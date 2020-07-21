Silver Finally Smashes Through The $20 Ceiling

I give you the highest levered junior silver producer you can find on the market.

I walk through how both gold and silver are up-trending for similar reasons.

Silver investors have been waiting a long time for this. The price finally smashes the artificial $20 barrier this morning on its way to $21.

I warned recently here at Seeking Alpha that the silver futures activity was predicting this move, and here we are less than a week later with the genesis of a confirmed new silver bull market.

What we will have to see is whether the shorts on COMEX come in to smash the price down at the end of day. Regardless, silver bulls may finally rejoice that their long awaited day has arrived.

Lastly, I discuss the most levered junior minor to the price of silver, Impact (OTCPK:ISVLF), and how it has quadrupled in price since March. Want high risk high reward in the silver market? This is your stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own physical silver .

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.