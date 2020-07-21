The Fed's balance sheet expansion has slowed markedly and is being outpaced by the ECB, a positive factor for the U.S. dollar.

As the broader market remains firmly in its risk-on mode, the safe-haven U.S. dollar, based on the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY), continues to lose ground and just completed a roller coaster ride from its multi-year high back to the low of the year. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), which tracks the DXY, was up as much as 11% at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic before tumbling to negative YTD. Technically speaking, UUP is now testing critical support just under 26 for the fourth time this year:

Source: Investing.com

With the 50-day moving average having crossed under the 200-day to form a "death cross", the medium-term technical picture certainly looks bearish for UUP and DXY. However, looking back at the last 30 years, the implication may not be as negative as it appears. While the decline in DXY would historically continue 60% of the time following the technical pattern, the death cross actually marked a significant bottom in many other occasions:

Source: WingCapital Investments

Death Crosses (After At Least 20 Days Since The Last Crossover) in DXY Since 1990

Date DXY # Days Since Last Crossover Forward Chg in DXY 4-Weeks 8-Weeks 16-Weeks 11/5/1991 88.54 154 -1.89% -1.16% -1.68% 6/17/1992 85.95 43 -2.69% -4.51% -7.55% 4/22/1994 93.91 369 -1.28% -1.78% -5.94% 9/6/1996 86.85 249 0.83% 1.46% 1.23% 9/22/1998 96.63 505 -2.17% -3.74% -2.92% 10/13/1999 97.89 143 1.44% 1.94% 2.54% 2/6/2001 110.77 284 1.85% 0.39% 4.09% 10/1/2001 113 125 0.73% 1.27% 4.37% 5/24/2002 112.8 96 -1.60% -4.09% -5.39% 7/23/2004 89.26 30 -1.01% -1.28% -2.43% 10/15/2004 87.09 44 -2.50% -3.90% -4.00% 4/28/2006 86.11 232 -2.50% -0.99% -0.21% 6/2/2009 78.48 194 2.88% 2.14% -0.31% 9/27/2010 79.34 159 -2.39% -2.82% 1.63% 10/12/2012 79.67 263 0.50% 1.71% 1.04% 9/20/2013 80.43 130 -0.37% -0.97% -0.27% 10/14/2015 93.93 325 4.10% 5.41% 5.59% 3/29/2016 95.16 96 -1.26% -0.62% -1.20% 5/26/2017 97.44 156 -0.17% -0.18% -4.12% 12/31/2019 96.39 408 1.02% 1.69% 5.86% 7/6/2020 96.72 95 -0.80% Average -0.32% -0.50% -0.48% (when Positive) 1.67% 2.00% 3.29% (when Negative) -1.65% -2.17% -3.00% % Positive 40% 40% 40%

The above historical analysis suggests that the technical signal based on the death cross has been mixed at best. Instead, the U.S. dollar, actually, looks more likely to rebound from both a monetary policy and sentiment perspective.

Fed Balance Sheet Expansion Taking A Step Back

Without a doubt, the Fed's unprecedented monetary stimulus measures, which amounted to an explosive $3 trillion expansion in its balance sheet, have helped avert a full-blown financial crisis at the heights of the margin call selling in March. With broader markets more than stabilized and the repo crunch over with, the Fed balance sheet has recently begun shrinking and declined below the $7 trillion mark:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Meanwhile, its European counterpart (ECB) has been ramping up its balance sheet expansion and is on course to once again catch up to the Fed. As the above chart illustrates, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the size of ECB's balance sheet had surpassed that of the Fed since 2018 due to the former's continued accommodative stance while the latter had been tightening. The divergence between the two countries' monetary policy has coincided with the solid uptrend in DXY during that timeframe:

Source: WingCapital Investments

From a longer-term perspective, we observe that DXY broke out of its lower range in 2014 just as the ratio between ECB and the Fed's balance sheet started taking off. The tight correlation makes sense given the euro accounts for more than 57% of DXY's exposure. Going forward, the bottoming in the ECB/Fed balance sheet ratio most likely will lend support to the U.S. dollar absent another dovish surprise by the Fed in next week's FOMC meeting. We reckon the hurdle will be high as further easing may have already been priced in.

Potential Profit-Taking In Crowded Long Positioning Vs. USD

Amid improved risk sentiment and a flattening corona-curve in Europe, large speculators have been accumulating long positions in the euro futures, as net long positioning reached the lopsided level since 2018 when EUR/USD topped out above 1.24. The multi-decade peak of just under 1.5 also coincided with net long positioning approaching 100k contracts back in 2011:

Source: Commitment of Traders

This time around, after spiking to fresh year-to-date highs in anticipation of a COVID-19 recovery package at the EU summit, a classic "sell-the-news" could be on the horizon after a deal was finally reached after days of bitter negotiation. Meanwhile, large speculators have likewise been net long the yen, which is the second-largest weighting in DXY at 13%.

Source: Commitment of Traders

As shown above, large speculators being net long the yen futures have tended to be a contrarian bullish signal for the USD/JPY. All in all, potential unwind in crowded long euro and yen positions will likely fuel a short covering rally in the U.S. dollar.

Oversold Bounce Coming Due In The USD

The short-term technical picture has evidently turned oversold after the UUP dipped under the 50-week Bollinger Band. As shown below, UUP tends to snapback rebound off the lower band back towards the 50-week moving average in the past and we expect this time will not be different considering the positive factors as discussed above:

Source: Investing.com

On that note, we are exiting long Australian dollar (FXA) positions which we recommended in May, as we believe a technical correction is overdue across the board vs. the USD.

