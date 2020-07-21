Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a fund I continue to prefer when it comes to PIMCO CEFs, although my outlook is starting to get a bit more neutral on the fund. There is not anything inherently wrong with PKO, I simply see its immense short-term gain as a time to take a pause and see if a better entry point presents itself. Back in March, the fund had a discounted price, now it trades at a premium, which changes the overall risk-reward proposition. Further, the high yield and non-agency MBS markets are ripe with risk, yet investors seem willing to pile into both regardless. This is beneficial for current investors, but makes me wary of adding new money now. That said, PKO got a boost in its recent UNII figures over the past month, which indicates there is some momentum remaining on its side.

Background

First, a little about PKO. It is a "closed-end fund with an investment objective to seek current income as a primary focus and also capital appreciation. It invests a substantial portion of assets in a variety of mortgage-related securities and also may hold common stocks." Currently, PKO is trading at $23.42/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.19/share, which translates to an annual yield of 9.79%. I covered PKO about four months ago, at the height of the market crash. At the time, I simply saw a very strong case for buying in, as I felt the sell-off was quite overdone. In hindsight, buying on that recommendation would have been very profitable, as shown below:

Given the tremendous run PKO has had since my last article, I figured it was time to take another look at the fund to see if I should change my outlook from here. After review, I do see merit to continuing to hold on to positions, given the underlying momentum for both the share price and the income metrics. However, I also believe it is time to take a more cautious approach, ultimately warranting a "neutral" rating on PKO, and I will explain why below.

Valuation Not As Attractive

To begin, I will take a look at PKO's valuation, as that is always a critical metric for me when I evaluate PIMCO CEFs. These funds are notorious for their high premiums and, in many cases, their volatility. Over time, patience has often served me well, as high premium funds tend to come down at some point, offering reasonable buy-in points. In the case of PKO, this was the story during my last review, when the fund touched on almost a double digit discount to NAV. This allowed me to comfortably recommend positions.

Fast forward to today, and a different story emerges. PKO does not seem wildly expensive, but its premium has risen sharply over the past four months, putting the fund in the top half of PIMCO CEF options when it comes to price. To illustrate, see the chart below, which lists out some relevant metrics:

Current Premium 9.3% Premium in March Review (8.1%) YTD Premium High 16.1% YTD Premium Low (25.7)% YTD Premium Average 7.8%

The primary takeaway here is PKO's valuation is back to normal, so to speak, and a clear buying signal does not emerge here. The fund saw a sharp sell-off back in March, offering investors discounted prices not seen in years. For investors who were able to pick up the fund at that time, they were handsomely rewarded.

However, for those looking to buy in now, PKO does not offer nearly the same value proposition. To be fair, there are a handful of PIMCO CEFs with similar make-ups that trade at higher premiums. Yet, in isolation, we see PKO is above its average for the year, and is nearing a double digit premium. These are not levels where I like to initiate positions. For sure, the fund has a history of trading at even higher premiums, so it is not a clear sell to me either. In these scenarios, I prefer to play it safe, and see what the next move will be, which hopefully opens up a better buying opportunity.

NAV In 2020 Has Been Under Pressure

To get a better understanding of why I am hesitant at a 9% premium, let us consider the fund's underlying performance in 2020. The good news is, the fund has rallied strongly off its March low, in terms of NAV and market price. However, when we expand PKO's NAV history back to the start of the year, we see it has been a challenging time for the fund. To illustrate, consider the graph below, detailing PKO's NAV move this calendar year:

NAV 1/1/20 NAV 7/20/20 YTD Gain $24.24/share $21.42/share (11.6)%

Again, the short-term strength helps to negate this negative move somewhat, but we still have to consider the fund has struggled in 2020, and has not yet been able to make up for all its losses, yet. The move higher could certainly continue, especially if the economy continues to open back up, and the Fed's support for debt markets is maintained. However, the underlying message right now is PKO is not a cheap fund, at a 9% premium, and its underlying value has deteriorated significantly in 2020. This makes me cautious, and again tells me that being patient here is probably the prudent course.

Income Metrics Remain Solid

My next point has a more positive slant. While valuation is an important concern, many CEF investors rank the income stream as the top consideration. With respect to PKO, its income history is very strong, which is a key reason why I often recommend PKO over alternative PIMCO funds. Earlier this year, PIMCO announced distribution cuts across a handful of CEFs, and PKO was spared. Going forward, I would expect the consistency with the income stream to continue. PIMCO's July UNII report came out this past week, and shows PKO income metrics remain strong, although the flat UNII balance does give me some pause. Still, when we consider the figures back in March compared to now, which are shown below (respectively), a consistent story emerges:

My takeaway here is quite positive. When we consider all the volatility in debt markets this year, for the fund to register strong coverage ratios coming out of the crisis is a welcome sign. Further, PKO's short-term coverage ratio (3 month) indicates there is plenty of momentum in the underlying holdings. The fund is over-earning its distribution for now, which gives me a level of comfort that I need considering the lack of UNII in reserves. Simply, this fund has a very good history of paying its distribution, and these figures provide support for being optimistic about the future as well.

