Valuations are low, and Vonage is a buy with a potential 50% upside in stock price.

There are also some challenges which the company is facing as a result of sales staff not being able to meet physically with potential customers, but traffic volumes, as a result of remote work, have more than tripled.

There is strong competition in the space too, and but there are areas of strengths which the new management can take advantage of.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) is a $2.6 billion market cap company specializing in cloud communications. The recent change in CEO as from July the first constitutes an important rationale for buying the stock, which should benefit from significant upside, as I will show in this investment thesis.

Figure 1: Vonage share price, profit margin and revenue evolution since 2014.

Data by YCharts

I track the evolution of key financial metrics during the tenure of the outgoing CEO and the pain areas which have to be addressed by the new management. I also touch upon the competitive position which shows that Vonage has product strength. I also deep dive into the challenges which Vonage currently faces.

Reasons for the change

Alan Masarek, who has been heading the company for the last six years, has been replaced by Rory Read, who previously served as EVP Chief Operating Executive at Dell, together with President and CEO of Virtustream, a subsidiary of Dell specializing in cloud computing and IaaS.

Since joining the company back in November 2014, Masarek has been able to drive growth, both organically and through acquisitions. An important one was in 2016 for privately-held Nexmo, which was operating a communications platform as a Service ("CPaaS").

However, this $230 million acquisition for the world's second largest CPaaS company at that time did produce growth, but brought no significant improvement to the bottom line.

Looking from a higher perspective, while Masarek has been able to transform Vonage from a residential home phone provider to a business play, profitability expectations have not been satisfied, and this despite an increase in R&D expenses to total revenues to nearly 6%.

Moreover, while the gross margins at the 60% level since the last four years indicate an adequate level of productive efficiency, it is a different picture for the operating margin, which is much less than 10% in spite of the company being predominantly a software play.

Figure 2: Income statement with revenues, gross profit, expenses and income in millions of USD.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In these circumstances, a change of leadership hardly comes as a surprise.

Now, in view of the new chief operating executive having played a major role in the merger of Dell and EMC in 2016, specifically in his role as chief integration officer, there is substance to think that the agenda may include extracting more cost synergies out of previous acquisitions.

Figure 3: Acquisitions made from 2016 onward.

Source: Wikipedia

Key management practices which are likely to help the new CEO are the culture of innovation (resulting from higher R&D spend) and customer focus engendered by Masarek.

Another strength which the new CEO can use is Vonage's Communications Services Platform. This platform works with APIs (application program interface) which can be programmed to allow rapid integration of video and messaging features into proprietary applications already being used by corporations in a bid to enable employees to work more seamlessly from home.

Therefore, Vonage is benefiting from the work from home momentum.

Work from home revenues

Many off-the-shelf video conferencing solutions which help for remote work are available. However, these solutions are appropriate for general purpose applications like meetings and employee communications.

Vonage's difference stems from its APIs.

Hence, professionals used to working with corporate applications for years cannot just change for an application like Zoom (ZM) overnight. The only solution in this case is to have video conferencing functionality built in applications by Vonage software developers.

Thus, doctors providing telehealth services and working in Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) and Doctolib can see patients, review medical records and maintain privacy without having to switch applications.

Figure 4: Application areas for Vonage's solutions.

Source: Vonage report's highlights in prnewswire.com

Increase in traffic volumes passing through Vonage's platform has translated into higher revenue for the first quarter of 2020.

Here, it must be pointed out that Vonage has been able to reduce the Universal Fund Fees which is paid to the FCC with the reason being that the company primarily operates a software rather than a telecommunications business.

Furthermore, hardware (access circuits and desk phones) revenues decreasing drastically should not be a cause for concern for investors as the company's aim is to de-emphasize on these.

Figure 5: Q1-2020 revenues for different segments compared to Q1-2019 and Q4-2019.

Source: Q1-2020 Earnings presentation

Another notable point is that, while still being on the low side, operational margins have improved from minus 0.93% to 1.29% for the quarter.

Also, when taking into consideration that this figure only includes additional traffic processed by Vonage's platform for the months of February to March, better margins should be expected for Q2-2020 as well. The reasons are that work from home has been exceptionally high in the April-May period and looks to persist, given the rise in infection rates.

Figure 6: Quarterly income statement

Source: Seeking Alpha

I now perform an analysis of the competition.

Competition

A comparison done on Software Advice shows that RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) has a better overall rating than Vonage, but not by much.

