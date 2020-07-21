We turn more cautious in September, reflecting our view that the recent appreciation may be unsustainable given the bearish posture of platinum’s fundamentals for 2020.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Platinum Weekly report, in which we discuss platinum prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM).

PLTM is finally breaking out after trading in a tight range in June, confirming our bullish view.

Although the macro environment is supportive of platinum, speculators have remained in cautious toward NYMEX platinum in the futures markets, reflecting lingering uncertainty about the automobile sector.

However, ETF investors have shown increasing buying interest for platinum, willing to capture its long-term value proposition.

We expect PLTM to move higher over the next month or so, boosted by positive seasonal patterns. Our target is at $10 per share for Q3.

We are however more cautious in September, reflecting our view that the recent appreciation may be unsustainable given the bearish posture of platinum's fundamentals, especially considering the negative seasonality in the last month of Q3.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PLTM

PLTM, which was created in January 2018, is directly impacted by the fluctuations of platinum spot prices because the Funds physically holds platinum bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank.

The investment objective of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust is to replicate the performance of the price of platinum, less trust expenses (0.50%), according to the official Graniteshares' website.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the platinum bars.

PLTM is the lowest-cost ETF on the market, with an expense ratio of 0.50%. PLTM competes with the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT), which was created in October 2010, which is however more expensive considering that its expense ratio is at 0.60%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community reduced by the equivalent of roughly 51 koz its net long position in NYMEX platinum in the week to July 14, according to the CFTC.

Specs have slashed their net long positions by the equivalent of 140 koz over the past month, representing around 2% of annual supply.

Speculators are anxious to add net long exposure to NYMEX platinum due to uncertainty about the global economy, especially in the automobile sector.

Although the macro environment is supportive, reflecting in the decline in the dollar and US real rates, speculators are cautious toward platinum.

The net spec length is now at 34% of open interest (vs an all-time high of 74% of open interest), suggesting that there is some dry powder in case of a positive shift in speculative sentiment.

Implications for PLTM: As we noted last week, signs of recovery in the automobile sector are already emerging. Yet, specs need more evidence before deploying their dry powder on the long side of the platinum futures market. When they do, the NYMEX platinum price should rise strongly, thereby exerting upward pressure on PLTM.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought platinum to the tune of 23 koz in the week to July 10, according to our estimates.

This was the 9th straight week of inflows. In contrast with the speculative community, ETF investors have shown greater bullish conviction since May.

This could be due to the fact that ETF investors have a longer-term investment horizon and are inclined to make long-term bullish bets in platinum given its good value proposition. We like to remind readers how platinum has become cheap compared to palladium in recent years by showing the platinum:palladium ratio.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

While we contend that the current fundamentals of the platinum market are bearish, this ratio suggests that everything is already priced in and as such, long-term ETF investors may continue to add long positions to their holdings.

Implications for PLTM: ETF inflows into platinum may offset partly the weakness in the automotive sector. As a result, PLTM could rise in the short term assuming that these inflows prevail.

Seasonality check

In this section, we discuss the results of our seasonality analysis using NYMEX platinum prices from 1998, allowing us to identify meaningful seasonal patterns.

The seasonality of NYMEX platinum prices is friendly in July and August, during which NYMEX platinum posted a median performance of 1.5% and 1.9% over 1998-2019.

But the seasonality turns unfriendly in September, which shows a median performance of -1.3% and a distribution skewed to the downside.

Source: Orchid Research

Q3 is not necessarily the best quarter for platinum prices in the course of the year from a seasonal viewpoint. Historically, Q3 has shown the worst quarterly performance, with a min performance of -22% in Q3 2001. This excludes the outlier in Q3 2008 when the platinum price sold off by 51% over the period.

Source: Orchid Research

Implications for PLTM: Seasonal patterns of NYMEX platinum are friendly in July/August but turn unfriendly in September. We would, therefore, be cautious should PLTM rise too much over the next month or so.

Closing thoughts

PLTM has recently gained meaningful strength, corroborating our short-term bullish thesis.

While we contend that fundamentals are in a bearish posture, we expect some price strength over the next month or so, reflecting a brighter sentiment on brighter forward fundamentals and positive seasonality.

While the recent surge in ETF demand boosts our near-term bullish conviction, we think that the rally could end in September, as seasonality turns negative again and fundamentals remain unsupportive.

Our max target for Q3 is $10/share.

Trade with caution

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.