High-Yield Spreads Show Easy Money Has Been Made

I will now want to move the discussion to PKO's underlying holdings, with a specific look at both the high yield credit and non-agency MBS sectors. These two areas should be investors' primary focus when evaluating PKO, as they combine to make up over 58% of total assets, as illustrated below:

First, I will examine some developments in the high yield sector. This was an area that, not surprisingly, got hit extremely hard during the sell-off. Investors were fleeing risk of all types, and below-investment grade debt was top of the list. This is a primary reason why PKO began trading at such a steep discount, investors were selling all risk en masse. Fortunately, for those willing to dive in, this offered a tremendous profit opportunity. The market stabilized, high yield prices shot back up, and the Fed offered a backstop for many corporate bonds, including some in the high yield sector. As a result, spreads for high yield debt narrowed considerably, as investors bid up the prices on the bonds. What we see now is, spreads are still noticeably higher than when they started the year, but are well below late March and April levels:

Clearly, spreads have normalized a bit, and they seem to be trending near the middle of the range for 2020. This presents an interesting dynamic, as it is unclear what the next move will be. For me, this reality tells me the "easy" money has now been made, so investors buying in at these levels are not being overcompensated for the risk they are taking. Yes, buying in now could be profitable, as spreads could certainly tighten further. But plenty of downside risk exists as well, which is why I see it as a fair market price. Investors are now exposing themselves to significant downside if the market loses steam and spreads force their way higher again. This lack of clarity again provides justification for my neutral stance.

Of course, many investors could find the risk trade-off worth it here, and I would not necessarily blame them. The Fed has still offered plenty of support, corporate revenues and profits are beginning to climb as the economy re-opens, and oil prices have stabilized. The third point is critical because the Energy sector has seen quite a few defaults so far this year, disproportionately impacting the high yield sector. However, investors should not ignore the risks they face right now. At a 9% premium, PKO is priced richly. So someone buying now is paying quite handsomely for the privilege of owning this debt, and there are certainly headwinds facing the high yield sector. One such headwind is the rising supply of high yield bonds available in the market. As interest rates fell and Fed support was announced, corporate debt issuance soared. This was not a surprising development, but the sheer volume of new issuance dwarfs what we have seen in recent years, as illustrated below:

My takeaway here is not that the high yield credit market is not a good place to invest, but we need to be aware of the challenges facing the sector. Spreads have come down, and issuance has soared. Both of these attributes make the sector less appealing for new money. While further gains are very possible, I would use these metrics to be very selective on new buying points.

Non-Agency MBS Lack Fed Support

My final point looks at the non-agency MBS sector, which is also an area PKO is overweight. As compared to agency MBS, the non-agency sector offers higher yields, but more risk. While the U.S. housing market typically functions well enough to justify taking on this risk, we are currently in a very challenging time period. Further, the Fed's direct support for the housing market right now primarily rests with agency MBS. This makes non-agency MBS less attractive to me in comparison, given our current environment.

That being said, there are merits to buying non-agency MBS right now. For one, forbearance rates have begun to decline across the country, which makes sense considering many states have begun to re-open. As businesses re-open their doors, employees can get back on the payroll, and remain current on their mortgages. However, we must also consider that an estimated 7.77% of total mortgages are in some form of forbearance, according to data compiled by Black Knight, as shown below:

The upside here is, similar to corporate defaults, the worst might be over. Fewer new mortgages are falling into forbearance, and some are even getting out of it. The downside is many mortgages are still in the forbearance phase, which speaks to the difficult economic environment in the country. Further, while some homeowners have exited the forbearance programs, it will take time for some of them to actually get caught up on what they owe. While the forbearance programs have allowed homeowners to skip payments and remain "current", that does not change their total debt. Homeowners will have to make up these lost payments, and that will be challenging for those who have lost their job. What the long-term impact of this will be on the housing market remains to be seen, but it suggests to me that investors may want to focus on agency MBS, as those interest payments are guaranteed by federal agencies.

Despite a cautious outlook on non-agency MBS, I want to emphasize there is merit to buying this sector here. The income offered is higher than what agency MBS offers, and the recent improvement in forbearance figures suggests the worst is over. This means investments now could ride the economic momentum higher. Further, while homeowners did remain current even if they entered forbearance, their lender can still react in a way that benefits investors. Specifically, the lender could use this against the homeowner if they tried to re-finance. With interest rates declining in 2020, many borrowers are trying to re-finance their outstanding mortgages. Lenders are able to use forbearance as a reason to decline these requests. While this is not good for the homeowner, it presents a unique benefit to the investor. It lowers pre-payment risk, since the homeowner in forbearance may be prohibited by their current lender from modifying their mortgage (and they also may be unable to find another lender willing to offer a lower rate). This means investors can remain fairly confident the income stream is going to stay constant despite lower rates. But it also emphasizes the importance of credit risk, as the sector has seen a deterioration in conditions this year. Balancing these two factors will be important for investors in the space going forward.

Bottom line

PKO has been one of my better calls in 2020, and continuing to hold here makes plenty of sense. The income metrics are strong, the premium is not totally unreasonable, and there are signs the high yield and non-agency MBS sectors could continue to offer consistent distribution streams. However, given the fund's 29% gain in four months, I think caution is warranted. The buy-in price is not nearly as attractive, and the fund's NAV move in 2020 raises a red flag. Further, the high yield credit sector has seen issuance and defaults move higher this year, which are trends that will continue if the economic re-openings have to reverse. With COVID-19 cases still rising in many areas of the country, this could happen. Therefore, I see merit to downgrading my outlook on PKO to neutral, and recommend investors carefully consider their entry points on any new positions at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.