The company's free cash flow generation was a positive development in Q2; expect FCF to strengthen more in the coming quarters, which can become a significant advantage in the current environment.

While some of the onshore international markets will remain buoyant, the offshore market will reel under the crude oil price dampness and can lead to underperformance in the near term.

Halliburton's revenue will continue to show weakness in the near term, while the cost savings will mitigate the pressure on the operating margin.

HAL Strengthens Internally

Halliburton's (HAL) international diversification intensified significantly in Q1 as it is currently drawing two-third of its revenues from outside of North America. I think revenues and margin from North America may decline in the near term, while the onshore completions activity in the Middle East and some parts of the North Sea will stabilize and strengthen. The company's international diversification strategy and enhancing the digitalization service have lessened some of the operational risks and should put a premium on its stock market price. Currently, the success of its strategy will depend on its ability to restructure to lower the cost structure - an effort necessary to deleverage its balance sheet.

However, the offshore-based projects in Latin America and Africa will procrastinate. I think Halliburton has at least one-quarter of pain left before the top-line and margin improve sharply. At the current level, the stock is undervalued compared to the past average. For now, investors might want to stay invested and take the back seat.

North America Market Strategies

Halliburton has acknowledged the fact that the North American energy industry is going through a structural transformation, and as such, growth will only decelerate more in the near term. The fundamental strategy, given the environment, is to reduce costs as much as possible, be it through facility rationalization or capex readjustment. Thankfully, HAL had already identified these strategies a couple of quarters back, as I discussed in my previous article. It will continue to lower the fixed and services costs and will strive to drive a higher contribution margin. Following up with the $300 million cost reduction achieved in the previous two quarters, the company will look to further add another $1 billion to its margin. Some of the prominent steps have been the significant reduction in maintenance cost per horsepower-hour compared to 2019 and the restructuring of the North American management. It has already achieved 75% of the cost-cutting target and expects the remaining 25% to accrue in Q3. However, some of these initiatives may result in additional one-time costs.

Since the start of Q3, the crude oil price has remained stable, which should reinforce its stance that the price will not fall below the cash breakeven level at the wellhead. The management, however, is uncertain over the recovery of the commodity price, which can adversely impact margin in all the U.S. Basins.

Seeing the steep fall in demand, the company retired 22% of the available fracturing horsepower by the end of 2019 to maintain the balance between equipment supply and the anticipated demand in 2020. In the second half of 2020, HAL's management expects to see a moderate completion activity recovery as the crude oil price has been consolidating at the $40-level in the past month or so. I think the relative strength in the DUC wells in the past few months also contributes to the renewed optimism. Although drilling activity and the U.S. rig count has nearly bottomed, I do not see any green shoot in that front in the near term. Therefore, the downside to growth continues to hover around the medium-term horizon. However, the margin-level savings can help the company outperform the oilfield services market in this period.

Digital Management: A Key To The New Approach

In the digital transformation, which is a crucial part of HAL's strategy, it has been focusing on the well planning cycle and digital 3D inversion. It has also been a striking alliance with its peers to innovate in areas that are seeing rising demand. For example, it collaborates with TechnipFMC (FTI) to create distributed acoustic sensing solutions for subsea wells. It has also signed a five-year agreement with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to enhance the digital capabilities in Microsoft Azure. The company is removing equipment from location and replacing them with software solutions. The move is also helping it to reduce the capital investment requirement.

International Market Strategies

Given the persistent slowdown in North America, the shorter cycle business in HAL's international portfolio will account for a larger share. In anticipation of a recovery in these regions, the key players can indulge in increasing their productive spare capacity. On the other hand, the longer cycle barrels and new exploration activity in the international offshore business will not turn around quickly as the current pricing stays below the breakeven level in those businesses. Geographically, the OPEC countries in the Middle East will be least affected because of their low breakeven production cost. Offshore Africa and Latin America, however, may see double-digit declines.

Going forward, HAL anticipates an apparent disconnect between drilling and completions activity in the international markets. While the former is expected to be scaled back, the latter will be more resilient. In 2H 2020, OPEC countries in the Middle East and some parts of the North Sea will move ahead, while Latin America and Africa will lag because of the offshore project deferrals by some of the upstream companies. As the Latin American energy market continues to see further activity cut, it will pull down the entire activity level and capex in the international market by mid-teens.

Cost Reduction Initiatives

Despite the steep revenue fall, HAL's operating margin decline was less sharp (221 basis point drop) in Q2 2020 compared to Q1. So, the operating cost-cutting exercises did affect the Q2 result somewhat positively. In Q2 2020, HAL recognized $2.1 billion (pre-tax) impairments charges, primarily related to pressure pumping equipment, real estate, and inventory write-offs, severance, and other costs. As a result of these charges, it recorded a $1.91 loss per share in Q1 2020. In comparison, it marked a $1.16 loss per share in Q1 2020. Investors may note that the company recognized $1.1 billion impairment charges, primarily related to pressure pumping equipment and severance and other costs in Q1.

What Do The Industry Indicators Suggest?

The economy, according to some estimates, can turn around, even if moderately, from Q3 2020 until 2021. The improved outlook has subscribed to the revision up of the average crude oil price forecast. According to the EIA's Short Term Energy Outlook, the Brent crude oil price for 2H 2020 is now expected to exceed the previous month's forecast by $4 per barrel, while it is expected to beat the previous estimate for 2021 by $2 per barrel. The higher crude oil price reflects EIA's expectation of declines in global oil inventories during this period.

