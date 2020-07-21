The loss of Huawei creates near-term challenges, but TSM should be able to replace those losses with customers like MediaTek, and a shifting mix is nothing new.

I said in my last article on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) ("TSMC") that I'd be more bullish on the shares below $50, and investors did, in fact, get the chance to buy below $50 before the stock lifted off, buoyed by improving sentiment on wafer volumes in 2020 as well as a hard turn toward technology stocks in recent months. With that, TSMC has done a little better than the SOX Index, while a few equipment/supply names like ASML (ASML) and FormFactor (FORM) have done even better.

My only real concern around TSMC remains the elevated level of long-term margin expectations. I don't think there are really any credible concerns about the company's ability to ramp 3nm or 2nm, nor maintain a strong competitive position relative to Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and other fabs, and I believe that the year-to-year shifts in customer mix are just something that goes with the business. Still, I do see some risk to the sheer magnitude of margin improvement that seems baked into the valuation. While today's price would appear to offer "high-mid-single-digit" long-term annualized return prospects, which isn't bad for a quality tech name, I'd prefer to wait for another pullback, as those aren't uncommon in this stock's history.

Cloud Continues To Drive Growth

Since TSMC management provides monthly sales updates, quarterly earnings updates don't usually have quite the same punch in terms of surprises versus sell-side estimates. That said, the actual results posted for the second quarter were at the high end of management's guidance and TSMC did well relative to where expectations began the quarter.

Revenue rose 29% yoy (34% in U.S. dollars) and was flat sequentially (up 1% in USD). The biggest contributor, smartphones, rose 39% yoy and contracted 4% qoq in USD, while high-performance computing (driven by cloud/data centers) grew 38% and 12%. Chips used in IoT applications continue to grow well on an annual basis (up 54%), though they did contract sequentially (down 5%), and the double-digit decline in auto revenue this quarter (down 13% qoq) was no surprise given what's going on in the auto end-market.

With very healthy utilization at higher-value advanced nodes, gross margin hit a 23-year high, rising 10 points year over year and 120bp quarter over quarter to 53%. Most of that fell through to the operating line, with operating income jumping 72% yoy and ticking up 2% qoq, with operating margin improving 1,050bp yoy and 80bp qoq.

Helped in large part by stronger 5G smartphone penetration (and, I believe, an overall improving outlook for chip demand), management raised guidance for third quarter sequential revenue growth to around 9% (the sell side was expecting around 3% to 5%). Stronger demand from customers including Huawei, MediaTek (OTCPK:MDTKF), and Qualcomm (QCOM) is all contributing to the strength.

Shuffling The Deck Isn't New, But TSMC Has A Big Card To Replace

There has always been year to year shifts in TSMC's customer mix, as customers shift business between TSMC and other fabs on the basis of pricing, available capacity, and technological capabilities. Over time, these shifts have largely "worked themselves out", as TSMC has stayed at the leading edge of technical capabilities and the outsourcing fabrication continues to make sense for most chip companies.

The loss of Huawei is going to create some near-term challenges. With the U.S. targeting Huawei in a new way, restricting companies from supplying/applying U.S. technologies in manufacturing, TSMC is now faced with having to get a licensing from the U.S. government to fab chips for Huawei - a license the U.S. government is unlikely to grant. Huawei has long been a significant customer for TSMC, generating around 15% or so revenue, with a higher percentage (closer to 17%) in recent months as Huawei pushes through rush orders to get what they can ahead of the September 15 cut-off.

Filling in the sudden disappearance of 15-17% of revenue isn't normally an easy thing to do, but TSMC is likely to pick up incremental business from MediaTek and AMD (AMD) and, quite likely, Apple (AAPL) as well, as they pick up Mac SoC business in 2021.

Huawei is the biggest shift on the horizon, but not the only one. Nvidia (NVDA) will be moving some graphics chip business to Samsung, and Qualcomm will be moving some high-end Snapdragon production to Samsung at the 5nm node in 2021. On the plus side, 5G continues to be a strong driver (as does high-performance computing, driven by cloud/data center demand), and there's still incremental opportunities from companies like AMD.

I do believe that TSMC could see growth shift down noticeably in 2021, from 20%-plus in 2020 to something more on the order of mid-single-digits. Longer term, though, I believe end-markets like HPC, IoT, and auto can continue to drive revenue growth around 10%. I'd also note a possibility of picking up some incremental outsourced business from Intel (INTC) for its processors - it's not in my model (and I think it would take at least a couple years to ramp up the required capacity), but I do see it as a possibility down the line.

The Outlook

In addition to potential disruptions from the loss of Huawei, I do see some risk of slipping timelines for revenue recognition from 3nm and 2nm technology in 2022 and beyond. I mention this more for the sake of completeness and it's not something I'm all that concerned about. On the subject of 2nm, I'm looking forward to TSMC's August 24 tech symposium for further information on its R&D efforts. Scattered reports have suggested a "breakthrough" with gate-all-around FET (or GAA-FET) technology at 2nm, and that could help close what appears to be a gap with Samsung in GAA-FET technology progress.

As I said, I still believe that roughly 10% annualized revenue growth is attainable for TSMC. The bigger question for me remains what sort of margins the company can achieve over the next decade. The market is taking it for granted that TSMC can generate FCF margins in the low-to-mid 30%s (if not higher) on a consistent basis; something the company has never been able to achieve. While I have no real issues with management's ability to execute, that seems aggressive to me, particularly as China ramps up its domestic production capabilities and could conceivably become a bigger player on the global stage over the next decade.

The Bottom Line

Right now, TSMC shares appear priced for "high-mid-single-digit" annualized returns, which I suppose isn't bad for such a high-quality tech name, let alone one leveraged to strong underlying trends in chip demand and chip production volume. TSMC shares have given investors many chances to buy pullbacks in the past, and given my view that the market has gone overboard on tech stock valuations, I think I'd rather wait for a better entry price than chase these shares.

