Before diving in to the topic at hand, I apologize for even bothering to discuss Tesla business fundamentals.

While unlikely to capture adequate European demand to justify its existence, Brandenburg will further cement the primacy of Tesla’s Shanghai factory.

Will the downsized plant begin producing cars late next year as promised? That seems improbable in view of the delay on foundation plans.

Jaberwock Research beat me to the punch with a comprehensive article on Tesla’s Brandenburg plant, but I have a bit to add.

The (Present) Futility of Addressing Tesla Fundamentals

Discussing Tesla’s (TSLA) share price based on fundamentals has become as pointless as discussing Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups based on nutritional value. There's a huge appetite for the stock, and it's utterly detached from fundamentals, and for now there's no getting around that fact.

As James Mackintosh wrote this week in The Wall Street Journal, “Look only at Tesla and it is clear the stock market is in the midst of a wild speculative frenzy.”

I received recently a message from an Italian friend, commenting on the Tesla share price action. Translated, it reads:

At times, the stupidity and folly of humans is all but boundless. We know this. Analyzing Tesla has become boringly useless. There are far better things to do.

It’s true. The focus of my reading and my thinking has moved away from Tesla (and soon my writing may do so as well). Tesla is paradigmatic of the mania in markets, which has been fueled by unrestrained fiscal and monetary policies that are unprecedented in scope and pregnant with unpleasant outcomes.

That said, at some point fundamentals always do matter. Unless they find a greater fool, Tesla investors (and I use that term loosely) buying TSLA at stratospheric prices will someday awaken to the reality that the stock will never return them a penny by way of dividends or distributions, and that the EV world has passed Tesla by.

All that by way of an apology for this short piece on Tesla’s Brandenburg factory.

Jaberwock Asks: Why Build this Factory at All?

I had intended to write at some length about Tesla’s Brandenburg factory. However, before I had completed a draft, Seeking Alpha’s Jaberwock Research comprehensively and insightfully covered all the ground I had hoped to traverse, and more.

While there's still ambiguity in the documents, it appears the Brandenburg factory will be significantly smaller than originally announced. One of the questions raised by Jaberwock Research is, with Germany’s high labor and electricity costs, and its relatively strict regulatory regime, “Why build the Brandenburg factory at all?”

(Tesla's gorgeous rendering of the Brandenburg factory, reminding us that while its manufacturing capabilities may leave much to be desired, its rendering skills are second to none.)

The explanation from auto industry insiders is that if Tesla hopes to remain competitive in Europe, it must have a European factory to avoid potential tariff problems and to eliminate the cost of shipping from Fremont to Zeebrugge. Moreover, EU mandates assure that the European EV market will continue to grow. It's crucial to the Tesla growth narrative that Tesla have a European plant.

And, as we know, the need to sustain the Tesla growth narrative overrules all other business considerations.

The Competition Is Drubbing Tesla in Europe.

Eventually, though, there's reality to deal with. The reality is that Tesla is getting clobbered in Europe as other OEMs introduce new and compelling EV offerings. For a flavor, take a look at this review of the Polestar 2.

As Jaberwock noted, Tesla’s steady-state European Model 3 demand is fewer than 20,000 cars per quarter. Before 2020 ends, some 30 new EV models will have been introduced in Europe, and another 50 will be introduced in the two following years. Will the Model Y will improve Tesla’s numbers on anything like a sustained basis? I doubt it; the Model Y order book, about which Tesla remains tight lipped, is likely small, and in all events the Model Y will largely cannibalize Model 3 demand.

Historically, the third month of the quarter has seen the largest number of Tesla deliveries in Europe. We now have the June numbers for German EV sales (which include both EVs and PHEVs).

In the country where Tesla’s downsized plant is under construction, Tesla delivered a grand total of 703 Model 3s, which amounted to 3.7% of the total EV and PHEV market:

And this is before the Volkswagen ID.3 arrives (its rollout, now scheduled for September, has been oft-delayed by embarrassing software issues, and I find myself now in I’ll-believe-it-when-I-see-it mode).

What jumps out in the June delivery numbers is not merely the insipid Model 3 demand, but also the significant appetite for PHEVs (which, to my way of thinking and that of many others, are far more sensible from an environmentalist viewpoint). This is no surprise; the EU regulatory scheme is more generous to PHEVs than is, for instance, California's ZEV regime, and many Europeans lack garages in which to charge their cars.

Memo to Tesla Fans: Europe Isn’t So Impressed Any Longer.

For the next few years, Europe is going to be a bloodbath for EV makers, with far more supply than demand. It’s difficult to imagine any OEM enjoying profits from selling EVs. If you doubt the European EV market has become highly competitive, with competitive pressure continuing to build through 2022, I encourage you to consult Jaberwock’s superb analysis.

However, as Jaberwock observes (and many have noted before him), for all OEMs but Tesla, selling the EVs, even at a loss, will enable the OEM to enjoy profits on its conventional vehicles.

