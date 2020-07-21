Europe Takes The Step Toward A Fiscal Union

Investors should be happy about this agreement because it will help to strengthen the Euro and will help build the 27-nation coalition into the world power it seeks.

Angela Merkel, German Chancellor, has stepped up and led the effort to take the first steps to build the fiscal union, a role she has not been willing to play.

The European Union has now passed a plan that can be looked on as the first step to building a fiscal union, something sorely needed to help further the EU.

Has the European Union finally opened the door to a fuller union?

On Monday, the EU leaders reached a deal amounting to €750 billion to reconstruct the region’s pandemic-stricken economies.

The heart of the program is a recovery fund attached to the sever-year budget, also approved, for €1.074 trillion.

Although the result is a compromise in which the core grants of the bill was reduced to €390 billion from the originally requested €500 billion, the important thing is that the transaction was approved.

Perhaps the most important part of the agreement was the fact that the deal gives Brussels the “unprecedented power” to borrow hundreds of billions in the financial markets and hand it out as budgetary support to member states.

It is an historic achievement. However, it is not necessarily a permanent one.

Which raises the question…has the EU just kicked the can down the rod a little bit more?

Still Divided?

The EU is still fiercely divided between northern states, the Netherlands, Austria, Sweden, and Denmark who are fiscally conservative and southern states, like Italy, Spain, and Greece, that are much less fiscally disciplined.

Some are saying that “the agreement represents a significant step in the EU’s move toward a more genuine fiscal union.”

This move had been strongly opposed by the conservative northern states because of the concern that they would end up paying for the less fiscally disciplined states of the South.

And, there is no doubt that there are still going to be major battles along these lines.

German Shift

The difference this time around is Germany.

German leader, Angela Merkel, has usually sided with the more conservative states and opposed moving to a position of greater fiscal union.

This time around, Ms. Merkel came into the meetings promoting this current approach.

Ms. Merkel has been riding strong as she has pulled together the German states, contained the coronavirus pandemic, and taken advantage of Germany’s strong fiscal position to support a locked-down economy with a program “roughly four times more than the United State’s rescue package.”

Since then, Ms. Merkel, then stepped up in the European Union, and with French President Emmanuel Macro, put the current initiative on the table.

Ms. Merkel is in her last year at the helm of the German state and is also taking her final bow at the EU meetings.

This was quite a move and it provided the power to the effort that was needed to get the deal passed.

But, this does not mean that the more fiscally conservative are sliding into the background. There was a very contentious fight to even get the final agreement. And, there are all sorts of bumps ahead in terms of the actual working out of the transaction.

But, The Package Has Been Passed

Chancellor Merkel hailed the agreement as setting

the financial foundations for the EU for the next seven years. Europe has shown that it is able to break new ground in a very special situation such as this one.”

Ms. Merkel also stated,

I think it’s a very important message to the rest of Europe—but also beyond Europe--that this very special entity, this very special construct of 27 member states of the European Union, is actually able to act together and has proven that it is able to act together.”

She said this at a press conference accompanied by Mr. Macron.

This is the first time that the European Union has acted as a real fiscal union might act.

On To The Future

Now, Ms. Merkel has to deliver. And, now, Germany has to deliver.

This is a chance for Germany to prove itself to be a real winner.

One place to look to see if the investment community feels this way is to check out the movement in the Dollar/Euro exchange rate. During the four days these meetings have gone on and as the news of a deal leaked out, the Euro grew stronger relative to the dollar.

Joe Wallace writes in the Wall Street Journal that

Investors welcomed signs of progress in the European Union’s negotiations over a landmark economic recovery plan Monday, pushing down government borrowing costs and boosting the euro to a four-month high.”

We’ll see. The European Union has a reputation of just postponing things. But, if this agreement is the first move into a true fiscal union, then what happened this weekend can be the capstone on a incredible tenure of leadership on the part of Angela Merkel. What a way to go out.

If the European Union actually does move into a fiscal union at this time, investors should be very happy and should really look at the European Union as a place they can faithfully put their money.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.