Post-restructuring Denbury's value is probably going to be near half of its current debt.

Subordinated bonds are trading at three cents on dollar, indicating that the equity is likely of minimal or no worth.

Denbury is quite unlikely to see any acquisition offer before it restructures its debt.

Denbury was the subject of a fraudulent press release claiming that there was an acquisition offer.

Denbury Resources (DNR) saw its stock price jump pre-market due to a fraudulent (per the CEO) press release from some party pretending to be Denbury and claiming that there was a $1.20 per share offer for the company. Denbury quickly shot down the press release.

Given that Denbury is nearing restructuring and has some debt trading at 3 cents on the dollar, it should have been pretty obvious to investors that the press release was a fake. I don't think there has ever been a case where an acquirer was willing to pay five times the current stock price for a company with debt trading near zero.

If there is any prospect for Denbury being acquired, it would take place after it has shed most of its debt in restructuring. The post-restructuring owners of Denbury's equity would be the ones who would benefit from that.

Large Amount Of Debt

Anyone who acquires Denbury at this time would also be assuming its considerable debt. At the end of Q1 2020, Denbury had approximately $2.25 billion in long-term debt principal outstanding. Denbury has credit facility debt now (borrowed after Q1 2020), but also has a substantial amount of cash on hand, so its net debt should still be relatively similar.

This would mean that a $1.20 per share offer would effectively be paying approximately $2.86 billion for the company, including $2.25 billion for the debt and $610 million for Denbury's shares.

Source: Denbury Resources

This isn't going to happen in the current market environment with any rational potential purchaser.

Bond Prices

Denbury's 2023 subordinated bonds are currently trading at around 3 cents on the dollar. Denbury's second-lien notes are trading at around 40 to 45 cents on the dollar.

Source

As mentioned before, one can essentially dismiss any idea that there is an acquirer willing to pay a premium for the common stock when debt is trading at pennies on the dollar.

Denbury's $2.25 billion in debt principal is currently valued at around $870 million by the market. This values its pipeline financing debt at par and uses market prices for its second-lien, convertible and subordinated bonds.

Notes On Valuation

If one valued Denbury at approximately 4.0x EBITDA, it would be worth a total of $1.068 billion using $45 WTI oil as a long-term price. This assumes estimated 2020 exit rate production levels and translates into around a 43% recovery for the second-lien notes. At $50 WTI oil instead, Denbury would be worth around $1.398 billion instead and the second-lien notes would have a roughly 60% estimated recovery.

By those metrics, Denbury is worth considerably less than its current debt burden. It is thus unlikely that it will attract any acquisition offers until its debt is dealt with (likely through restructuring).

Conclusion

Denbury was the subject of a press release deemed fraudulent by its CEO - a press release that suggested that it had received an acquisition offer at $1.20 per share, around five times its current price.

I would be very surprised if anyone tried to acquire Denbury before it restructured its debt. Even at $0.30 per share, Denbury would be valued at around $2.4 billion with its current debt. Post-restructuring, anyone interested in Denbury could probably acquire it for something like 50% or 60% of that total price.

As well, if one was convinced there would be a pre-restructuring acquisition of Denbury, it would make sense to purchase the subordinated notes instead of the stock anyway. The debt would need to be assumed by the acquirer, resulting in upside (trading at pennies on the dollar) that is far greater than the stock.

Having said that, since I don't believe there will be a pre-restructuring acquisition of Denbury, the second-lien notes are probably the best option to play Denbury due to the high likelihood of those notes translating into most of Denbury's post-restructuring equity.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.