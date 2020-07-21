The second quarter reserve build was smaller than I expected, but loan marks from the Iberia deal will add some further breathing room, and actually, charge-offs remain comparatively low.

I turned more cautious on First Horizon (FHN) after the first quarter, as I liked the long-term opportunity but had some concerns about nearer-term risks around reserve levels and credit performance in the combined First Horizon and Iberia loan books. Since then, the shares have done pretty well as the Street has gotten more comfortable with the idea that the worst-case scenarios for the pandemic-driven recession are unlikely to materialize, and the shares have outperformed other comparable banks like Regions (RF) and Synovus (SNV).

I do still have some lingering concerns about the bank's reserves and the risk of a bigger hit from credit losses. It's also pretty clear that First Horizon, really, will need to make the most of its opportunities in fixed income trading and in merger-driven synergies to offset the pressures on the core banking franchise from low rates and weaker loan demand. All of that said, the discount to tangible book and my long-term estimate of core earnings is just too low and I still believe First Horizon is poised for above-average long-term returns.

Trading Comes Through With A Big Result

First Horizon's core banking results weren't bad on a relative basis (in a tough quarter), but it was the strong performance of the company's fixed income trading business that really helped to drive a better than expected quarter at the pre-provision profit line.

Net interest income was up slightly on both an annual and sequential basis, coming in a little better than expected. While NIM did decline 27bp qoq on a core basis, the 4bp miss relative to the Street was one of the better performances this quarter. Fixed income, though, was quite strong with 77% yoy and 19% qoq growth that helped drive 30% yoy and 18% qoq growth in overall non-interest income.

Adjusted operating expenses rose 17% yoy and 4% qoq, more than expected, but adjusted pre-provision profits rose 2% yoy and 13% qoq, beating expectations by about $0.08/share (though not all sell-side analysts make the same adjustments to arrive at "core" PPOP). Tangible book value per share rose 5% yoy and stayed steady on a sequential basis. Readers should also note that the merger with Iberia formally closed on July 1 and the company intends to issue pro-forma financials at a later date.

Reserves Still Look Like A Talking Point

First Horizon posted a lower provisioning expense than I'd expected on top of a slightly lower loan balance. Provisioning declined 24% qoq, leading to a more modest reserve build of $93 million. Relative to the larger super-regional banks, there's been a bigger dispersion so far among smaller regional banks and their provisioning/reserving decisions, with some banks choosing to continue building reserves at a more aggressive rate and others taking a more modest approach.

With the second quarter's reserve build, First Horizon is reserved to about 2% of its loan book (excluding PPP and mortgage warehouse loans, both of which I believe are valid exclusions). That's up from the first quarter but still somewhat low in my view - First Horizon is by no means alone in reserving at around 2% of loans, and the coverage for energy loans looks okay (above 7.6%), but I'm still a little concerned that the coverage on C&I loans (1.5%) is light. On the other hand, charge-offs remain quite low, and First Horizon will have the benefit of loan marks from the Iberia deal that can absorb some losses if need be.

To be clear, reserving is really just about the margin of safety. I do believe that First Horizon's capital position is okay, and I don't believe that First Horizon has suddenly been making bad underwriting decisions. Still, I do see a risk that the market's perception of how the economy will fair after the stimulus impacts fade could lead to a new wave of concerns around bank stocks at some point in the second half of the year.

The Outlook

I liked First Horizon's Iberia deal back when it was announced, and I still like it now. I have said before that I have some concerns about above-average credit losses in the Iberia loan portfolio, and that remains the case, but I also think First Horizon's loan marks are reasonable-to-conservative, and I believe the bank has the capital to withstand it. I like the exposure to markets like Florida that Iberia brings, and I also like how Iberia will rebalance First Horizon's loan book and add some market verticals.

Low rates and weaker loan growth are going to pressure core banking results through 2021 and likely well into 2022, but the synergies from the Iberia deal and the bank's strong trading business (almost unique for a bank this size) will help offset those pressures, and I do still see some scope for PPOP growth through a time when many banks will struggle on that line.

I still think a mid-to-high teens fair value on the basis of core long-term earnings is viable, but I also see weaker near-term ROTCEs limiting some of the near-term upside, as the ROTCE-driven P/TBV-based fair value looks to be in the low teens now based upon the returns I expect over the next couple of years.

The Bottom Line

Whatever my quibbles with near-term reserving decisions, I don't think it impacts the long-term value of the shares all that much, and I think the shares are significantly undervalued on a long-term basis. I also think the company's recent preferred stock offering is worth a look too for investors who are interested in bank preferreds and a higher level of income in the return mix.

I may not be as bullish in the near term, but, again, that's driven more by what I think about market sentiment and how the market will treat banks in the context of weak spreads and weak loan growth. Either way, I think First Horizon is a good bank to own for the long term at entry prices below $10.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.