This means that there is not much difference in the solution proposed by these two companies, especially in terms of ease-of-use, which is a critical factor in a period of limited social and business interaction with customers opting for technologies with faster learning curves.

However, the number of reviews, which is the number of advisors who have actually taken the time to give an opinion, is only 213 for Vonage compared to 772 for RingCentral.

According to me, this is an area which the new management team will address through a review of Vonage's marketing strategy.

More importantly, I consider a review of marketing easier than the more complex task of having to do a complete product redesign.

Figure 7: Comparing RingCentral and Vonage VoIP solutions

Source: Softwareadvice.com

Also, looking past VoIP, other competitors emerge as Vonage expands its cloud communications platform. Hence, the company now faces the likes of Zoom and Microsoft (MSFT) Teams.

However, an important countermeasure is constituted by the market. The latter is expanding rapidly because of the work-from-home drive, and according to Gartner, spending on cloud-based web conferencing solutions will grow by 24.3% year over year in 2020.

Market expansion should therefore be an important positive for the new management on its path to higher growth and profitability. However, there may also be some challenges along the way, which I identify next.

Challenges but strength too

The main challenge I envisage is softness in the pipeline as Vonage is heavily dependent on sales person actually physically attending events with partners to close deals. There are normally a hundred such events a year, and given that these are now carried online, there may be delays in contract renewals. Hence, sales for April and May could be impacted.

However, the fact that the company has a worldwide presence with all countries not impacted to the same extent at the same time may help to mitigate lower sales in the US. In fact, the company has already won a contract in Indonesia with the country's largest telecommunications provider PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (TLK) for its messaging API.

Additionally, Next Education, an India-based education solutions provider, has selected Vonage to embed video directly into its existing web platform and mobile app with the Vonage Video API.

Also, as I mentioned earlier, Vonage has been able to develop a differentiated product in the CPaaS arena where its APIs have enabled users to rapidly create real-time communications services. In this context, the company has been recognized alongside Twilio (TWLO) as a leader in the CPaaS marketplace.

Figure 8: IDC MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Communications Platform-as-a-Service 2019 Vendor Assessment

Source: bagirov.pro

Therefore, there are some risks that deals are not closed according to plan, but these can be mitigated by geographical diversification and product integration strength. Furthermore, additional volumes of traffic from existing customers using the communications platform should compensate for sluggish new sales.

Exploring this further, there is room to get more customers aboard through a re-work of the sales strategy as the company's pricing is viewed to be on the high side by some reviewers (figure 7). I further confirmed this through a review published in PCMag.

Finally, the appointment of Zuora's founder, Tien Tzuo, to Vonage's board as an independent director should help with billing, given his previous experience with the subscription revenue model.

I now move to the valuations.

Valuations

When comparing with RingCentral, especially with regards to Price-to-Sales, and taking into consideration that Vonage has been able to generate yearly sales increases of more than 10%, which is still a reasonable figure, its share price looks to be undervalued. Also, Vonage's higher revenue per employee shows better productivity.

Figure 9: Comparing Vonage and RingCentral in terms of valuation, growth and employee productivity metrics

Source: Seeking Alpha

Moreover, the stock price, while having gained some percentage points recently, is still at yearly lows. If a midway figure of only 50% is considered as a potential upside, Vonage should be priced at $15-16.

Figure 10: Comparing Vonage and RingCentral in terms of stock price evolution.

Data by YCharts

Key takeaways

Under Masarek's direction Vonage has transitioned from a consumer business to a cloud-based communications provider in the business market segment.

Taking into consideration that more than two-third of the company's revenues are currently from the business segment, the transition has been successful.

However, those SG&A expenses are on the high side, and a different customer engagement model is required to translate product strength into higher revenue growth.

Here, some out-of-the-box decisions are required, and the new CEO should be up to expectations, given his background in driving change.

In this respect, some investors may point to risks of organizational changes taking a longer time to bring improvement. My response to them is that there are some important positives with one of them being Vonage's strong communications services platform which offers everything from video and messaging to voice and chat.

Also, the management has more options, given that this is a period marked by increasing revenues enabled by remote work-driven market growth.

Furthermore, at a debt to equity of 1.06 as of March 31, capital structure is adequate.

As for cash position, net cash was $19.5 million with $150 million of cash in the revolver. This said, cash flow could benefit from divestiture of the "product and access" segment, which is being de-emphasized.

Finally, with an annual revenue of $1.2 billion ("TTM"), Vonage is a buy at the current price of $11.5.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes only. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing or divesting.