With Tesla and regulatory pressure as the main drivers, GM is pushing toward an all-electric future. The strategy change so far hasn’t elicited a positive impact on GM stock.

Though explanations for Tesla’s soaring share price are numerous and not always convincing, they cast a shadow over the ability of General Motors and other incumbents to raise equity capital.

Share price comparison Source: Yahoo Finance

A cursory glance at Tesla’s (TSLA) stock price chart compared with that of General Motors Co. (GM) or, better yet, that of Toyota Motor Corp. (TM), doesn’t make much sense. If you adhere to the Graham-Dodd school of security analysis that posits equity price as a function of underlying financial growth and performance, Toyota and GM each should be worth much more than Tesla.

Benjamin Graham, co-author "The Intelligent Investor." Source: Investopedia

The explanations for Tesla’s share price in the neighborhood of $1,600 a share, assigning to the company a market capitalization of $277.6 billion, most often focus on the company’s future potential. If the world is destined to be driving millions of battery-powered electric vehicles (EVs), Tesla will dominate – or so the thinking goes.

Still no annual profit

Tesla hasn’t yet posted an annual profit. This fact doesn’t matter in the minds of Tesla bulls. Once the company is selling millions of EVs a year at high margins, the profit will come. Other rationales for buying shares include widespread infatuation with the daring and vision of Elon Musk, the company’s CEO.

One more theory for Tesla’s meteoric rise is “momentum.” Investors love buying stock that’s rising in price. That enthusiasm makes the price go up more, attracting more buyers and driving price higher – and so on. Disbelievers couldn’t stop laughing when Tesla shares reached $300 in the spring of 2017. They predicted a blood bath when the stock fell back to earth. Today short sellers are the ones licking their wounds.

Imagine the consternation in the halls of GM’s executive leadership as the Tesla spectacle unfolds. GM, notwithstanding a damaging strike by its union, posted income of $6.7 billion and a liquidity war chest of $24 billion in 2019 while watching its shares sink to a level below its IPO price of $33 a share following post-bankruptcy reorganization. Across the world in Nagoya, what did Toyota’s leaders make of their company’s status as No. 1 global automaker in almost every important category – except market capitalization – compared with Tesla?

EVs are the future

GM announced in April 2017 that it had dedicated itself to a radical new future, one with no emissions, no crashes and no congestion. Beyond the benefits that an all-EV future might deliver to society, I hazard an educated guess that GM’s implicit purpose was for some of Tesla’s investment magic to rub off and lead to a higher share price. Many EV startups likewise are counting on a flood of eager Tesla-type investors.

In GM’s latest sustainability report, released last week, the company reiterated its goal of introducing 20 new EV models by 2023, contributing to sales of a million EVs annually by mid decade around the world. It’s an ambitious goal and still only will account for about 10% of the automaker’s annual production and sales. Indeed, CEO Mary Barra told Bloomberg that it will be “decades” before EVs are a mainstream vehicle technology. GM’s bread and butter is still the highly profitable Chevrolet Silverado full-size pickup and SUV variants built on the same architecture.

For EVs to become competitive with ICE vehicles, analysts say, they need (1) comparable range between refueling, (2) competitive pricing with ICE vehicles of similar size and equipped with similar features, and (3) convenient refueling capability, meaning recharging within 10 to 15 minutes. All of these hurdles are slowly lowering: Batteries are getting cheaper, lighter and more energy dense, which means better range, and investors are gaining interest in recharging stations, which are few but becoming more numerous.

Charging station Source: State of Minnesota

At the moment, EVs only account for a tiny but growing 1.9% of the U.S. new-vehicle market. They’re a reasonable second car for affluent consumers, early adopters of advanced tech who have a garage where an EV can be recharged.

Like GM, Toyota sees EVs becoming predominant only far into the future. Unlike GM, Toyota is hedging that bet by offering gas-electric hybrids in the meantime, which are more efficient than pure ICE vehicles and could become a very valuable asset in the event of a spike in the price of gasoline.

Law of the land

The regulatory pressure from governments to replace ICE vehicles with EVs will wax and wane. In Europe, a market from which GM has exited, a robust EV product lineup is more or less compulsory, and very soon, given the size of fines for non-compliance. China also is serious about phasing out fossil fuels as quickly as possible. In the U.S., GM still has many years to reap prodigious profit from ICE vehicles before EVs go mainstream. In this regard Mary Barra is correct.

Wall Street analysts of years past generally were neutral or bearish on GM. The company looked too fragile to withstand a serious recession – an assumption that was proven correct during the global financial crisis. Until GM could show itself durable during an automotive downturn, the investment community was unlikely to regard GM shares as anything other than a means for milking dividends during periods of automotive prosperity.

GM prudently has suspended the dividend and furloughed workers during the latest pandemic-related downturn, better to conserve capital for the steep investments required to build out EV and automated driving technology.

Will some of Tesla’s stock market magic rub off on GM as more of the latter’s EVs come to market? Time will tell – I wouldn’t count on it. Tesla’s allure has many components, just one being its connection to the future of EVs. GM still has much to prove with its cascade of new EVs and its assumptions about what the future of driving looks like and how soon it will arrive. Until those proof points are clear, my transmission setting remains neutral.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.