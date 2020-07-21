Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (PPRQF) CEO Rael Diamond on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:PPRQF) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call July 21, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Doris Baughan - Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

Rael Diamond - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mario Barrafato - Chief Financial Officer

Ana Radic - Executive Vice President, Leasing and Operations

Sam Damiani - TD Securities

Pammi Bir - Scotia Capital

Himanshu Gupta - Scotiabank

Jenny Ma - BMO Capital Markets

Kyle Stanley - Desjardins

Doris Baughan

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to Choice Properties Q2 2020 conference call. I’m joined here this morning by Rael Diamond, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mario Barrafato, Chief Financial Officer and Ana Radic, Executive Vice President, Leasing and Operations.

I will now turn the call over Rael.

Rael Diamond

Thank you, Doris and good morning, everyone. Thank you for taking the time to join our Q2 conference call. Let me start by acknowledging, the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to take thoughtful actions to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on our day-to-day business operations, while focusing on the best interests of employees, tenants and other stakeholders. We’re encouraged by some initial signs of things returning to normal.

Every day, more businesses reopen, and people find new ways to go about their daily lives. And while we’re still early, and the full impact of the pandemic cannot be fully predicted, we remain confident that our business model and disciplined approach to financial management will allow us to weather the storm.

As I mentioned last quarter, the pandemic has had the most notable impact on our retail assets, and certain tenants were either forced to close or to operate in a reduced capacity. That said, at Choice, we’re in an enviable position given the makeup of our portfolio. Our retail assets are primarily leased to the grocery stores, pharmacies or other necessity-based tenants with stable business operations. We are confident that the high-quality nature of our retail properties and the strength of our anchor tenants who helped mitigate the effect of the pandemic.

Beyond retail, we also earn high quality industrial, office, residential properties in Canada’s largest markets. This diversification enables us to further reduce risk and stabilize cash flows. As one of Canada’s largest landlords, we have an important role to play in helping Canadians and their businesses during these unprecedented times.

In March, we agreed to assist qualifying small businesses and independent tenants with rent deferrals for 60 days. We have further supported our tenant by participating in the CECRA program, the Federal relief program, which were – which provides a 75% rent abatement for qualifying small businesses for four months commencing April 1, 2020. Of which, one-third is funded by landlords and two-thirds by the Federal government.

In addition to helping our small tenants, we’ve received numerous requests from our larger tenants, whose businesses have been adversely impacted by the pandemic. We’re dealing with our largest tenants on a case-by-case basis to assist them with a path forward. And there are instances in which we have abated rents in exchange for improved lease terms.

Rent collection for the second quarter was approximately 89%, a strong number, reflecting the resilience of our necessity-based portfolio. July rents have now come due. And as of yesterday, we received approximately 94% of the contractual rents for the month. This is an encouraging sign, as our rent collections are steadily increasing each month, as more tenants are getting back to business.

Before Mario discusses our financial result and the strength of our balance sheet, I want to spend a moment discussing transaction activities. While the market for transaction activities has slowed considerably as a result of the pandemic, we did execute on two strategic acquisitions. We acquired a small parcel of land at Bloor & Dundas for approximately $8 million. This asset represents a key component on the land assembly at Bloor & Dundas.

We also acquired a six and a half acre, vacant parcel of land from Loblaw for approximately $8 million. The property is just south of the intersection of Warden and St. Clair in Toronto and is in close proximity of the Warden Subway Station. We’re working through a potential rezoning of the site for future residential density and hope to have more to report on those later.

Subsequent to the quarter end, we entered into an agreement with our partner, Woodbourne, a residential development site at 190, Richmond Road in Ottawa. The development envisions a mid-rise rental residential building, comprising 250 units in the trendy neighborhood of Westboro, located west of downtown Ottawa, and in close proximity to our future LRT station.

Woodbourne is an existing partner on three other sites with Choice, the transaction with Woodbourne will be secured – will be structured as a 50:50 venture with a 99-year ground lease. The ground lease structure allows Choice to retain a 100% ownership interest in the land and is consistent with the lease objective of generating long-term, stable and growing income streams. This development represents an opportunity for Choice to unlock value through the intensification of an existing income-producing assets, construction is expected to start later this year or early in 2021.

As it relates to our mezzanine lending program, we continue to work through the receivership process on our mortgage receivable assets in Barrie, Ontario. The loan is secured by a property that is adjacent to a grocery-anchored shopping center owned by Choice and further cross collateralized by two other properties, where Choice is a joint venture partner with the borrower.

