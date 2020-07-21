Abbott is well-placed for the current environment, with a mix of hospital-based and consumer-driven businesses, but the valuation looks full and fair.

The pace of normalization in hospital-based procedures is shaky at best, but whether it takes a few more quarters or not, Abbott has some attractive growth drivers.

While I thought Abbott Labs (ABT) was relatively well-placed relative to its peers through the Covid-19 pandemic with my last update, I also thought that the valuation was pretty full overall. Since then, the shares have done a little better than peers like Becton Dickinson (BDX), Boston Scientific (BSX), and Medtronic (MDT), but not all that well compared to the S&P 500 (lagging by about 13%), and that’s with a better-than-expected second quarter and enough management confidence to give some guidance on full-year earnings.

There are certainly positive drivers here, including ongoing long-term growth in MitraClip procedures, long-term growth in the diabetes franchise, and further opportunities in diagnostics from the Covid-19 pandemic. I also like Abbott’s organizational flexibility, including its willingness to do both big acquisitions and big divestitures/spin-offs. My issue is just the valuation – the stock looks priced for a mid-single-digit annualized return that I just don’t find that interesting (though there aren’t a lot of bargains in big-cap med-tech).

Better Than Expected Results, And Not All From Covid-19

It’s not surprising that Abbott continued to benefit from Covid-19 testing demand, I’d expect companies like Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Danaher (DHR) to likewise show momentum here, but I was surprised that Abbott’s upside wasn’t just limited to Covid-19 testing. Frankly, with the exception of the branded generics business, most of Abbott was stronger than expected, although still weak relative to pre-Covid-19 expectations.

Revenue fell a little more than 5% in organic terms, but that was still good for a better than 7% beat relative to sell-side expectations. Diagnostics was the biggest dollar contributor to the beat, with 7% growth and a better than 10% beat relative to expectations. Diabetes was no slouch either, though, with 28% growth and a 12% beat relative to expectations. Cardiology and Neurology were also strong, though, beating by more than 5%, while Nutrition beat by 3% and Pharma missed by 6%.

Medical Device revenue declined 20%, with the large Vascular (down 33%) and CRM (down 26%) businesses both down sharply as non-essential procedures were delayed. Electrophysiology was likewise down 30%, while Structural Heart was down 36%, Heart Failure was down 20%, and Neuromodulation was down 49%. Diabetes revenue rose 28%, with 27% growth in the U.S. and 40% overall growth in the Libre business.

Diagnostics revenue rose 7%, with Molecular Diagnostics up 241% on strong demand for CV19 testing, a strong indicator for Roche, Danaher, GenMark (GNMK) (which has pre-announced almost 120% yoy growth) and other peers in the space. Core lab testing was down 13%, though, and point of care was down 18% as the business feels the pinch from lower overall hospital admissions. Rapid testing was up 11%, helped by Covid-19 testing. All told, Covid-19 testing accounted for just under 31% of total diagnostics revenue, with non-Covid-19 diagnostics exiting June at about 90% of pre-Covid-19 levels.

As I expected, Nutrition revenue was relatively less fazed by the pandemic, with pediatric down slightly (despite 2% U.S. growth) and adult up more than 7% with 4% growth in the U.S. business. Established Pharma revenue fell almost 1%, with slightly better performance in “key markets”.

Gross margin fell more than three points from the year-ago level and missed expectations by about 20bp. Operating income declined 26%, beating by about 9%, with a 140bp beat on margin driven by a better-than-expected decline in SG&A expenses as costs like travel were cut significantly.

“Normal” Is Still A Ways Off, But “Normalization” Is Starting

A summer surge in Covid-19 infections is complicating the recovery story, as hospitals in many states are seeing ICU beds filling up with Covid-19 patients. While there have been relatively few re-closures to elective/non-emergent procedures, it seems that many patients are voluntarily holding off on procedures, whether that is due to fear from increasing case counts or consultation with their physicians that certain procedures still aren’t worth the relative risk.

That said, exit rates in the month of June weren’t bad. Between the earnings reports of Abbott and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), CRM and electrophysiology are down about 10% versus normal rates, while vascular and structural heart are down about 15% and neuromodulation is down close to 20%. I’d expect these rates to continue improving, but I’d caution readers that true “normalization” will be hard so long as there are still high case counts and hospitalizations from Covid-19.

On a more positive note, there are still meaningful longer-term drivers here. While Abbott is somewhat better-shielded than some companies from the downturn in procedures (due to its Nutrition, Pharma, and Diabetes businesses), I see above-average growth opportunities in Libre 2, structural heart (MitraClip, TriClip, and Tendyne) and the next-gen Gallant ICDs and CRT-Ds.

A recent settlement with Edwards (EW) in structural heart will bring in several hundreds of millions of dollars over the next few years, and the strong results from the COAPT study should support a significantly expanded market opportunity (functional mitral valve regurgitation) of roughly 5x for MitraClip. While the recent Libre 2 CGM approval was long in coming (a roughly one-year delay) and didn’t include labeling for use with automated insulin dosing systems (unlike Dexcom’s (DXCM) G6), it got iCGM clearance, and I believe Abbott will work quickly with partners like Tandem (TNDM) and Insulet (PODD) to fill that gap.

The Outlook

With some recent positive developments at Abbott, I’ve modestly bumped my estimates up such that my long-term revenue growth estimate moves from around 6% to closer to 7%. While the current diagnostics boost from Covid-19 will likely abate in a year or two, it will be more than compensated for by growth in other businesses (like structural heart). I also expect Abbott to become more profitable and asset-efficient over time, such that FCF margins move into the low 20%’s and drive low double-digit FCF growth (a little higher than my prior expectation).

Unfortunately, neither discounted free cash flow nor a revenue growth and margin-driven EV/revenue approach (which works well with med-tech) suggest meaningfully undervaluation today. Instead, Abbott looks priced for a roughly mid-single-digit annualized total return, which is not bad relative to the underlying quality, but also isn’t particularly exciting.

The Bottom Line

I continue to believe that Abbott is a very well-run company that is also solidly balanced between essential and discretionary procedures, as well as hospital-based and consumer-centric businesses. That balance has served the stock well relative to other large-caps, but what works best in times of trouble doesn’t always work best in recoveries, and I would prefer a better (lower) entry price and a higher prospective return before buying Abbott, though it still looks like a solid hold for those who already own it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHHBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.