Early next year, comps will benefit greatly from a rough 2020, at which point I expect shares to have found traction once again.

Despite the challenges, the stock got a boost from tight opex management and a sense that the worst has been left behind.

Analysts were not asking for much from Coca-Cola in the second quarter. Yet, the company still lagged revenue expectations.

The performance was very much as bad as expected.

On July 21, Coca-Cola (KO) unloaded the worst set of financial results that it has seen in its history, and probably ever will. The company managed to lag analysts' pessimistic top-line expectations with a year-over-year revenue decline of 28%. Adjusted EPS of $0.42 topped consensus, but not enough to justify the stock's encouraging 3% hike in the morning of earnings day.

Instead, I believe that bullishness can be better explained not by the headline numbers, but by (1) the company's ability to keep operating costs very much under control and (2) a sense that the worst has been left behind.

Straight-forward market dynamic

Coca-Cola did a good job summarizing the key factors that drove top-line performance in its many global markets in the second quarter: Lockdowns and size of the away-from-home channel. The more restrictive the shelter-in-place orders and the more dependent sales were on restaurants and convenience stores, the more Coca-Cola suffered. The graph below is illustrative only, but helps to paint the picture.

The lockdown variable became less of a factor as the quarter progressed. Unit case volume in April was down a whopping 25%, as anticipated by CEO James Quincy last quarter, but improved to a 10% decline in June and mid single-digit decrease month-to-date in July. As Asia and Europe returned to some version of "business as usual," the away-from-home headwinds also became progressively less of a concern.

A couple other bits of information regarding revenues must also have pleased investors. First, Coca-Cola reported "strong share gains in at-home channels," suggesting that its troubles were mostly confined to away-from-home consumption. Second, some of the top-line pressures seem to have been caused by inventory build up in the first quarter leading to lagged shipments. Naturally, this supply chain congestion should work itself out once business returns to a post-coronavirus normal.

In my earnings preview, I stated that "operating expenses (would) drop sharply as the company goes on defense," and that "potential good news could come from lower opex supporting margins." My expectations seem to have been confirmed, as the graph below suggests.

Notice that Coca-Cola managed to improve underlying op margin (i.e. ex-currency) by 40 bps YOY, even though gross margin suffered greatly from loss of scale, various COVID-19 costs, and unfavorable channel mix. In my view, the results speak to the company's ability to hunker down when it matters most. This is about as much as investors can expect of Coca-Cola in 2020, given the severe challenges and risks that are outside its control.

Worst should be behind

I have been favorable to an investment in KO, but not because of a "hot take" on the beverage company's recovery from the depths of the COVID-19 crisis. I appreciate this stock largely due to its defensive nature (i.e. Coke "is not going anywhere," even in the case of a severe global recession) and the diversification properties that the stock can offer inside an equities portfolio.

Yet, I also feel more encouraged today about the company's short- to mid-term prospects. The intra-quarter dynamics suggest that Coca-Cola has probably left the worst of the crisis behind. While the year will still look gloomy, with revenues projected to be down 12% during the 12-month period, the back half of the year will slowly bring a sense of normalcy to financial performance. In early 2021, comps will benefit greatly from a rough 2020, at which point I expect shares to have found traction once again.