In July, the Trust submitted an unconditional stalking horse bid to the receiver to acquire the property at a price that is approximately $8 million less than the amount of the loan. It is possible that the Trust’s offer will be accepted by the court and ownership of the property will be transferred by the court to the Trust. Mario will provide more details on the accounting treatment in a moment.

On the development fronts, our development continues to progress well. There have been some temporary delays due to work stoppages, labor shortages and the implementation of social distancing measures on site. But for the most part, construction is back up and running and the overall impact on a development program has been minor.

In the quarter, we completed and transferred two development properties for approximately 22,000 square feet of GLA at our share. This includes a new Loblaws located at our Erin Ridge development in Alberta. Our two largest ongoing projects are the residential developments at 39 East Liberty and 390 Dufferin, both in downtown Toronto.

These projects are on the vertical construction and have not experienced any significant delays as a result of the pandemic. We anticipate completing construction at 390 Dufferin in Q4 of this year, and 39 – East Liberty in Q3 of 2021, with a projected lease up period of approximately one year for both assets following completion.

I would now like to pass the call over to Mario to provide an update on our financial performance for the quarter.

Mario Barrafato

Thank you, Rael. Good morning, everyone. I’ll begin with a brief overview of our financial results, and then I’ll speak to our balance sheet activity. Our reported funds from operations for the second quarter was $140.6 million or $0.201 per unit diluted. This compares to $170.2 million or $0.248 per unit diluted in the second quarter of 2019.

The declines to FFO for the current period were primarily due to three risk mitigation measures, which resulted in one-time charges to FFO of $29.2 million or $0.04 per unit. The first mitigation measure was the May issuance of $500 million of unsecured debentures with a seven-year term at an interest rate of 2.84%.

The offering received strong investor demand, allowing us to upsize the deal from $350 million to 500 million and issued the debt at the second lowest REIT coupon to-date for seven-year bonds. Proceeds from the issuance was used to repay our credit facility and early redeemed $350 million of debentures maturing in Q1 2021. The early redemptions of the 2021 bonds resulted in fees, totaling $6.8 million, which IFRS requires to be fully expensed in the period, rather than amortize over the term of the newly issued debt.

The second measure was supporting our tenants who’ve been negatively impacted by the pandemic, through rent deferrals and participating in the CECRA program. And notwithstanding the ongoing support being provided, we recognized that there are costs and increased collectability risk for certain tenants for these amounts past due. Well, we haven’t experienced any significant tenant defaults to-date, we have estimated a potential cost to the bad debts, including the potential CECRA abatements to be $14.6 million for the quarter.

And the final measure was protecting our investment in a mortgage receivable by placing a stalking horse bid for the underlying asset, which is currently in receivership, and for accounting purposes, the carrying value of the mortgage receivable had been revised to this bid, which resulted in a $7.8 million credit loss during the quarter.

Excluding the previously noted bad debt expense, our operating performance was stable. Quarter end occupancy remained strong at 96.8% with retail occupancy at 97.7%, industrial occupancy at 94.9% and office occupancy at 92.6%. We did have negative absorption in the quarter of 516,000 square feet, but primarily related to our Ontario industrial portfolio, of which, 360,000 square feet has already been leased and with strong prospects for the remaining space.

This translates into same asset cash NOI, excluding bad debts of 1.1% year-over-year. This growth reflects the annual step rents embedded within the Loblaw portion of our portfolio as well as incremental cash generated from leasing activity over the last 12 months.

In consideration of COVID-19, we have adjusted our property valuations. Leasing assumptions in the retail portfolio have been updated, reflecting increased downtime, potential vacancy, rental rate adjustments and increased leasing costs at certain properties. This resulted in the reporting of the Q2 fair value loss of $231 million.

In keeping with COVID, our top financial priority is to mitigate financing risk and maintain a strong liquidity position. Over the course of the year, we’ve significantly improved our balance sheet by extending our weighted average term of debt and lowering our weighted average interest rate cost.

By redeeming two of our debentures maturing in early 2021, it leaves us with no significant debt maturities until September of ’21, reducing our risk profile and providing us with flexibility, and by repaying amounts drawn on our $1.5 billion credit facility, it gives us ample liquidity in addition to approximately $12 billion of unencumbered assets that we can finance or prune to raise capital.

