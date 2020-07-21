When The Mainstream Goes Bullish On Gold It's Time To Buy

Thesis Summary

Recently, Bloomberg posted an article citing Citi experts who claimed that it was only a matter of time before gold hit an all-time high. For the last few years, economists have been shunning gold. Now that they say it is time to buy, what should you do? In this article, I discuss the future outlook of gold through the perspective of monetary policy and the overall macroeconomic outlook.

Gold is back in fashion

For the better part of the last decade, investors and academics alike have shunned gold. Now, for the first time in a long time, it seems sentiment is finally changing. All of the major analysts such as the ones at Citi and even Goldman agree that we are in a gold rally.

But what exactly is pushing gold, and silver prices up? Experts cite higher physical gold demand as one of the catalysts. And the truth is, that the coronavirus did help in creating a "shortage" of physical gold, and we even saw the gold price go into backwardation, as I wrote here. But if analysts are predicting gold will continue to go up for the next few months, there must be other factors playing into it.

Below, I discuss the macroeconomic factors coming into play and what some of the best available options are to get exposure to the gold price in a "safe" way.

What happens when gold rallies?

Everything happens for a reason and the events in one market are often set in motion by those in another one. Before we move forward and speculate on where gold is going, let's look back at history and see where it has been.

Above we can see the evolution of three indexes; US inflation, gold (in US dollars), and also the SPDR 500 Trust ETF (SPDR). It is interesting to see how differently gold has behaved since the beginning of the millennium. It is a known fact that during the 1980's Paul Volcker's monetary policy aimed at maintaining the stability of the gold price, and it succeeded. Some analysts have said that we also enjoyed a "pseudo gold standard" under Yellen. During her tenure, the price of gold increased by 5.6%.

But there are two main points I would like to make with this chart. Firstly, that owning gold has been a reasonably good investment over the last 20 years. From around $300/ounce to over $1800 is about a 500% increase. The other thing is that for the most part, we observe a correlation with inflation. High inflation is accompanied by higher gold prices, while subdued inflation/deflation sees lower prices. But does this correlation also hold causality?

Inflation, gold and interest rates

If there is one point I have made before and will surely make again, it is that gold is ultimately money. This is why gold "measures" inflation so well. Changes in the gold price can occur due to short-term demand/supply changes, but the bottom line is that gold is a pretty useless yellow metal sitting in bank vaults. The reason it has the role it does in our financial system is that gold is ultimately money, so when push comes to shove people will hide there. This leads me to believe there are two reasons why we are seeing gold prices increase. One relates to short-term speculation, while the other is a long-term macro forecast.

In the short-term, I think many investors are assuming that we will see a "second-wave", not only in coronavirus cases but in the stock market. Many assume that, around September-October, we will see a pull-back in equities. This could be one reason why gold is soaring now.

But the most significant factor in play here, and the one that matters long-term, is inflation. As I've mentioned before, inflation is a catalyst for gold prices, and it is also a catalyst for higher interest rates and leads to deleveraging. If we look at the period leading up to 2008, we can see that inflation, gold price, and interest rates are all steadily climbing, as is the stock market. Eventually, when inflation gets close to 4%, Central Banks are forced to pull the trigger, raise rates and the ensuing housing debt bubble pops.

Without inflation, Central Banks are more than happy to keep rates low. We get all the "benefits" without any of the "costs". But eventually, something will have to give, and with unprecedented monetary and now fiscal stimulus, many are starting to wonder if this is closer than we think.

How to buy gold

I thought I would end this article with some practical advice on how to buy gold. There are three main ways you can gain exposure to gold; A gold-linked index, miners stocks, or physical gold.

Buying mining stocks is, supposedly, a way to amplify the gains from gold. You get exposure to gold but you are also investing in a company that provides a service. However, as you may know, gold miners don't always outperform gold. Over the last 10 years, gold has returned around 52%, while the VanEck Vectors Miners ETF (GDX) delivered -16.83%. But this is different if we look at the last 5 year period, where the GDX would have yielded a neat 193% return, compared to gold's 63%. The bottom line is, buying miners is like buying any stock, and you have to pick the right one. To this extent, I would stay away from the ETFs, since what you want is to pick the best companies.

But there is also a very strong argument to buy physical gold. For one, as I have mentioned, long-term it has outperformed the miners. Most importantly though; who is to say we won't see a repeat of Executive order 6102? I am referring to the E.O. put in place by Franklin D. Roosevelt which essentially made owning gold illegal. While this may seem far-fetched to some, this happened as recently as 1933. If you are wondering what happened after this, simply go and look at the gold price at the time…

Takeaway

Now more than ever, there are some very strong arguments in favor of gaining some exposure to gold, which even the mainstream can't ignore. If you are thinking about investing in gold, I'd recommend allocating some funds to physical gold and select mining stocks. I have personally reviewed Newmont Corporation (NEM) and found it to be a good one, for example.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.