Netflix (NFLX) has been on an impressive run in recent months due to the global lockdown that followed the spread of the coronavirus. But the third quarter guidance the company gave was less than inspiring. It led to the stock falling sharply following its second-quarter results.

The stock faces more challenges than just disappointing subscriber forecast. Its valuation has risen to very high levels. In fact, the valuation has only been higher one other time. It could be one reason why the technical chart is also breaking down.

You can follow all of my free SA articles on this Google Spreadsheet.

Very High Levels

The stock is now trading for 8.1 times its next twelve-month revenue estimates. The last time the multiple was higher was in July of 2018, that was when the stock hit its previous all-time high.

In fact, over the past two years, the stock has traded with an average next twelve-month price to sales ratio of about 6.8. At that valuation, the stock would have a market cap of $186 billion, which is about 16% less than its current market cap of roughly $221 billion, or a price of $415.

One can argue for what the correct valuation is for a stock like this. The revenue estimates have been flattening out for 2020, 2021, and 2022. So, despite all of the better-than-expected subscriber growth in the second quarter, analysts are not anticipating accelerating revenue growth.

Revenue growth in 2020 is expected to slow to 23.3% from 2019's growth of 27.6%. Meanwhile, growth accelerates even slower in 2021 to 17.5%, and then 16.7% in 2022.

In 2017 and 2018 when the company was trading at the lofty price to sales multiple, revenue was growing much faster at a pace of 32.4% in 2017 and 35.1% in 2018.

Additionally, the company issued weaker than expected third quarter subscriber guidance. Analysts had been looking for subscriber net additions of 5.3 million, now those estimates have fallen to just 3.1 million.

Net addition estimates for the fourth quarter have fallen as well to 6.2 million from 7.2 million, which has resulted in estimates for the full year to drop to 35.1 million from 36.2 million.

Multiple Contraction

All of this comes together to suggest that the stock's multiple is likely ahead of itself at this point, and that means the stock price is likely too high, even in this stay-at-home environment.

Technical Trends Break

The weaker than expected guidance resulted in the stock plunging the following results. Since results, the stock has been hovering around an area of resistance at $495. It sets up what amounts to a significant level of support at $475. Should that level of support break, it is likely to result in the shares falling to around $448, a decline of about 9% from its current price of approximately $493 on July 21.

There is also an essential uptrend that the stock must maintain. Should that uptrend break, it is likely to push shares lower than support at $448. As it would be a sign that the long-term trend has shifted.

The one positive here is that the relative strength index is trending higher, and that means that the stock has not lost all of its bullish momenta yet.

Risks

Risks to the above are many. The market in recent weeks has been less concerned about things like valuations. So, it seems possible that the stock can maintain a stretched valuation for a very long period. Additionally, should the stock manage to hold the long-term uptrend and the $495 level, the shares could quickly revert to their highs around $570.

Netflix still has an excellent business model and has plenty of growth ahead of it. It is just that stock has run ahead of itself due to the current market environment. A pullback should be welcomed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.