -Henry Ji We want to emphasize there is a cure -Henry Ji If we have the neutralizing antibody in your body, you don't need the social distancing. You can open up a society without fear -Henry Ji

These comments, published May 15th in an exclusive Fox News article resulted in the share price jumping from $2.62 to $6.76 and ultimately to $10.00 before dipping back down to $3.86 a couple days later. This prompted BayStreet Media Corp a Canadian investment news website to post an article urging investors to "Sell Sorrento.” Hindenburg Research issued a reportimplying the news was "sensational, nonsense, and too good to be true.” Despite Henry Ji appearing on Yahoo! Finance and refuting Hindenburg’s claims, multiple law firms filled class-action lawsuits against Sorrento alleging maleficence and securities fraud including: The Schall Law Firm, Pomerantz Law Firm, Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, and The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), “the term Securities Fraud covers a wide range of illegal activities, all of which involve the deception of investors or the manipulation of financial markets.” One type of fraud deemed, “High Yield Investment Frauds” covers investment opportunities that are “too good to be true” which at least at cursory examination would apply if Hindenburg's accusations can be proven.

On the other hand, if STI-1499 demonstrates significant inhibition of COVID-19 referenced in the study performed by the University of Texas’ Medical Branch, the class action plaintiffs will have a more challenging time proving their cases.

Luckily for our author the determination of Sorrento’s guilt or innocence is beyond the scope of this article.

Conclusion

As of the writing of the article Sorrento has yet to announce a date it will release its second quarter results. If last year can be used as a guide results will drop the second or third week of August. Looking back on the beginning of the year Sorrento experienced incremental revenue growth in the first quarter and was tight on cash. Multiple large investment houses including Blackrock (BLK), Vanguard Group, and Goldman Sachs Group (GS) increased their positions at the end of the first quarter but insiders have not bought or sold positions in the last four months.

Not much tangibly changed in business operations from the first to the second quarter to justify the increase in share price so again this is not a name for value investors. I would expect another earnings miss fueled by an incremental revenue decrease due to lockdowns. Additionally, I expect an overall decrease in cash and equivalents on the balance sheet fueled by Research and Development costs associated with increased activity around COVID-19 and repayment of debt.

Lastly, it seems prudent to expect COVI-TRACK to be approved sometime in August providing a much-needed second product to generate revenue. I expect Sorrento stock will continue to turbulently trade on speculation based on news releases and FDA trial results. I expect the share price to reach the $15.00 to $18.00 range and stay there until a competitor goes to market with a COVID-19 vaccine triggering a significant price correction.

I am bullish about the third quarter of 2020 though it will not be a fun ride. Sorrento essentially risked the company’s future on COVID-19 and will need another product approved beside COVI-TRACK (most likely Abivertinib or COVI-GUARD) by the time a competitor goes to market with a vaccine. Sorrento’s litigation problems will not resolve until efficacy of STI-1499 is determined in the fourth quarter. If Sorrento does not go to market with a new revenue generator or is significantly liable for statements made by Henry Ji, the company will be in for long-term solvency issues and possible liquidation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRNE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.