Most Singapore REITs have diversified both geographically and in terms of the type of properties they own.

Background

The first Real Estate Investment Trust in Singapore was CapitaLand Mall Trust (OTC:CLPAY) which was listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange in 2002 with a market capitalization of just S$708 million.

Eighteen years later today, there are 43 REITs in Singapore with a total market capitalization of about S$91 billion. According to Bloomberg, it has now more foreign REITs than anywhere else in the world.

Many of them are managed by great real estate companies. The biggest of them all is Capitaland (OTCPK: CLLDY) which I wrote an article about on the 20th January titled "Growth For Growth Sake".

There are also large companies such as Keppel (OTCPK: KPELF) and Frasers Property which manage several REITs. Here is a list of the 43 REITs presently listed in Singapore:

Source: REITAS - REIT Association of Singapore

REITs versus Physical Property

One should be aware of some of the differences between investing in physical real estate and that of REITs.

When an individual, including a corporate entity, takes out a loan to buy a property, such a loan is mostly an amortizing loan. This means that over a period of about 20 years, the owner of the property will gradually have more equity and less loan, and finally, in the end, the property is loan free.

That is not the case with REITs here in Singapore. Such loans are usually arranged for short tenures such as 3 to 5 years, and no principal payments are being made. Once the loan comes up for settlement, a new loan will be made to pay for the outstanding loan. Twenty years later, and the REIT still owe as much as they did when they bought the property. Since they have to distribute 90% of their income, there is no spare money to amortize the loan.

On the topic of debt, when the Monetary Authority of Singapore set the rules and regulations governing the REITs they wanted the level of leverage to be curtailed. They also did not want REITs to engage in too many other activities such as property development, which has delivered a higher profit margin than just renting our properties. All this was done to protect retail investors.

However, some of the incentives that REITs, and the investors in REITs, benefits greatly from are their attractive tax benefits. If you were to buy an investment property and rent it out, you would have to pay taxes on the net taxable income. You would also have to pay a property tax of 10% of the annual rent. REITs, on the other hand, pays no corporate tax or property tax, as long as they distribute 90% of their income to unitholders. Generally speaking, that it is the mean reason REITs can pay investors around 5 to 6% yield per year, whilst the return on investment in physical properties is usually around 2 to 3%.

Direct ownership in real estate has its strength, opportunities, and certainly also its weakness and threats.

Source: Amazon.com

Industry Consolidation

Over the last one and a half years, there was plenty of merger and acquisition activities within the REIT industry here in Singapore. Throughout 2019 deals valued at SGD 23.1 billion were done.

Such consolidation does make sense as it makes it easier for the individual REIT to get on the radar of institutional investors once they have scale. It will give them a place in global benchmarks, such as the 307-member FTSE EPRA/NAReit Global Reit Index. A higher profile and increase in liquidity mostly leads to a higher valuation. It also makes it easier to raise funds for expansion and tackle competition.

One example of this was Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust which bought over Frasers Commercial Trust, in which the author was a shareholder.

The transaction was valued at SGD1.54 billion. After the transaction took place in April this year, the newly named Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (BUOU.SI) is now up 21.1% compared to the Straits Times Index which is up only 2.9%

Source: Yahoo Finance

The largest deal was Capitaland buying Temasek Holdings' subsidiary Ascendas-Singbridge paying SGD6 million for these assets, which include business parks in Singapore, India as well as in China. By doing so, it created Asia's largest diversified real estate group.

Other recent REIT mergers in Singapore include OUE Commercial REIT (TS0U.SI) buying OUE Hospitality Trust. In the same segment, namely hospitality comprising of hotels and serviced apartments Ascott Residence Trust (HMN.SI), 40% owned by CapitaLand, merged with Ascendas Hospitality Trust to create the largest hospitality trust in the Asia-Pacific region, with $7.4 billion of assets. It comprises 87 properties with more than 16,000 units in 39 cities across 15 countries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and with just three properties in the United States.