We’ve also focused on capital preservation and maximizing the amounts available to be drawn on our credit facilities. With that in mind, we’re monitoring our capital expenditures and where we contemplated using our credit facility, we’re looking at alternate sources of financing. So overall, with our low debt level, our high liquidity level and our investment grade credit rating, we believe we are well positioned to manage the current challenging environment.

I’ll now turn the call back to Rael.

Rael Diamond

Thank you, Mario. Before we open it up to questions, I would like to reiterate why we continue to believe that we’ll emerge from this crisis in a better position than most. First, our team. I’m incredibly proud of our teams’ response today. They have adapted and remain connected going above and beyond for the fellow coworker and for our tenants.

Next, our portfolio, we are in a high-quality real estate portfolio and of a development program that provide opportunities to add high quality stable real estate assets over the coming years. Finally, our balance sheet, with a strong balance sheet with $1.5 billion of liquidity that provides the flexibility necessary to help insulate Choice Properties in the face of broader market volatility.

We are confident that the strategic and operating decision that we have made across our business positions us to withstand this pandemic and assist our tenants where we can. Our top priority remains ensuring the health and well-being of our employees and tenants and we’re working diligently to ensure that Choice Properties is running as smoothly and effectively as possible.

Operator, we’ll now open the call for questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Sam Damiani with TD Securities. Your line is open.

Sam Damiani

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. I just want to start off on the IFRS fair value loss. Just to clarify, this was an entirely management-driven decision. There was no sort of evidence or push from appraisers or auditors to make these marks to the retail portfolio, is that correct?

Mario Barrafato

Hi, Sam yeah, you’re right. We update our models regularly. There’s very few changes really to the cash assumptions. So we decided just to go a little deeper and we just looked at more macro directional assumptions in terms of vacancy and in rental rates and downtime, so, yes, nothing objective, just our view of updating the models and reporting back to our board directionally on the environment as we see it today.

Sam Damiani

And what about on the industrial side? You know, there’s certainly evidence so far as the fundamentals have continued to strengthen you know, during the pandemic. Is there any thought to tweaking those valuations?

Mario Barrafato

Right now I think on industrial, you know, we’re going to go back to the basics where you know to change our evaluations, we need objective data. And right now, you know, we have modified them in the past, just due to rising rates. But again, with lack of transactions right now that right now, we’re just getting kind of everything status quo.

But I think you’re right, out of the one asset class that has room or momentum to grow and to get it to go higher, it would be industrial.

Rael Diamond

And Sam, what we are seeing just on the industrial side is, we are seeing some users active in the market looking for you know a small building. And the prospect they – I mean particularly in Toronto and the price that they’re willing to buy properties that on a per square foot basis you know, would be to find access, where we would be carrying the assets on our balance sheet at. So you know a few of those transactions start to happen. You know, we may be able to take some write-off then but as we say, there definitely some activity on you know from a small – from a user perspective.

Sam Damiani

Thank you. And just shifting over to, I guess rent deferral agreements. I think back in April, you disclosed that tenants representing of around 4.5% of rental revenues were approved for 60-day deferrals. I mean what is that number today?

Rael Diamond

So Sam, you know, and I can give a little more color as well, but the way we did it is essentially we shifted our focus to the CECRA program. So, the governments had shortly announced that they were looking at a program. So many of those tenants that qualified for those deferral agreements, then started seeing if they were able to qualify for the CECRA program. And so, you know, we would expect it to not be materially different than it was last quarter. I don’t know Ana if you want to add anything?

Ana Radic

No, I mean, I think you covered that most of our tenants are applying, you know, to CECRA so we’re working with them in that capacity. And some of our regional tenants with multiple locations, we have done a few deferral agreements with those, but really it hasn’t materially changed the amount of deferral rent.

Sam Damiani

Okay. And just with the improved rent collections across the portfolio, the extension of – into July you know, how should we think about directionally bad debt expense for Q3 versus Q2?

Rael Diamond

Look so, as you said, Sam so our rent collection has significantly improved from last quarter like if you recall, at the beginning of the quarter it sorted at 86% and now at 94% and 94% represents you know, roughly about $7 million of uncollected amounts and we’re not fully through obviously, July yet.

We do believe the bulk of you know, the provisions are behind us, there will be some provisions for obviously, one month of CECRA in July. And then, you know if there are any, you know, any potential defaults from tenants, but right now, you know, we do believe the bulk is behind us and we do expect things to continue improving.

Sam Damiani

Great, I’ll turn it back. Thank you.

