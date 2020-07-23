Retiring By Quitting The Race

We give four picks to help you get started right now on retirement investing.

You are not racing to beat everyone else, but to finish.

Imagine for a second with me if you would that you're standing on the starting line of a marathon. You have a long way to go before you reach the finish line, and the excitement, stress, and worries are all bound up inside of you. When that starting gun is fired and everyone starts to run, those who have spent years preparing and training pull off into the distance rapidly.

Over the course of many miles, other runners give up, other runners lose hope, and some like you will persevere to the end. Did you know that every marathon has a winner? Often it seems we forget this fact because anyone who has completed a marathon treats it as a badge of honor regardless of placement. It's the completion of the marathon that matters to the runners, not the placement.

As humans, we have a built-in drive to want to succeed. Some of you may argue this is not the case for specific individuals. But your need to be right is proof that you have a need to succeed in proving others wrong. It only takes a few minutes of reading through the comment section on Seeking Alpha to see that some people simply love to criticize. They read a detailed analysis, decide ahead of time that they don't like it, and comment accordingly. High Dividend Opportunities sees a set of those who criticize regularly our public articles. It's just part of offering analysis for free, yet still we get many unhappy readers. We could focus all our energy on proving them wrong and why, or we can continue to focus our efforts on helping those who really want to be helped. And this is exactly what we continue to strive to do.

Perspective on Retirement

Your journey to retirement is less of a 100-meter dash and more of a life-long marathon. Many people prepare for years to be financially stable in their later years. Others don't think about it until it's fast coming on the horizon.

Everyone has an opinion on how best to prepare. We use our unique Income Method and have personally seen thousands of investors turn into retirees who enjoy a comfortable retirement.

In our highly-competitive culture, you need to forgo the idea of winning or "placing first" in retirement. Why? Because Jeff Bezos of Amazon (AMZN) or Bill Gates of Microsoft (MSFT) have long beat most investors already. Instead, as income investors we strive to adopt the mindset of a marathon runner. Finishing and reaching retirement in a state that will best meet our goals is success. We have seen many investors burn out and toss in the towel on their personal marathon because they can't "win."

As an investor, your portfolio doesn't have to beat every nameless, faceless Joe on the Internet who claims to be an investment god with no proof to back it up. Your portfolio simply needs to meet your goals or exceed them so you can relax in retirement. The need to "be the best" is often the ultimate flaw in most investment methodologies. It causes you to be drawn to get rich quick schemes of investing and gambling on no-name growth penny stocks with the hopes of a quick turnaround win.

We take a long-term view by investing in immediate income securities (or high-dividend stocks). We also target cheap dividend stocks or value opportunities that sometimes may take a long time to fulfill their capital potential. In the meantime, if you throw in the towel, you will feel the sting of defeat. You will be tempted to go to greener grass only to find its not really any better to meet your goals.

Understand Your Goals

Investing is only a means to an end. It should not be an end of itself. What I mean by this is that you invest in the market to enable you to do something and achiever your goals.

Answer this question: "If I had $5 million, I would spend my time doing..."

Most likely, if you honestly answered the question, you choose something meaningful to you. Like a hobby, traveling, working for a charity, or something along those lines. Your retirement investing methods must line up with enabling that goal.

Often we get distracted in the process and focus solely on the running and not on the finish line. When this occurs, three months suddenly becomes your "long-term view" and you get frustrated at short-term movements in the long-term game of chess.

Investing is a tool. How you invest is a method. Where you invest is determined by the other two.

So, determine your goal, how much income do you need to meet your goal. Can you live comfortably off of $50,000 annually or do you need $100,000? Knowing this will help make realistic goalposts to work towards.

Get a Better Understanding of Wealth

In my years of investing and running High Dividend Opportunities, I have consistently seen a misunderstanding of wealth. People want to "be rich" or get "wealthy" but never seem to have a solid idea of what that means.

Do you determine being rich or wealthy by the assets and cash that you own? So if you have a net worth of $5 million, are you wealthy?

