Even if 3D Systems' (NYSE:DDD) share price has lost 23.7% of its value since the beginning of the year, the company might be a value trap for investors seeking to get exposure to the 3D printing industry. Interestingly enough, we can see that the shares trade at the 1995 level. With 3D printing emerging as an innovative solution to rethink supply chains around the world, by providing its users with flexibility and resilience, let's figure out if there is any value left to be uncovered for investors looking to get exposure to this growing industry.

Source: Morningstar

Company Details and Business Model

In 1986, Chuck Hall patented a stereolithography device which is an early form of 3D printing technology. Following his invention, he decided to create 3D Systems in order to monetize his invention. The company, currently, provides 3D printing solutions to manufacture locally produced complex parts, with the benefit of eliminating expensive tooling and reducing the time to market. Industries such as healthcare, dental, aerospace, automotive, and durable goods benefit today from this technology. 3D Systems derives its revenue from the sale of 3D printers and materials (61% of 2019's revenue) and from the sale of software and maintenance services (39% respectively). Geographically speaking, the firm markets its products throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Despite the fact that 3D Systems serves a multitude of clients around the globe, it is worth noting that the company generated 11% of its 2019 revenue from a single client, as stated in their 2019 annual report.

Revenue and Profitability Analysis

3D Systems had its fair share of growth in previous years. Between 2010 and 2019, the revenue almost quadrupled from $160M to $612M. With the company increasing revenue as high as 55% annually at the beginning of the last decade, the firm was a growth story and was priced accordingly. The chart below shows the wild valuation ride this company had in past years.

Source: macrotrends.net

However, as it happens too often with many growth stories, the situation turns ugly when the growth slows down. The chart below provides an interesting comparison showing how the decrease in the gross margin's growth rate affected the stock price.

Source: author's computation based on each year's 10-K report (share price at year-end).

And the growth did slow down. With product sales declining considerably in 2019, the COVID-19 crisis has just accentuated the company's troubles. Before the pandemic, management has attributed the decrease to a "slowdown in manufacturing activity", while stating during the Q1 2020 earnings call that the company expects its sales to be severely affected by its costumers' CAPEX decrease. With Q1 2020 revenue down already 11% compared to the same period last year, it paints a bleak picture of the company's Q2 results (which are released on August 5, 2020). Besides the potential near-term favorable outlook provided by the reopening of the economy, I do not see any clear long-term catalyst which would increase the company's value and drive additional growth (with the biggest threat being competition from bigger players, which is discussed in Industry Outlook).

Source: DDD 10-K for 2019. It shows the slowdown in product revenue that already started pre-COVID-19.

Regarding the main operating expenses which are expressed in the table below, the company is in line with the industry average for both R&D and SG&A expenses. However, I personally find 40.4% SG&A expenses to be high from a fundamental perspective, regardless of the industry's average. If we put it in perspective over the past 10 years, SG&A expenses have increased from 27% of revenue in 2010 to 40% in 2019. With the company spending more since 2014 and providing limited revenue growth, I am very cautious about the effectiveness of the strategy in place.

Name 2019 R&D Expenses (% of Revenue) 2019 Selling & Administrative Expenses (% of Revenue) 3D Systems (DDD) 12.80% 40.40% Stratasys (SSYS) 15.00% 36.33% The ExOne Co. (XONE) 18.50% 42.40% Materialise NV (MTLS) 11.90% 43.00% Proto Labs (PRLB) 7.10% 26.70% Industry Average 13.06% 37.77%

Source: author's computations based on data sourced from seekingalpha.com

Perhaps the main red flag regarding 3D Systems' business model is, in my opinion, the continuously unprofitable quarters the company has been experiencing. With 20 consecutive quarters of negative earnings up until this day (interrupted only once in Dec. 2016), the firm's profitability has deteriorated from a period of continuous positive earnings from September 2009 until March 2015.

Industry Outlook

Despite the firm's lagging growth rate, the 3D printing industry has been growing and is expected to continue to do so at an astonishing pace. In a study published by Deloitte in December 2018, the annual revenues' growth of 3D printing companies has been forecasted to be in the double digits. While the recent pandemic temporarily slashed demand for 3D printers, as companies slowed down production, the long-term outlook created by the pandemic could turn out to be beneficial for this industry in the long run. In another recent analysis published by Deloitte, the dependency on a globalized supply chain model which depends mainly on China is questioned. One of the solutions to rethink the supply chain of tomorrow is 3D printing, as it provides companies with much more flexibility and independence.

Source: Deloitte US

Because of the above, the high probability of future growth in this industry appeals to investors seeking securities providing high rewards. But can we accurately pick the winner? In my opinion, this is where the situation gets tricky with companies providing 3D printing solutions. Larger companies such as HP (NYSE:HPQ), Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), or GE (NYSE:GE) have recently or are expected to challenge the existing 3D Systems' market (you can read more on this EY report on page 10). That being said, smaller companies such as 3D Systems or Stratasys would have a hard time competing with companies having much larger financial resources and distribution networks.

Source: hp.com. HP already provides 3D printing solutions made of plastic or metals.

Other Risk Factors

There are several other risk factors that should be raised. The following points present a non-exhaustive list of potential factors which I think could further negatively affect the firm's equity value:

Intangibles, out of which Goodwill amounts for a large percentage, represent 34% of total assets. The company was a large acquirer of businesses under former CEO Avi Reichental. Yet, the acquisitions have not delivered on the expected growth and synergies. I believe investors should be aware of future impairment risk.

The company had a 1.03 Altman Z Score in June 2019, which represents once again another indication that the company has a high probability of financial distress. We can see on the graph below how, over a 10-year period, the Z score has deteriorated.

As per their latest 10-K report, most of their patents protecting the intellectual property of their technology will expire in 2027.

The company had an unstable management structure, having changed 3 CFOs in 4 years. There was also a change of CEO in 2020 with Jeff Graves being appointed CEO in May 2020.

Source: altmanzscoreplus.com

Conclusions

While 3D technology has plenty of room to grow in the upcoming years, the uncertainty surrounding 3D Systems' business fundamentals does not look appealing to me. With growing competition and rapidly evolving technology, the company is continuously challenged. Having been a pioneer of this technology, it failed to create a long-lasting dominant position in the industry. Moreover, the acquisitions made throughout the years have not meaningfully contributed to the value creation but rather to inflating the balance sheet with large amounts of goodwill while profitability has been decreasing, reflected by constant negative EPS. With the above being said, I consider this investment to have much more downside than upside for the time being, and for this reason, I will personally avoid it.

