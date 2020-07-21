Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has just reported its Q2 results as Seeking Alpha has covered here. Earnings per share beat expectations while revenue fell short by $60M. The stock is up nearly 2% pre-market as Mr. Market seems to be digesting the earnings and outlook. Is the stock a buy here?

Here are a few quick reasons why Coca-Cola is still priced attractively for long-term investors.

Improving Demand: For those interested in short- to mid-term business outlook, global demand seems to be improving as lockdowns are easing. We, as individuals, can feel one way or the other about the lockdowns and COVID. But as investors, the more means a consumer can get their hands on our products, the better. Unit case volume was hit dramatically as restaurants around the world closed, but the volume seems to be improving as more restaurants are opening up for business, although at reduced capacity.

Historical Yield: For a stalwart like Coca-Cola, historical averages mean a lot more than it does for high-growers and cyclicals. In spite of a healthy recovery from the March 2020 lows when the stock yielded above 4%, Coca-Cola is still yielding close to its 5-year average yield of 3.50%. And no, this is not just about the last 5 years as long-term Coca-Cola investors have attested. The stock tends to have a floor around the 3.50% yield mark, exactly where we are right now. This is not to say the stock will not go below this price point, but the odds are in your favor to come out on top over the medium to long term investing here.

Source: YCharts.Com

Expectations and Reversion to the mean: While the market, especially anything technology, seems to be going up like there is no tomorrow, it is tempting to shy away from slow stocks like Coca-Cola. Make no mistake, companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) will likely be in business for a long time but ask the Cisco (CSCO) investors from the high flying 1990s about multiples compression. If and when these high flyers make money (earnings), the "multiple" part gets adjusted, thereby keeping the stock price more or less constant. The only way a high-flyer can stay relevant is by constantly reinventing itself, to the extent of cannibalization that Steve Jobs made Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) famous for.

Fortunately, the burden of unrealistic expectations is not something Coca-Cola and its investors have to worry about. Micro and macro issues constantly act as a reality check for Coca-Cola, including the continuous onslaught on sugary drinks and a strong US Dollar.

Outlook and Conclusion: The most encouraging part of the earnings report was the company updates section in page 2 of this release. The company is keeping up with its roots and core values including the humanitarian efforts and driving the brand value. There is no other product (or marketing) that makes people feel connected across the world as much as Coca-Cola does. "The Great Meal" campaign is timely as it reinforces the most important thing to all of us as humans: family and friends, while placing Coca-Cola as a key component of our connection.

Stay safe. Stay invested.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KO, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.