Your next question comes from Pammi Bir with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Pammi Bir

Thanks and good morning. Just in terms of the bad debts, maybe stick to that for a minute. What amount actually related to the CECRA abatements versus say, some of the other larger tenants?

Rael Diamond

Yeah, so the – it’s roughly a third relates to small tenants and we’ve not fully worked through

the CECRA program, but we’ve made assumptions which tenants will qualify. It’s a very, very labor-intensive program. You know, we have fall roughly and Ana can correct me, roughly 200 applications so far, but it’s a very labor-intensive program. You need information back from the tenants and, you know, it’s taking a lot of time. So we’ve made an estimate for tenants that will qualify and we’ve taken a provision on, based on our best estimate, Pammi. I don’t know Ana, if you want to add anything?

Ana Radic

Yeah, we will – we anticipate applying in total for 165 properties. So you know, it’ll – that would be well over, you know, 1,000 tenants, and yeah in terms of, you know, the full abatement of rent, we’re, yeah that 30% number is kind of our estimate and it’s just going to depend on the eligibility of the tenants which we don’t know exactly until we complete the process.

Pammi Bir

Right, got it. And then just, you know, sticking to the CECRA, was the charge booked in Q2? Was that for the full 75% abatement or was that a net figure, meaning, net of the expected recovery from the government?

Rael Diamond

It’s a net figure, net of the expected recovery from the government and just for the three months, Pammi.

Pammi Bir

Okay. And then just maybe thinking about, I guess, going forward, so you know, adjusting for, let's say, one month of CECRA in Q3, maybe there’s some additional, possibly some additional charges in Q3, but should that $15 million charge be substantially less or substantially revert like be less in Q3 on a forward basis?

Rael Diamond

Yeah, based on what we know now, we believe that lease should be substantially less. But again, it is too soon to tell. But we would expect just given the trend we’re seeing an increased rent payments, et cetera, we would expect it to be significantly less.

Pammi Bir

Got it. Then just one last one, you know, the balance sheet’s in pretty good shape. You’ve got ample liquidity. How are you thinking about allocating capital between, let’s say, the development program, maybe some acquisition opportunities that might come up or perhaps just pay down – or reducing leverage over time?

Rael Diamond

Mario, want to respond?

Mario Barrafato

Oh, sure, sure. Yeah. I mean, we’ve – I mean our focus, you know, has been, you know, pushing out our debt maturities, you know, the minimizing refinancing risk and making liquidity. And so right now, I mean, the – we’re using whatever capital we can into our development program, and it slowed down a little bit, but it’ll get back ramped up.

And when opportunities arise, we’ll go back into capital recycling and look at some timing issues there. But I think you know, we set ourselves up to be defensive. But if assets start coming to market and it fit the quality criteria we have, then, we would be active in purchasing high quality assets.

Pammi Bir

Thanks very much.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Himanshu Gupta with Scotiabank. Your line is open.

Himanshu Gupta

Thank you and good morning. So just to follow up on the fair value – valuation. So Q2 discount rates were unchanged as you have increased 25 basis point for retail portfolio in Q1. So what gives you confidence that no more change in discount rate is required? And are you seeing or have you seen any transaction activity in the market to support that?

Mario Barrafato

Hey, Himanshu, you know now right now we haven’t seen anything in the market. So what we’ve tried to do is, you know, express our views directionally. But the quantum, there’s no objective data that was supported. So we thought initially in Q1, we knew that there would be more risk in the environment compared to the quarter before and hence that justified a move into the discount rate.

In this environment right now, we’re saying that we just think that the leasing assumptions that we would have had in Q1 are different in Q2, and so that’s really directionally what we’ve done, but there is no objective evidence appraisal data trades to validate anything, so we’re just taking our best estimates.

Himanshu Gupta

Okay. And just to be clear, the entire fair value losses which are built in Q2, was it all non-grocery non-Loblaw retail portfolio?

Mario Barrafato

No, it’s – it’s commingled. Last quarter, we really focused on the non-grocery, because the grocery stores themselves were going through, you know, record profits, and we just didn’t really have a view. And so all we did this quarter was extrapolate assumptions across the entire portfolio. It was, again, no one single assumption dominating or ruling but just applying again, directionally a trend that we’re seeing in all of these real estate fundamentals across the portfolio.

Himanshu Gupta

Okay. And are you also incorporating the trends in, for example, I mean, COVID has accelerated the online grocery sales as such. So are these assumptions also a reflective of the view that we will see more online grocery sales in the near-term?