Tesla bulls tire of hearing it, but Norway is a canary in the coal mine for Tesla in Europe. It's a mature EV market where EVs enjoy an immense cost advantage over ICE vehicles. In years past, Tesla dominated Norway's luxury EV market. However, the arrival of capable competition coupled with Tesla’s disastrous underspending on service center infrastructure and its widely reported reliability issues have caused a complete collapse in Tesla’s market share:

(Source: teslastats.no)

I believe we will see this declining demand story play out in market after market throughout Europe, even as Tesla continues to slash prices.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s U.S. demand is fewer than 50,000 cars per quarter, while Fremont’s capacity is more than double that number. With Shanghai and Brandenburg taking significant chunks of demand, Fremont (which produced 368,000 cars in 2019) will be doomed to chronic under-capacity and hence an inability to absorb SG&A costs.

All the same, Tesla is moving forward with construction at Brandenburg. The official timetable calls for the commencement of production before the end of next year. However, some parts of the factory, which is on sandy soil, will require sunken piles. Tesla as yet lacks permission to drill those piles, and according to German reporting, will have to run a gauntlet of environmental objections before it can do so. Consequently, the idea that Brandenburg will begin turning out cars before 2021 ends seems increasingly doubtful.

Brandenburg Is Another Boost for Tesla Shanghai.

No matter when Brandenburg production begins, the factory will be at a shrunken size and scale. As Jaberwock noted, the Brandenburg plant will include neither cell manufacture nor battery assembly. Also, the plastic pieces will not be locally produced. So, where will the batteries and plastic pieces come from?

My sometimes collaborator, MaxedOutMama, believes (and I agree) those components almost surely will come from China. The batteries from Shanghai will likely cost less than those made in Sparks. Also, exporting such high-value components would go a long way toward satisfying Tesla Shanghai’s 2023 overall annual revenue requirement, set forth in the Dec. 12, 2018, Grant Contract, of RMB 75 billion ($10.5 billion).

Indeed, you should not be surprised if (as MaxedOutMama expects) Tesla’s “Battery Day” (now scheduled for Sept. 22) is all about Chinese cell innovations (which will be enjoyed by all of CATL’s customers, not simply Tesla).

So, in an important sense, the Brandenburg factory, crucial for Tesla if it is to capitalize on the growing European EV market (a growth forced by EU mandates), yet perilous for Tesla given the tsunami of daunting competition now arriving, and Tesla’s signal disadvantage at being unable to use ICE gains to offset EV losses, will further cement the ascendancy of Tesla Shanghai as the worldwide center of Tesla’s operations.

The Texas Factory: Still Treading Water

It was almost six months ago that Tesla's CEO asked his Twitter followers to vote on whether to build the so-called Cybertruck in Texas.

While it appears Elon Musk remains eager to leave California and shutter the Fremont plant, Tesla has yet to acquire the factory site in Travis County, Texas, that has been identified in its application for tax abatements.

To date, Tesla has secured $14.7 million in tax abatements from Travis County and another $46.4 million from the school district. Those tax breaks are spread out over 10 years. Given the billions Tesla has collected in direct and indirect subsidies, tax abatements of $6 million or so per year are inconsequential. Tesla is likely angling for a more generous subsidy package from other state and local governmental agencies.

Will Tesla proceed with a Texas factory? The planning is extensive, the growth narrative is imperative. And the Texas factory would make a convenient explanation for why the next capital raise is needed.

As a note, Tesla has said it will build the Cybertruck and the Model Y in Texas. It now builds the Model Y in Fremont, and will start building that car in Shanghai before year end. Tesla also has promised to build the Model Y in Brandenburg. Will Tesla build the Model Y in four different factories? No, it almost surely will shut down Fremont before beginning Model Y production at any Texas plant.

Tesla Q2 Earnings: My Preview

As has been widely reported, Tesla will become eligible for S&P 500 inclusion if it achieved GAAP profitability in Q2. We will know tomorrow after trading hours whether Tesla does indeed report such a profit.

I expect Tesla to report a Q2 GAAP profit. And I expect the profit will be the result of extensive financial engineering involving, among other things, FSD revenue recognition, one-off rebates from Panasonic and/or other parts vendors, inflation of net income by means of the continued misclassification of warranty work as goodwill, understated warranty reserves, the continued under-reserving of Supercharger costs, inflated valuations assigned to trade-ins, a continued failure to reckon with the worthlessness of the SolarCity assets on the Tesla balance sheet, and various other stratagems.

Much of this gimmickry will not be apparent until we have the 10-Q some weeks down the road. Even then, some of it will continue to be disguised by the opacity of Tesla’s disclosures.

Is inclusion in the S&P 500 the benefit so many Tesla investors appear to believe? Yes, it will result in forced buying of Tesla by broad market index funds, but all of that (and much, much more) would appear to be already priced in.

On the other hand, if it becomes more apparent to the financial markets (as I believe it will) that the damage from COVID-19 will be longer and deeper than many hope, and that earnings are likely to be depressed for some time to come, then there's the concomitant danger of drawdowns from those index funds. Those drawdowns could be all the more severe if one or two large institutional holders finally conclude that Tesla will never be profitable enough to justify a valuation of even a tiny fraction of its existing market cap and decide to take advantage of the retail exuberance to trim their positions.

In other words, Tesla bulls, be careful what you wish for.

To my readers, I would again warn that shorting this stock remains hugely dangerous. I strongly discourage it. If you are determined to do it, you might consider waiting until after the Q2 results are announced. Even then, keep your short position small relative to your portfolio, hedge carefully, and be prepared to be patient to see your thesis play out.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short TSLA via long dated call spreads. They are a tiny part of my portfolio. I continue to warn against shorting Tesla.