Beta Uncertainty Can Inform Stock Returns

The beta uncertainty premium is neither concentrated only among the largest stocks nor microcaps. Nor is it explained by the beta against beta (BAB) factor.

Beta uncertainty is both economically and statistically significantly priced in the cross-section of stock returns.

Because investors are risk averse, traditional finance theory posits that stocks with greater uncertainty should have higher expected returns.

A stock’s exposure to systematic risk factors is surrounded by substantial uncertainty. Because investors are risk averse, traditional finance theory posits that stocks with greater uncertainty should have higher expected returns. That said, when there is large disagreement about risks and expected returns, and limits to arbitrage are present, the optimists’ views dominate pricing. And that can lead to mispricings.

Fabian Hollstein, Marcel Prokopczuk and Chardin Wese Simen contribute to the literature with their study “Beta Uncertainty” published in the July 2020 issue of the Journal of Banking and Finance. They began by noting: “Betas are not directly observable and the theory remains silent on how beta should be estimated. In practice, betas are generally estimated using historical data. However, already the length of the historical window involves a trade-off. On the one hand, one wants to operate with a short historical window to obtain conditional estimates. On the other, a short window contains fewer observations and thus yields less precise estimates. Furthermore, some stocks may be infrequently traded. These stocks may react to systematic news with several days’ delay, in which case it might be useful to adjust beta to account for lagged market returns. Thus, although beta is very important for financial decisions, its estimation involves many choices, which in turn could lead to various estimates.”

To address this problem, the authors studied the asset pricing implications of the uncertainty surrounding beta. They defined beta uncertainty for each stock as the total range spanned by the 95 percent confidence intervals of different possible beta estimates made at the same point in time. If the estimates derived from different approaches vary substantially for a firm and the confidence intervals are wide, its beta is highly uncertain, and there is a large potential for disagreement about beta among investors. In contrast, if all approaches yield similar estimates and the confidence intervals are tight, the uncertainty about beta is low. Using a large cross-section of stock returns, they empirically tested whether beta uncertainty has an impact on average stock returns. Their sample period started in January 1951 with the beginning of the Compustat database and ended in December 2015. Their data on analysts’ earnings forecasts was from the Institutional Brokers’ Estimate System (I/B/E/S). Following is a summary of their findings:

Beta uncertainty is both economically and statistically significantly priced in the cross-section of stock returns.

Aggregate beta uncertainty negatively predicts market excess returns in the short and medium term.

Betas of small stocks, stocks with high investment, low profitability, high illiquidity, high momentum and high analyst forecast dispersion are substantially more uncertain. With the exceptions of small stocks and stocks with high momentum, these characteristics are negatively correlated with future returns. Note that, as documented in studies such as “ Size Matters, If You Control Your Junk ,” small stocks with these other characteristics also have poor returns. These characteristics are also typically associated with stocks that have higher limits to arbitrage — pointing to mispricing, not risk, as the likely explanation.

The beta uncertainty premium is neither concentrated only among the largest stocks nor microcaps. Nor is it explained by the beta against beta ( (NYSEARCA: BAB .

Beta uncertainty is positively correlated with beta itself, with an average rank correlation of 0.30. Thus, the beta of stocks with higher average beta also tends to be somewhat harder to estimate.

Beta uncertainty is also correlated with other measures of volatility like idiosyncratic volatility and MAX (the average of the five highest daily returns during the previous year).

Buying stocks with high beta uncertainty while simultaneously selling stocks with low beta uncertainty (Quintile 1-Quintile 5) yielded an average annualized value-weighted return and Carhart four-factor alpha of -7.9 percent (statistically significant at the 5 percent confidence level) and -10.6 percent (statistically significant at the 1 percent confidence level), respectively. The Fama-French five-factor alpha was smaller at 6.4 percent but was also statistically significant at the 1 percent confidence level.

A two-standard-deviation increase in the measure of beta uncertainty decreased average annual returns by 9.7 percent.

The results were both highly significant and robust to the inclusion of a large set of control variables.

Aggregate beta uncertainty significantly negatively predicted future market excess returns for in-sample horizons between one and 12 months.

Aggregate beta uncertainty outperformed the historical mean in out-of-sample market excess return forecasts for horizons between one and three months.

Contrary to what might be expected, aggregate beta uncertainty evolves counter-cyclically, peaking during expansions (such as the period 1993-1996), not during contractions.

The results cannot be explained by previously discovered determinants of cross-sectional stock returns.

The likely explanation for the beta uncertainty premium is mispricing — stocks with high beta uncertainty show several signs of overpricing. In addition, the beta uncertainty premium gets stronger the more binding are short-sale restrictions. The negative abnormal returns of stocks in the high beta uncertainty portfolio are the main driver of the beta uncertainty premium.

The authors concluded: “Our results are inconsistent with ambiguity-aversion and information uncertainty explanations since they both counterfactually predict a positive beta uncertainty premium. Our main empirical observations are consistent with (potentially heterogeneous) ambiguity-loving investors.” In other words, stocks with high ambiguity in their betas are lottery-like in their distributions.

Summarizing, Hollstein, Prokopczuk and Simen add to the body of research demonstrating that investment outcomes can be improved by avoiding (screening out) stocks with certain characteristics. We can now add stocks with high beta uncertainty to the list of exclusions investors should consider: small growth stocks with low profitability and high investment, penny stocks, stocks in bankruptcy, stocks with high idiosyncratic volatility, stocks with high short interest, high MAX stocks, stocks with extreme positive skewness in returns, and stocks in or near bankruptcy. Stocks with these characteristics can all be grouped in the category of “lottery tickets.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.