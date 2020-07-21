Shares of L3Harris Technologies (LHX) have been on a steady decline since June 9th, leaving shares 14% lower over the past year and about 27% below their February high. Incidentally, as you can see from the chart below, LHX's recent high coincides with former Vice-President Joe Biden passing the 50% threshold in betting markets for this year's Presidential Election. To some extent, concerns about Pentagon spending have likely been a headwind for shares given LHX is a defense contractor. However, with shares trading with a 7% free cash flow yield and a product mix geared toward growth aspects in the Pentagon budget, now is a compelling time to invest in LHX.

(Source: Real Clear Politics)

LHX's Financial Results Are Strong

First, L3Harris is performing extremely well today and generating significant free cash flow. In the first quarter, the company generated 5% revenue growth, bringing total revenue to $4.6 billion with operating EPS of $2.80, which was up 21% year over year. Following the merger of L3 and Harris, management has been aggressively cutting cost and optimizing the corporate structure, which led to a 170bp increase in adjusted EBIT margin to 17.5%. This improved margin profile is what is driving significant earnings expansion. Indeed, management guides to maintaining this margin rate over the course of the year.

During the quarter, the company had a book-to-bill ratio of 1.11, meaning it booked more in new orders than it delivered in revenue. The company's backlog grew by 3% to $20.4 billion, and this backlog helps to provide a base set of revenue and cash flow in the future. Critically, LHX expects to maintain an over 1x ratio over the course of 2020, meaning it will end the year with a $20+ billion backlog. So even in the event of a Biden Presidency where he seeks to cut defense spending, it would take quite some time to filter into financial results.

Now for all of 2020, management expects to generate $2.6 billion to $2.7 billion of free cash flow. At the midpoint of this range, shares have a 7.3% free cash flow yield, so it would take less than 1% sustained average growth rate for long-term investors to earn an 8+% return. Alongside its 2% dividend yield, management plans on repurchasing $1.7 billion in shares this year. In Q1, the company bought back $700 million in stock. Given COVID-19 uncertainty, it took a pause during Q2 but will resume purchases in Q3 due to divestiture proceeds from its Leidos business unit. These share repurchases should reduce the share count by over 3% to 217 million. With divestitures and free cash flow, the company should generate over $600 million in excess free cash flow this year, which the company can use to pay down its $7.1 billion in debt and further enhance its balance sheet.

At this valuation, the market appears to be discounting LHX's strong free cash flow generation and potential for growth. Now on the Q1 earnings call in April, management stuck to its $3 billion in free cash flow target in 2022, over 10% growth from here. More importantly, even as the COVID-19 recession worsened and dozens of companies withdrew guidance, on May 28th at a Bernstein conference, management reiterated this guidance.

Under the hood, this guidance was even stronger than it first appeared. First, management expects to continue post-merger divestitures of 8-10% of its revenue base. Even if these sales occur as half the multiple to sales of the entire company, they would bring in $2 billion in proceeds, which could help retire more shares, potentially 4% of the share count. The company expects to get to $3 billion in free cash flow even with these asset sales occurring.

Next, and this is particularly relevant for those worried about a Biden Presidency, LHX management stated that if Pentagon spending were to be flat for the next three years, LHX still expects to generate "mid to high single digits" organic revenue growth. In other words, this $3 billion free cash flow forecast is not built on the back of a rosy defense spending outlook, rather a larger defense spending environment provides upside risk to this free cash flow target.

LHX Has Built Its Business Around Growth Priorities

This is the case because even in a flat spending environment, not every single program has flat spending. The Pentagon like any organization has strategic priorities, which are getting a larger share of the budget. In a period of austerity, their growth rate may slow somewhat, but they are unlikely to face the brunt of cuts. Fortunately, LHX's core portfolio is built around these priorities.

This year the Defense Department requested $705.4 billion, which was "largely flat" from last year. However, this quote by Deputy Defense Secretary David Norquist stands out, "Future wars will be waged not just in the air, on the land or at sea, but also in space and cyberspace; dramatically increasing the complexity of warfare." Indeed, the space request was up 15% to $14.1 billion, and the cyber request was up 10% to $9.6 billion.

There are two key takeaways here. First, these areas are seeing double-digit growth requests in a flat spending environment, which speaks to their strategic importance. Second, together, they account for less than 4% of total defense spending, so cuts to these programs wouldn't even achieve much austerity. LHX's guidance of mid-to-high single digits revenue growth makes sense against this backdrop given space accounts for nearly 26% of LHX's revenue. LHX's space franchise grew revenue 7% over the past year, and the company had a 1.16 book to bill ratio in the quarter, suggesting more growth is to come. Indeed, the company secured a 10-year award as the prime mission integrator, which could generate over $2 billion in sales alone. These long-term contracts in a key block of Pentagon spending bode well for LHX's prospects.

Similarly in electronic warfare, LHX posted a 1.37x book to bill ratio. This segment accounts for nearly 30% of LHX's business. While less likely to draw headlines, LHX is also a leader in tactical communications systems, which the Pentagon is investing in as part of its larger modernization program to improve the efficiency of on-the-ground operations. Communication systems account for over 20% of the company's revenue.

In other words, the majority of LHX's business is centered around the Pentagon's strategic initiatives. While investors focus on the size of the Pentagon pie, they should instead focus on how big a slice of the pie companies can earn. With its business mix, LHX is poised to be a structural market share gainer over the next few years as a leading technology company focused in the defense sector. Its technology portfolio is why management has been able to reiterate a strong free cash flow forecast while also planning on divesting slower-growth business amid all of the COVID-19 and political uncertainty.

Shares Offer a Compelling Opportunity

Given its current valuation, LHX is among the most attractive investment opportunities in the market. Larger peer Lockheed Martin (LMT) has a 5% free cash flow yield, thanks to its larger size and slightly stronger balance sheet, but despite a slightly slower organic growth profile. For LHX to trade at this same free cash flow yield, its shares would trade about $240-$245. Given its growth profile, I believe this would be a fair valuation for shares. However, I suspect the company will structurally trade at a discount to LMT given its smaller size, suggesting a price target of $225-$230, for a 5.5% free cash yield, over the next twelve months. LHX is a long-term winner, and investors should use weakness to build positions.