Or is it by income? Having an annual salary of $600,000, does that make you wealthy?

Some of you answered yes to both or no to one of the options. How you answered will often determine how you invest.

I like to divide my view of wealth into two subsets.

Static Wealth is the value of assets and cash. Essentially your personal liquidation value. If you were to sell everything and just have cash. This is your Static Wealth.

is the value of assets and cash. Essentially your personal liquidation value. If you were to sell everything and just have cash. This is your Static Wealth. The second is Functional Wealth. It's the income that you personally generate and that your assets create.

I do not consider someone with a high Static Wealth to be rich. Why? Because life does not often have static expenses. You don't eat once and never hunger again. You don't pay your electric bill once. Expenses are recurring, often monthly, and don't stop. So having a large pile of cash that does not see inflow and only outflow means you must be very frugal and strict on how much flows out. Otherwise, you'll run out of cash before you run out of air.

Instead, I see the individual who has a large cash flow coming in as wealthy. If you have more money coming in than going out, your cash pile is growing. So over a length of time you will be growing your Static Wealth, and if you keep putting it to work, your Functional Wealth will continue to grow as well.

Historically, we viewed wealth through a Functional lens, but in the past number of years and with the help of banks and brokerages that benefit from you having a large idle pile of cash, the focus has shifted.

Imagine the relaxation of only needing to finish the race. I mean not having to worry about placing your investments in stocks that are hot today but not tomorrow. Year after year before retirement you can reinvest your dividends and keep your portfolio growing rapidly without worrying about finding the next Netflix (NFLX) or Facebook (FB). We often see high flying-stocks lose a lot of their value during a market correction due to high speculation. This is why we avoid speculative stocks.

So Where Do You Start?

It's a valid question we must ask. With our Income Method, you start by building a portfolio that produces high immediate income. It will be designed to get dividends in the door so you can use them.

We also currently emphasize moving higher into the capital stack as that creates additional safety. Our investment community enjoys weekly top picks, SMART Income Scoring and a Model portfolio targeting 9%-10% yields. So you could join us and get a jump start on your income portfolio.

Start by getting some solid monthly payers. Choices like PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI) and PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY), yielding 11% and 10%, respectively. These two funds have long been part of our income portfolio and give excellent monthly payments.

Looking towards REITs, consider using Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) which yields 9% and also pays monthly.

Continuing to add diversity, you can add in Targa Resources Partners, 9.00% Series A Fixed/Float Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units (NGLS.PA). This MLP preferred issues a K-1 at tax time but also pays out a monthly dividend of well over 9%.

With an average yield of 10%, these four choices could generate $10,000 annually from a portfolio of $100,000. While we are not suggesting only holding four securities in your portfolio, they clearly highlight the strong possibilities out there to do so. Our members have access to our entire model portfolio of great picks to create a large income-producing portfolio.

Conclusion

Retirement preparations is the marathon you will have spent most of your life running, or you will be spending most of your life running after stocks. Some of you need to readjust how you view your race so you can find reduced stress and more happiness in the process.

Perspective is key. Keep the long-term view and don't let those who focus on overnight gain get you sidetracked and distracted. They feed on hurting others from their command-center of their keyboard. For all their negativity they spread online, they rarely offer valuable help to others. Why? Because they don't actually have any.

By investing in income-producing securities, you can create the Functional Wealth needed to sustain your lifestyle in retirement. Determine how much annual income you think you'll need and make it a goalpost to work towards. You'll be amazed and surprised at how quickly your portfolio helps you get there when it starts throwing off large amounts of Functional Wealth from your investments.

Lastly, considering sharpening your tools. Keep reading, researching, and growing as an investor. We use our Income Method and routinely release reports on how through our lens of investing we view different aspects of the market and current trends.

For those who wish to keep running after high flyers, they can keep doing so. From our side, we will keep helping you make it to the finish line by focusing on your monthly cash flow stream.

