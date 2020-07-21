Thesis Summary

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares ETF (DUST) tracks the inverse performance of the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index. Anyone who bets against miners in the last 5 years has been disappointed. You may be thinking of "buying the low" right now, but I suggest you stay away from this levered ETF. Gold still has a long way to run, any gains made with DUST will be short-lived.

ETF Overview

The DUST is a 2x levered ETF that seeks to replicate the inverse gains of the mining sector as represented by the NYSE Gold Miners Index. In essence, investing in the DUST means that you expect shares of gold miners to go down, which probably means you also think gold prices will come down. Because it is levered, the DUST has a high expense ratio of 1.07%. As of writing this, the NAV stands at $22.46 while the opening price is $20.61.

Let's begin by assessing the funds overall performance:

Source: Ycharts

Exactly as advertised, the fund's performance has been inversely related to that of the Arca Gold Miners Index, with the added x2 leverage. Over the last 10 years, investing in DUST would have essentially wiped out all of your capital, one of the inherent risks of using leverage. While at certain points in time DUST could have provided some good trading opportunities, the overall trend of the gold and mining markets has been upward.

With gold prices near all-time highs, you might be thinking that this could be a good moment to invest in DUST, but nothing could be further from the truth.

The Bull case for gold and miners

Even mainstream analysts have come out to say that they expect higher gold prices. Many things are coming into play to take gold to new highs. One is pent-up physical gold demand. During the closedowns, we saw spot gold prices shoot up, as suppliers were having trouble delivering gold. We saw a very rare event in the gold future market known as backwardation, where the spot price is higher than the futures price. On top of that, many banks and investors may be hoarding gold in preparation for a similar lockdown event.

Another way to explain gold prices is future expectations. Many agree that we might see equities head lower going into September and October. The recent shoot up in gold prices could be the result of investors preemptively seeking safety.

Lastly, the long-term trend will continue to develop, I suspect, as it has since the year 2000. Loose monetary and fiscal policy will lead to higher gold prices. At the beginning of the millennium, gold was $300/ounce. Now, it is close to $1800/ounce and people expect it to surpass $2000 in the coming months. This could also be accompanied by higher inflation. Although inflation has been subdued so far, the continuous monetary and now fiscal policies will at some point release all the pent up reserves and credit. I expect that we will see something similar to the run-up to 2008, with gold and stocks rallying as inflation increases.

The only reason to buy DUST

There is however a scenario where we will see gold and, especially miners, go down, and that would be another market crash. If coronavirus were to return with enough strength, we could certainly see the market revisit the March bottom. Most people are already expecting a pull-back, but could the stock market go down even lower? I don't see this happening, but it is possible. In such an event, the DUST would certainly yield some good gains as miners fall along with other equities and we would likely see miners fall even more steeply than gold. Like most other stocks, miners have very "frothy" valuations, and we could see multiples contract in the event of a downturn.

Having said this, if this were to happen, there would be many other shorting opportunities out there that could yield a better return, such as the retail sector.

Takeaway

In conclusion, while you might be tempted to short gold right now, seeing as it has reached an all-time high and some technical resistance, I believe you'd be wrong to do so, especially long-term. I stay away from most levered ETFs, and this one I doubly advise against. Betting against gold in the current macroeconomic climate would be a bad idea. If you are looking to short anything there are many other places to do so. But my opinion is that, for now, we will see further gains in most asset classes. A shorting and subsequent buying opportunity might present itself around September-October.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.