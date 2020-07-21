The ETF is concentrated, with the top ten holdings making up nearly 70% of the fund and the top two holdings making up over one-third of the fund.

Introduction

The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) may be a scary one to invest in during the middle of a pandemic and recession, but the businesses held by the ETF are some of the best in the world and should remain stable even through a recession. Furthermore, some of the less recession or pandemic resistant stocks in the portfolio may still be solid recovery plays.

A Look At Performance During Tough Times

XLY tracks the S&P Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index, which is a market-cap-weighted index of consumer discretionary companies. XLY charges a fee of just 0.13% and has paid a distribution yield of 1.15% over the last 12 months, although it remains to be seen what that distribution will be going forward.

XLY has outperformed the S&P 500 over the last few years, although this isn't much of a surprise given a strong economy until recently. Interestingly enough, global consumer discretionary (as opposed to just the US) has significantly underperformed.

The ETF has at times outperformed peer ETFs like the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) and the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR), but occasionally underperforms its peers as well. It is virtually impossible to say which ETF will outperform the others in the future, but note that FDIS and VCR hold Tesla (TSLA) in their top 5 holdings, while XLY does not. Seeing as there's quite a debate over this stock, this single holding may determine which ETF investors choose. Furthermore, XLY's fee is slightly greater than that of its peer ETFs, which may lead investors to the other ETFs.

During recessions (grey shaded area in the charts below), one would likely expect a consumer discretionary ETF to underperform the broader market as consumers cut back on optional purchases, but that's hardly been the case over the last two US recessions. In the 2001 recession, XLY held up much better than the S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). In 2008, which was likely more severe from the average consumer standpoint, saw only minor underperformance and a quicker recovery.

Ultimately, I don't think one can conclude that XLY will necessarily outperform in another recession, but this definitely illustrates that it's possible. 2001 saw tech stocks underperform, while 2008 was centered around banks. There's no telling what the current recession might bring, but so far, these stocks have been able to navigate the pandemic and should pull through as strong as ever.

Hard To Go Wrong With A High Return On Invested Capital

XLY is more concentrated than its peer ETFs with nearly 68% of the portfolio in its top 10 holdings, and over a third of the fund in the top 2 holdings, Amazon (AMZN) and The Home Depot (HD).

Source: ETF.com XLY Overview

What's impressive about these 10 companies are their return on invested capital metrics, one of the most important metrics I use personally. Return on invested capital is calculated by taking net operating profit after tax and dividing by shareholder's equity + debt including lease liabilities. This is the percentage return the business earns in profits on the capital invested in the business. The Home Depot, for example, earned $3.19 for every $10 invested in the business.

I plugged in XLY's top 10 holdings into StockRover, and we can see many of these companies in their most recent reported quarter annualized have earned high ROICs (I consider anything above 20% very good for large caps). Amazon tends to earn the lowest ROIC, but this doesn't surprise me much as the business is obsessed with investing now to produce future cash flows, rather than maximizing profitability. All of these should be well above these companies' WACC, meaning shareholder value is being created. If these companies can maintain these ROIC metrics, they should continue to produce superior returns for shareholders.

Source: StockRover

Risks

XLY, like any investment, isn't without risks. Here are the main ones I've identified:

Concentration Risk - XLY holds most of the fund in the top 10 holdings and a whopping one-third in just Amazon and The Home Depot. If anything goes wrong with one of these companies or even several of them, the fund could underperform.

Significant Retail Holdings - XLY holds quite a few brick-and-mortar retailers. This risk is offset by the large position in Amazon. Nonetheless, if consumers decide to spend less on discretionary items, these companies could take a hit.

Conclusion

XLY is a solid ETF for investors that tends to outperform the S&P 500. It charges a fairly low fee and provides access to companies earning high returns on invested capital, which ultimately helps to drive stock price performance in the long run.