North America Versus International

The specter of the North American slowdown, which somewhat escaped during the last quarter, hit it hard this time around. The region saw revenues crashing by 57% sequentially (quarter-over-quarter) in Q2. While the onshore pressure pumping business was the primary victim, as anticipated, other key services like well construction, artificial lift, and wireline activity suffered as well. As a result, multiple products and service lines were adversely affected in the Gulf of Mexico.

While none of the geographic regions registered any top-line growth, the Middle East/Asia region was the least affected (10% down sequentially) in the downturn. Improved drilling activity and completion tool sales in China and Kuwait restrained the fall. However, Latin America and Europe/Africa/CIS regions were deeply affected due to decreased activity levels in various product service lines, primarily related to well construction and pressure pumping.

Analyzing Recent Performance

From Q1 2020 to Q2 2020, Halliburton's Drilling and Evaluation (or D&E) segment revenues decreased by 27%, while the segment operating margin deflated by 210 basis points. A reduction in drilling-related services, as well as reduced software sales in the international market, led to the fall.

The Completion and Production (C&P) division saw an even sharper revenue fall (43.6% down) in Q2 compared to the previous quarter. The segment operating margin, too, deteriorated by 210 basis points in Q2 as the U.S. onshore pressure pumping and artificial lift activity slide down. However, completed tools sales in the international market partially retrieved the fall.

Linear Regression-Based Revenue Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship between the crude oil price, the U.S. rig count, and Halliburton's reported revenues for the past 16 quarters. I have also observed its previous five-quarter revenue trend. Based on the regression analysis as it progressed with time, I see that the short-term trend suggests a sharp decline, while the medium-term multi-variable study suggests a moderately growing revenue. Now, I think that the short trend factor will initially have a significant role but will gradually decline as the energy activities recover and start affecting HAL's results more actively. With that assumption, I expect its revenues to continue to decline in the next four quarters and also expect the rate of deceleration to taper off by Q2 2021.

I have also developed a Monte Carlo simulation for the revenue based on the equation from the multi-regression formula. The output of the simulation was developed after 10,000 iterations. I set minimum the rig count and the crude oil price at zero and observed the effect. I find that the maximum frequency ranges between $4.7 billion and $6.1 billion, which is significantly higher than its current revenue. However, investors should note that this is an academic exercise and is not part of any investment advice.

Dividend And Dividend Yield

Halliburton pays an annual dividend of $0.18 quarterly per share, which amounts to a 1.34% forward dividend yield. In comparison, Schlumberger (SLB) pays an annual dividend of $0.50, which amounts to a forward dividend yield of 2.7%.

Capex To Fall in 2020

HAL's free cash flow (or FCF) turned positive in 1H 2020 compared to a negative CFO a year ago. In the past year, cash flow from operations (or CFO) has doubled, despite the year-over-year revenue fall in 1H 2020. Improvement in working capital led to the CFO rise. A higher CFO and lower capex resulted in the remarkable turnaround in FCF in 1H 2020. In FY2020, HAL expects to reduce capex by 47% from FY2019 to ~$800 million. I think lower capex will mitigate much of the pressure on CFO, leading to a steady FCF in FY2020.

HAL's debt-to-equity is 1.9x, which is higher than Schlumberger (1.0x), TechnipFMC (0.57x), and Baker Hughes (BKR) (0.36x). So, Halliburton's high leverage may come in the way of its future dividend payment. However, the company is confident of its free cash flow strength, which has reflected in the upward share price movement following the Q2 result. The management believes that advances in sensing technologies and design improvements, such as component modularity, are lowering the cost of tools. On top of that, digitalization reduces its capital footprint, as I discussed earlier in the article. With a lower activity level in North America, I expect cash flow to improve further in 2020.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Halliburton is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 6.8x. Between FY2015 and now, the stock's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 10.6x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past average.

Halliburton's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in line with the peers, which typically results in a similar EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers' (SLB, BHGE, and FTI) average of 5.1x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

Source

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 11 sell-side analysts rated HAL a "buy" in July 2020 (includes "Very bullish"), while 18 recommended a "hold." Only two recommended a "sell (includes "very bearish."). The consensus target price is $13.61, which at the current price, yields ~1% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, HAL, currently, receives a "Neutral" rating. While the ratings are high on revisions and momentum criteria, they are moderate-to-low on profitability, growth, and value.

What's The Take On HAL?

HAL's international diversification intensified significantly in Q1 as it is currently drawing two-third of its revenues from outside of North America. It has also minimized its pressure pumping capacity in North America after several impairment charges and business closures. Currently, the success of its strategy will depend on its ability to restructure its management, to prune capex, and to lower the cost structure. Lower capex should also help generate positive FCF, which would become necessary to deleverage the balance sheet. Its focus on enhancing the digitalization service can also help reduce its capital footprint. Given a leveraged balance sheet, Halliburton should continue cleaning up balance sheets and cash flows to survive the catastrophic situation.

However, the investors should keep in mind that when the energy activity stabilizes, North America may trudge along, while the Middle East and some parts of the North Sea will move ahead. Offshore-based projects in Latin America and Africa will lag. While investors may view the cash flow improvement in a positive light, I do not think the real turnaround in the top-line and margin will occur before the end of 2020.

