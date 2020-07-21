They are the market leaders and their revenue mix is more reliable now than it was 10 years back; their flexible cost-structure is another bonus.

Over the last few months, you might have heard a few wise men say something along the lines of 'don't be reckless and overwhelm the healthcare system' or, 'be responsible and don't inundate the healthcare system', and so on. Well, the company I'll be reviewing today - AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN)- is one of those intermediaries that is attempting to address and mitigate the personnel-deficit issue that is present in the American healthcare system today. There's no quick fix and it will likely take years and years to see any meaningful improvement, but ironically, this bodes well for the prospects of staffing healthcare intermediaries, whose services will continue to be relied upon to ease the talent shortage, and the high-cost burden of clinical labor in healthcare facilities' cost structures. Whilst I like the long-term trends of this business, in the short term, the outlook is hazier. Let me now proceed to provide further insight into the good and the bad of the AMN story.

The Good

Attractive long-term industry prospects

According to Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the core markets in which AMN functions- US temporary and contract healthcare staffing, workforce solutions, and executive search- is a $17.5 billion market. AMN is also involved in areas such as permanent placement, RPO (Revenue Process Outsourcing), consulting services, revenue cycle solutions, etc. and this they believe is sized at approx. $5 billion. So, in aggregate, you're looking at a total market size of approx. $23 billion.

There are a lot of appealing drivers around this broad healthcare market. Firstly, national healthcare expenditure has really shot up since the initiation of the ACA which has brought a lot of previously uninsured people into the insured safety net (c.18m people are estimated to have been added between 2010-2018). Then consider the growing age-demographic where the number of adults aged above 65 is expected to grow by 38% from 2015-2025. In 2010, this segment only accounted for 40m, it is estimated to hit a sizable 72m by 2030. The penetration of medical tech has also been instrumental in increasing this life expectancy. AMN believes that people over 65 plus are 3x more likely to extend hospital stay and 2x more likely to visit a physician office versus the rest of the people. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services estimates that this shift in age demographics will boost health spending by 5.5% annually from 2018-2027 (Over the last two years this has been c.4.5%).

The supply side has struggled to keep pace with the demand. According to the US BLS, over the last 5 years, vacancies for health workers have grown at 8% but the level of hiring has only grown by 4%; this supply-demand mismatch is compounded by high turnover and attrition in the workforce. The changing age dynamic of the broad US population also has serious ramifications on the supply of clinicians and resident nurses (RN) who are fast aging out of the workforce. Currently, about 50% of the resident nurses and physicians in the US are above the age of 50; in fact, the Association of American Medical Colleges thinks we could have a physician shortage of more than 120,000 by 2032. AMN's three largest sources of revenue come from the markets of California, New York, and Texas. A report from the American Journal of Medical Quality shows that out of the 50 states in the US, California will be the state that will be most adversely affected by a likely nursing shortage in 2030 (a deficit of more than 140,000 nurses). Texas is third (c.62000 deficit) on that list whilst New York is sixth (c.20000 deficit)

In effect what you'll see is a high demand for healthcare services and a shortage of experienced staff that could keep appetite elevated for AMN's temporary healthcare services, and also likely drive higher adoption of its workforce solutions.

AMN is the market leader and its revenue mix has become sturdier over the years

AMN helps and manages their healthcare clients' workforce needs by providing management, staffing, recruitment, technology, analytics, and other related services. AMN is at the vanguard of the American healthcare talent solutions, and according to SIA, it enjoys leadership in temporary healthcare staffing, travel nurse staffing, and allied healthcare staffing. Their clients include renowned large health facilities such as Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, Providence Health & Services, CommonSpirit Health, LifePoint Health, Stanford Hospital and Clinics, PeaceHealth, MedStar Health, and Tenet Health.

What I particularly like about their current revenue model is that they have transitioned away from the less-specialized & staid healthcare staffing and recruitment business to the more sustainable, high-margin, and recurrent-revenue themed mode of offering comprehensive workforce solutions. The latter which only accounted for a minuscule 4% in 2008 currently accounts for two-thirds of the revenue stream. They've been able to do this by increased cross-selling which helps them cement their relationship with clients, and this ensures a level of client stickiness that has traditionally not been very common in this industry. This way, they can have more recurring streams of revenue that are less susceptible to varying economic cycles.

