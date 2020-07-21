Prosus (OTCPK:PROSY) has outperformed since I last covered the stock, but I still think there's plenty of reasons to like the longer-term story. Given its relative discount to Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Prosus offers investors a cheaper way to buy into Tencent, while simultaneously offering discounted optionality on high-growth, emerging market-focused internet assets. Current valuations strike me as unjustified, and given the tax-efficiency of its structure, coupled with its focus on reducing the holdco discount, and management's proven track record, I think shares will re-rate.

FY20 Sees Little Surprises As The Outlook Turns Incrementally Positive

With the vast majority of its NAV derived from its Tencent stake, Prosus' periodic results typically offer little in the way of material surprises. That said, its recent FY20 numbers indicate the rest of its Internet holdings are also seeing incremental expansion and margin improvement.

The e-commerce segment, in particular, has been a standout, with revenue rising 33% YoY. The acceleration was led by food delivery, where growth essentially doubled, while Classifieds, payments, and Etail also remained strong at ~20% YoY growth rates. The core portfolio has largely benefited from COVID-19, with pockets of weakness isolated in classifieds and Swiggy.

Source: Investor Presentation

Net, the e-commerce outperformance drove the 16% YoY growth in trading profits, offsetting continued investments into Online Food Delivery. As a result, dividends (excluding Tencent) increased by ~$75m on the back of the classifieds' contribution. Overall, Prosus' core headline earnings per share (HEPS) reached $2.07 ($2.03 on a fully-diluted basis), which was largely in-line with the trading statement guidance of $1.97-2.13 released prior to the FY20 announcement.

Source: FY20 Results Booklet

Investing to Emerge Stronger

Prosus' outlook statement made clear its intentions to reinvest across food delivery, classifieds, and payments in an effort to drive future profitability, which I view as a key positive. The company is well-capitalized as well, with a net cash position of $4.5bn, and an undrawn ~$2.5bn revolving facility as of FY20. Thus far, the company has raised ~$1.3bn in debt to scale and strengthen its core segments, with room to raise further debt if needed.

Source: Investor Presentation

There are early signs of the COVID-19 impact bottoming, with some negative impact likely to FY21 revenue and profitability. On the whole, though, the group has benefited, noting that the Etail business was boosted by lockdown, which positions it well to explore options to realize value. Longer term, Prosus is a prime beneficiary from the underlying online shift - a trend that has only accelerated post-COVID-19 (as highlighted on the FY20 call).

Across the board, you see online models accelerate in a structural way, and I believe that will even last beyond this. So I think we're in the right kind of businesses, and we will see that structural shift. - FY20 Transcript

Prosus also gave a timely reminder of its best-in-class track record - the IRR of its past investments stands at 37% since 2002 (~18% excluding Tencent).

Source: Investor Presentation

With its demonstrated track record and investing discipline, I see management's focus on further value-accretive acquisitions to complement its core businesses as a positive. Prosus has already announced several in-market consolidation deals (three in classifieds and one in food delivery) over the last few months, using a mix of equity/ cash financing.

Per management, the focus will remain on creating long-term value, with the majority of available capital set to go into core verticals. The company will use M&A only if it accelerates its strategy to build global market-leading platforms. As of FY20, the group portfolio is as follows:

Source: Investor Presentation

Discount Reduction Remains Front and Center

Management's continued focus on reducing the holdco discount is also a step in the right direction, in my view, and should come as a welcome relief to shareholders. The key focus lies in reducing Naspers' (OTCPK:NPSNY) ownership of Prosus below 70% without triggering adverse tax implications and creating an overhang on Prosus stock. Moving toward profitability in the e-commerce portfolio could also prove helpful, as will further clarity around the Tencent stake. At current prices, Tencent accounts for the vast majority of Prosus' NAV, and thus, activity around the March-21 lock-up expiry will be key.

I'd also point out that management incentives are aligned - for instance, the CFO has a 15% weighting within his short-term incentives for FY21 related to proposing measures for reducing the discount. Note that the discount reduction is a key component of long-term incentives as well, given it is closely linked to increasing the value of the private e-commerce portfolio.

Source: FY20 Remuneration Report

Catalysts Ahead

Looking ahead, the Stoxx 50 annual review in September will be a key catalyst. Prosus currently places well into the list of the top-50 European companies by free-float market cap, and should thus, automatically qualify for inclusion in September. Index inclusion could trigger value unlock from increased passive AUM fund flow, a narrower holding company discount, and increased interest from developed market investors. The stock performance into the June review suggests scope for a narrowing discount as the review approaches.

On the other hand, potential share sales by Naspers could prove to be a negative catalyst, though, as its latest annual report outlines, Naspers has "no intention to sell additional shares of Prosus" for now. I would remain on watch for further clarity around this statement, as I still think Naspers would reduce its stake in Prosus eventually, though heading into September, I see limited overhang.

Valuation Compelling

For a ~30-40% EPS grower, Prosus trades very reasonably at <20x P/E, in my view, as the market continues to discount Prosus' various Internet stakes. I see this as unjustified, given Prosus' focus on discount reduction via a more tax-efficient structure, improvements to its liquidity, and management's proven track record.

Source: Gurufocus

Key risks include disappointments or underperformance at Tencent, given the weighting of Tencent in the portfolio, and exposure to capital allocation decisions at the parent company (Naspers) level, which could create an overhang on Prosus shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.