Despite a tough operating environment, Ally Financial (ALLY) reported a solid Q2. The quarterly numbers were hurt by the recession caused by the coronavirus outbreak, but the loan losses weren't nearly as bad as expected. My investment thesis had previously warned about the financial stock being perpetually cheap and the clean loan book following the most recent charge-offs should reduce future risk on the cheap stock.

Image Source: Ally Financial website

Recession Survival

With the reporting of Q2 results, Ally Financial has now survived up to four months of a recession with only a minor blip to their financials. The market has pushed the stock far below tangible book value (TBV) on fears the auto finance leader would have to take substantial loan losses.

For the quarter, Ally Financial reported a Q2 profit of $0.61 per share on revenues of $1.53 billion, only down 2% from last year. The company actually reported TBV up 0.5% to $33.73 while the stock is down at only $21.50.

Despite the tough Q2 in the economy with high unemployment, Ally Financial only took a $287 million provision for loan losses following $903 million in the prior quarter. The loan losses were up $110 million from last Q2, but the relative amount wasn't bad considering the weak economy during the quarter. The company had already built a $3.2 billion reserve for loan losses so investors probably shouldn't expect abnormal losses going forward with the reserve jumping to $3.4 billion after Q2.

Source: Ally Financial Q2'20 presentation

Despite the large loan loss provision, the financial only had net charge-offs of $182 million. The company appears to have already taken their medicine for future auto loan charge-offs in a good sign Ally is already through the worst of the virus crisis.

The company processed 1.31 million cumulative auto loan deferrals, but all of the key metrics suggest these customers plan to make payments. Over 87% of the customers were current entering the program and 24% of program accounts made payments in June.

Perpetually Cheap

As mentioned in the previous research, Ally Financial is perpetually cheap. The stock has regularly traded below TBV, but the gap is the largest since going public. The financial only trades at 0.6x TBV while a financial like Synchrony Financial (SYF) still trades at 1.5x TBV.

Data by YCharts

Synchrony is active in the consumer credit card space, yet garners a higher valuation. The company just reported a Q2 where revenues dipped 18% due to lower net interest income, yet the stock has held up better than Ally Financial.

Due to the coronavirus and weak economy, the company has paused share buybacks. The stock still offers a solid 3.5% dividend yield.

With capital ratios such as the CET1 at 10.1%, Ally will return to accretive share buybacks soon enough. The financial only has a Fed minimum requirement of 8.0% due to a 3.5% stress capital buffer leaving plenty of cushion in capital.

The stock offers a juicy normalization trade for this reason. The company can repurchase shares on the cheap and boost already high EPS estimates for 2022. So far, analysts haven't cut 2020 estimates of $4.48 per share placing the stock at below 5x those EPS estimates.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings estimates

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is Ally Financial has always been perpetually cheap. The stock now has less risk due to the cleaned up auto loan book going forward. Investors should use this weakness to load up on Ally Financial as the company will soon return to accretive share buybacks and boost an already large EPS forecast via share reductions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ALLY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.