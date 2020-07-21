As the people grapple with life in the “new normal” brought about by the pandemic, certain things about the way we work and play have needed to change. I wanted to re-explore my analysis on Callaway (ELY) which I had a neutral rating on. I wasn’t too keen on the company’s long-term future when I wrote my article last year however, the pandemic has brought about new opportunities for this company. I wanted to do a new due diligence analysis on the company in light of the new situation.

As a quick recap, Callaway is a manufacturer of high-quality golf clubs and other golf-related equipment. The company has also been expanding more into other brands focused on non-golf related/lifestyle apparel. Like most companies, Callaway experienced a bit of a slowdown in Q1 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite being on track for a good quarter, the company’s revenue decreased by 14% to $442 million compared to the same period last year. The company’s net income decreased by 40% to $29 million or $0.30 EPS. The company ended the quarter (March 31, 2020) with $166 million in cash and long-term debt of $453 million (with a total debt to equity ratio of 1.80x). In order to shore up cash and liquidity, the company issued additional debt in May worth $250 million.

Some of the company's brands

I don’t believe that the decrease in revenue will be a permanent one for the company. The coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns/restrictions that followed have permanently altered the way we live, work, and play. I have written in the past that it was a misconception that millennials are not playing golf.

Currently, more than six million millennials play approximately 90 million rounds and spend $5 billion on golf annually. Millennials comprise 28% of all participation. So a pretty sizable chunk. Golf is slowly becoming more inclusive and millennials are slowly becoming flushed with disposable income. I think media announcing the “death of golf” was a little premature and the sport is here to stay.

Previous article, based on information here and here.

Furthermore, I think that due to the temporary hiatus of full-contact sports like Basketball and Football, Golf is one of the few alternatives that is compatible with the new norm of “social-distancing.” Many players are being introduced or re-introduced to the game as people want to be more active after weeks of stay-at-home orders. By ensuring basic safety precautions such as no ball washers, touchless ball retrieval, and closed clubhouses, players are still able to have a fairly normal golf game. The game has seen a sudden surge of popularity which could be here to stay at least for the short to medium term. The PGA tour now airing on television in a time when most sports are still on a hiatus, people would also drum up interest in the sport.

I believe that Callaway is the best stock to get exposure to the Golfing industry. The first reason is that, unlike fellow listed company Acushnet (GOLF), Callaway makes most of its money through its equipment sales and not golf balls. Branded equipment sales tend to have higher margins and also would benefit from sales to new people just getting into the sport. The company has the top-rated driver and putter on the tour and is making in-roads in wedges as well. The second reason that Callaway is compelling is its 14% ownership stake in Topgolf.

Topgolf is what I like to describe as a “millennial” driving range. Its fast-paced and gamified nature made it a runaway success with younger players. The driving range has a whole host of data sensors in order to accurately log in your score and game. It also has a whole host of entertainment options within premises including food and drinks. More importantly, in this age of “new normal,” it also has enough space to ensure social distancing guidelines are met as most games are hosted in separate bay areas. If that isn’t enough, Topgolf can carve off some areas in the green for additional space.

In my previous article, I mentioned that Topgolf could be worth $2 billion to $3.2 billion. At the midpoint valuation of $2.7 billion, Callaway’s 14% stake can be valued at $378 million or $3.90 per share. The company is in talks to go public via a SPAC ensuring it will be able to push through with the public offering despite challenges brought about by the pandemic. Given the somewhat frothy market environment we are seeing now, it is likely that Callaway will get a very good price for its Topgolf shares ensuring a windfall for the company (and maybe even investors via a special dividend).

Topgolf: Nine ways to make the most of your visit

Valuation

In terms of valuation with a 2019 EPS of $0.84, the company is trading at a 21.5x P/E ratio given a price of $18.09. The company is trading at a trailing 12-month P/E of 29.95x which is close to golfing equipment competitor Acushnet at a trailing 12-month P/E of 28.7x. However, adjusting the price by taking out the company’s stake in Topgolf ($18.09 less $3.90 = $14.19), the company is trading at a P/E of 23.6x. After adjusting the P/E ratio, Callaway is trading at a cheaper valuation than Acushnet.

However, comparing the valuations with other outdoor apparel companies like Canada Goose (GOOS), Johnson Outdoors (JOUT), and Columbia Sportswear (COLM), the company is a bit expensive. The reason why I consider outdoor companies as possible peers to Callaway is due to the company’s investment in Jack Wolfskin, an outdoor apparel company. The company views this acquisition as a growth driver in the future.

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, the company has a return on assets of 5.27% and EBIT margins of 7.03% which is below average compared to this expanded peer set. Despite the possible short-term tailwind, this low return on asset and EBIT margin disqualifies the company for a long-term hold based on my rules. Combined with the above-average P/E ratio even after adjustment, I am re-iterating my “Neutral” rating on Callaway. I feel as though other outdoor apparel and equipment companies will benefit from the same tailwinds being experienced in the golfing industry. Furthermore, even after adjusting valuations, the price is not as compelling as it should be.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