For instance, take the case of one of the most noted workforce solutions offering such as Managed Services Program (MSP). Under this service offering, AMN becomes the first or single point of contact for health facilitators and has the liberty to manage all of a client's staffing needs rather than the hospital outsourcing it to multiple vendors. These workforce solutions while quite prevalent in other industries are quite underpenetrated in the health industry. AMN is at the forefront of driving through this adoption (according to HRO Today, AMN is the current leader in MSP) with 45% of its revenue coming via MSP relationships which is higher than its peers. Such is the nature of their dominance that recently one of their competitors had filed an antitrust claim which was later dismissed in favor of AMN.

Scalable operating model and flexible cost-structure

The other thing that I like about this business is that its operating model is quite malleable and can be adjusted to cope with the swings in an economy. Unlike some of the other CAPEX heavy industries, here, if there is a lack of business momentum, costs can be quickly scaled down. For instance, quite recently, they were able to eliminate several nonessential costs such as staffing expenses (via attrition and layoffs), travel, professional services, events, and retirement matching programs. In effect, they have been able to cut their SG&A by c.$80m on an annualized basis which is 15% lower than their pre-crisis cost run rate (about two-thirds of the benefits will be realized in Q2 and the rest in Q3).

The Bad

COVID-19 challenges continue to persist and the second wave could put further pressure

Whilst the supply-demand mismatch in the healthcare workforce will likely work to AMN's advantage in the long term, in the short term, things are more challenging. Whilst AMN had seen a demand spike for a lot of COVID-19 related workforce especially in late March, the more lucrative business of elective procedures and non-emergent care have taken a backseat as hospitals shift focus. AMN also offers other services such as allied therapy to schools and revenue cycle solutions but this too had been impacted with schools being shut. On the Q1 call, AMN management mentioned that they had seen a lot of cancellations and a decline in demand, and expect Q2 revenue to be adversely impacted by this broad malaise. I've also been looking at the US BLS data and the recent employment number in June showed that nursing, which is AMN's dominant segment, witnessed a decline of 18000 jobs. Encouragingly, the employment situation for dentists (+190000 jobs), physicians (+80000 jobs), and other health practitioners (+48000) improved.

If you've been following my commentary on the Lead-lag report, you'll know that I've been questioning the sustainability of the pickup of the economic recovery and I'm not alone, as about 86% of my fund-managing brethren feel that a V-shaped recovery is unlikely. A recent report from S&P Global mentioned that the CFOs of health facilities had stated that patient admission volumes in June had picked up, but I do wonder about the sustainability of this. It basically begs the question, couldn't this pickup in volumes just be a case of previously delayed procedures being fulfilled now? I do feel that it will take a while for confidence to return and for patients to consider going in for the more lucrative discretionary and non-emergent procedures. Unless this comes back, AMN may likely stay subdued. Many health segment experts think normality might likely return only in Q1 2021.

Besides as I said recently on the Lead-Lag report, we are already well underway in the second wave, and this could put another spanner in the works of what is seemingly looking like a tenuous recovery.

Unappealing chart pattern

On the monthly charts, things are not looking too pleasing. After trending upwards over multiple years, in the shape of an ascending wedge, AMN crashed out of the lower boundary of the wedge in March- a pivotal occurrence given how long it had respected this lower boundary. Since then, it has managed to take some support at around the $45 levels which had previously served as a point of congestion throughout 2016 and 2017. The bulls will be hoping that it can stabilize at around the current levels, to help drain out bearish sentiment, but as long as it is unable to make a decisive move back into the ascending wedge at around the $60 levels and close within this wedge, I'd like to think that the ascendancy will stay with the bears. Also, consider that the stock is currently trading well below both its 100-DMA and 200-DMAs indicating a broadly bearish picture. For now, I see limited evidence to shift to an optimistic stance, although it is quite possible we may have seen the worst of the selling.

Summary

Whilst I like the long-term drivers and prospects of AMN - a health staffing company with market leadership and a flexible operating cost structure - I believe the demand outlook may remain more challenging in the short term. The recent price action too doesn't signal great confidence. Neutral for now.