Ascott REIT - Element New York Times Square. Source: Google Image

The COVID-19 pandemic has been brutal for the hospitality industry, and we will see results of this when Ascott Residence Trust publish their 2020 First Half Results. On the 13th of July, Ascott Residence Trust came out with guidance on the expected reduction in profits for the period up to 30th June 2020 with an estimated cut in the distribution of 65 to 75%.

The latest merger in the pipeline is the U.S. based private equity firm Warburg Pincus backed ESR-REIT (JR1U.SI) which has agreed to buy Sabana REIT. The deal, once completed, will create the fifth-largest industrial real REIT with total assets of SGD 4.1 billion.

REIT in the form of an ETF

Some investors prefer to buy an ETF to gain some exposure to a certain market. There are now four listed REIT ETFs with the latest one (Lion-Phillip S-REIT ETF) focusing exclusively on Singapore listed REITs. The four ETFs are:

NikkoAM-Straits Trading Asia Ex-Japan REIT ETF This ETF tracks the performance of the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Asia ex-Japan Net Total Return REIT Index, with CapitaLand Mall Trust, Ascendas REIT, and Link REIT as its top 3 holdings.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Phillip SGX APAC Dividend Leaders REIT ETF This ETF comprises of the 30 highest total dividend paying REITs in the Asia Pacific ex-Japan region, with Link REIT, Scentre Group and Stockland as its top 3 holdings.

Source: Yahoo Finance

For an ETF, their expense ratio of 1.18% is quite high, bearing in mind that yield is only 3.46%

If you would like to invest in USD, mitigating potential loss in the exchange rate, Phillip SGX APAC Dividend Leaders REIT ETF also has a separate listing in USD

Source: Yahoo Finance

Lion-Phillip S-REIT ETF This is the only S-REIT focused ETF and comprises 28 S-REITs including CapitaLand Mall Trust, CapitaLand Commercial Trust, and Mapletree Commercial Trust as its top 3 holdings.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Distributions from Singapore REITs to ETFs are made free of Singapore withholding tax of 17%.

Dilution of shares

Very few of these REITs have been able to grow their DPU's over the last year.

I believe one of the reasons there is no increase in the DPU is because they keep issuing more units to pay for units under the reinvestment plan and to pay for the management fees.

Theoretically, it should not be a bad thing as there is less cash going out to pay for these expenses. However, the trouble with such dilutive issuance of units is that it compounds and lead to more and more units having to share the free funds from future operation.

To illustrate this, here is a snapshot of what Capitaland Retail China Trust (AU8U.SI) just did:

Source: CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Investor Relation

On top of these nine million units under the reinvestment plan, there are also as I pointed out in my last article on Capitaland the issue of new units to pay for the manager's fees. Last year they paid the manager SGD 29.8 million on revenue of SGD 214 million. Based on the present price of one unit of just SGD 1.28 they would need to issue another 23.3 million units. All these new units will also have to be compensated with distribution going forward. Had they simply just paid it out in cash it would have been a one-off event.

Albert Einstein once said:

The magic of compounding interest is the greatest mathematical discovery of all time

Such compounding is great if it is dividend or interest, but here it works the opposite way.

Conclusion

As a result of ultra-low, even negative interest-rate on offer, funds that are forced to deliver some positive and predictable returns on investments will keep flocking to REITs. According to the Wall Street Journal, more than US$13 trillion of debt is now negative-yielding.

REITs will always be a popular form of investing for retail investors. This is especially true for retires, or people nearing retirement age, as REITs are by law required to distribute as much as 90% of their net property income. They also pay out such distribution mostly on a quarterly basis.

It is a great way for small investors to be able to buy and own a small piece of some very expensive and even iconic buildings. Something which would be impossible without going down the REIT way. As earlier stated, REITs also benefits from friendly taxation rules and it gives investors a much more liquid market where buying and selling can be done every day. Real estate is much less liquid.

Singapore listed REITs will continue to attract many investors despite the fact that the business environment is getting tougher.

