GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO), a health insurance marketplace, has announced pricing details about its planned IPO. According to MarketWatch, GoHealth set a price range of $18 to $20, and would raise up to $790 million at the top of said range. The company will have over 312 million outstanding shares after this offering, giving it a market value of over $6 billion at a $20 price range.

The company appears to be a solid IPO, with a sound business model, good financial numbers, and a not highly overvalued target market cap. This year has seen more profitable companies go public compared to the usual tech companies promising high growth and nothing else, and GoHealth looks to continue that trend.

GoHealth’s Business

In its SEC report, GoHealth states that it is “a health insurance marketplace,” which uses technology platforms to help Americans find the best health insurance plan for their specific needs. GoHealth receives a commission from insurance carriers when customers enroll in their plans. The primary insurer which GoHealth works with is Medicare as it sells Medicare Advantage and similar plans. Medicare-related plans and commissions made up over 88% of GoHealth’s 2020 1Q revenue compared to 49% in 2018. So, you can see right away how closely the company's fortunes are tied to government healthcare plans.

This is a good sign. As the US population ages, more people will sign up for Medicare and Medicare Advantage, with a projected 76 million Americans on Medicare by 2028 compared to 59.9 million in 2018.

This change will happen while seniors applying for Medicare will also be a generation now more comfortable with doing everything online. Like applications such as Xero, which have simplified accounting, GoHealth does the same by simplifying the complicated mess that is health insurance. There's a growing market of online insurance brokerage for GoHealth to capitalise on. It's a market which, even in 2020, a year of economic turmoil and recession, IBISWorld still expects to grow by 1.3%.

But before jumping into the financials and the investment opportunity presented here, let's take a step back and make note on potential pitfalls. Some investors may blithely assume that as a health insurance brokerage, GoHealth is thus in a strong position to grow due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This thinking is incorrect, just as it is incorrect to think hospitals are doing well during these times when they are in fact losing billions of dollars. GoHealth lists COVID-19 as a risk factor, stating that the disease could hurt their carriers and vendors with knock-on effects on the company's bottomline.

This is the one major pitfall I can think of at this time. Still, GoHealth should be in good shape over the long term, as betting on increased Medicare spending in the future is about as safe of a bet as there can be.

Finances and Valuation

Having the potential to grow is good, but what sets GoHealth apart as a strong IPO is its impressive financial numbers. GoHealth reported a 2020 1Q revenue of $140 million, up from $69 million in the same time frame in 2019. Even in the 2020 2Q, which should be a bad quarter for GoHealth due to COVID-19, its preliminary estimates indicate a revenue growth of 66.4% at the midpoint of its range compared to 2019.

Of course, many tech IPOs report high revenue growth, though even growth numbers like these are quite impressive. But in addition to high revenue growth, GoHealth does have a history of profitability. While the company did lose $937,000 in the 2020 1Q and its 2020 2Q preliminary estimates forecast a loss of $20 million, it also recorded a net income in 2018 and 2019. Even in the 2020 1Q, GoHealth had an operating cash flow of $23 million. In summation, we have a company which has shown an ability to grow and, unlike many other IPOs, has a profitable history and is not drastically hemorrhaging cash.

With all of these factors in mind, what is a good valuation for GoHealth? Let us assume a share price of $20 and a subsequent valuation of $6.3 billion. If we just use GoHealth’s net 2019 revenue of $308 million, we are looking at a P/S ratio of 20.4. Keep in mind that GoHealth appears to have recorded a revenue of about $250 million in just the first half of 2020, and so it is more reasonable to presume a P/S ratio closer to around 12.

The problem is that finding a comparable company to GoHealth is extremely difficult, as there is no company which does quite what it does. GoHealth lists the government and health insurance carriers as among its competitors even though it also cooperates with those institutions to link them with clients.

If we compare GoHealth to the healthcare sector as a whole with a P/S ratio of around 4.5, GoHealth looks dramatically overrated. But GoHealth does not fit the typical healthcare company’s financial profile, and is more similar to other tech IPOs which normally have a P/S ratio around the 10 to 15 range. While many of those companies are heavily overvalued, GoHealth is different due to its aforementioned impressive financial numbers. A share price of $20 per share looks reasonable, as well as a valuation of $6.3 billion.

Final Thoughts

The economy continues to remain a major concern and will likely continue to be so until the coronavirus threat subsides. But a fortunate effect is that we have seen better, more sustainable IPOs over the past few months compared to 2018 or 2019. There are fewer tech companies going public with little more than some fanciful idea, and more companies which have a history of profitability and success like GoHealth or DoubleDown (NASDAQ:DDI).

GoHealth has a business plan which should continue to grow even in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic as more Americans sign up to Medicare, and it has a strong financial profile. The company may have short-term jitters as it will be more negatively affected by COVID-19 than many investors will realize, but over the long term, this could become a highly attractive asset. Investors who can secure shares even at the $20 range should count themselves lucky.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.