Mario Barrafato

Well, in making an assumption on renewal probabilities, that would be one of the factors that would go into it. But you know, again, we don’t have – we don’t see the outcome yet as far as you know what that’ll mean to the grocery business. And if anything, I mean, the grocery stores or people want to be in those sites on the cash flows with the investment grade tenancies, the value could go the other way that could become more valuable.

So there’s a lot of moving parts here and we’re just trying to, again, just, you know, reflect our views of, you know, both to the investors, both to our board, but again, I think nothing’s played that we can actually say that definitely we see this happening or that happening. So it’s really just our judgment, our view right now.

Rael Diamond

The grocery stores are still like they’re very busy as Mario mentioned, and we just internally have a very conservative approach to valuations every quarter. So every quarter as we know information, we update our valuation model.

So as Mario said, there was not one single macro assumption or series of assumptions on you know, pushing out, you know, maybe downtime and you know, maybe some releasing costs and that’s had an impact on the overall valuation, but I wouldn’t like, we don’t know any, you know, change in capital discount rate that we can point to, we just took an internal view that overall we do believe we still value these assets on our balance sheet in a very conservative manner.

Himanshu Gupta

Got it, okay and then just on the industrial portfolio, there was a negative absorption of almost 500,000 square feet in Ontario, was it one specific property or was it across a number of properties? And then the space which has been re-leased, what was the new rent versus the expiring rent?

Rael Diamond

Yeah, so it was really a two properties. So one, we purchased an assent from Weston Foods on Lawrence and Weston Road. And it’s about 120,000 feet. And the other one was in Mississauga, Brampton, it was 300,000 feet, so roughly 420,000 feet a month to two properties, just on the one on Lawrence Avenue.

You know, we look at the immediate term to use as industrial, but longer-term is actually right near a GO train station and the Union-Pearson Express stop and we think longer-term and actually one of the few industrials out there share long-term intensification, opportunity – potential. Of that 120,000 feet on Lawrence Avenue we’ve re-leased about or leased about 60,000 feet and, you know, rents that exceed our pro forma.

And then on, in Brampton and Mississauga, on the 300,000 feet, we re-leased that, I think the new tenant takes occupancy August 1st, and the rents were about 60% higher than the expiring rents. So, you know, obviously, we’re seeing, you know real rental growth in industrial and particularly in Ontario. So, obviously very important growth, you know, what we’re seeing in that portfolio.

Himanshu Gupta

Sure. And maybe last question for me, sticking to industrial. What was the occupancy change in your Alberta industrial portfolio? And do you have a sense of how the market vacancy has moved in Calgary or Edmonton industrial markets in Q2?

Rael Diamond

You know, I don’t have that information handy. I don’t know, Ana, if you have it handy, otherwise we can get back to you.

Himanshu Gupta

Sure. That’s – that’s fine. Yeah. Thank you and probably I’ll turn it back.

Your next question comes from Sam Damiani with TD Securities. Your line is open.

Sam Damiani

Thank you. My question has been answered.

Rael Diamond

So just on Himanshu’s question, just on the industrial in Alberta, the occupancy at the beginning of the year we were at 96.8% and now we’re at 96.1%, so not a significant movement in occupancy today.

Your next question comes from Jenny Ma with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Jenny Ma

Thanks, good morning. Just a couple of fine-tuning questions on the CECRA program. Are the CECRA tenants generally current on their rent? I’m just wondering if you have a good sense of, you know, the total number that’s going to be applying?

Rael Diamond

So, generally there what we’ve been doing because we’re working with the tenants’ journey,

you know, they’re holding off making the payments until we finalize all the agreements. And as we have explained before, it is a very tedious process, and so some of the tenants actually had paid rent we’d now qualify and we’re going to be giving them the money back and others are holding off making the 25% payments until the agreements are all finalized.

Jenny Ma

Okay. I know there’s the application deadline of August, but do you have a deadline that you’ve given to your tenants that say you’ve got to let us know by x date if you want us to apply for this or is that you guys pushing out the application or that you guys offering the application to them and they need to respond to that?

Rael Diamond

So we offer and Ana can add more color, but we’re offering the application out to the tenants they have to respond. But remember, you can only make one application for a property so if there may be a tenant who’s taking longer, we’re holding off on their property to apply until we would get that information back from the tenants. And so –

Jenny Ma

Okay.

Rael Diamond

So we have a very good process internally where we’re using technology to reach out to tenants and in populating as much as the forms electronically as possible. But as we have said, it is a very manual process. Ana, I don’t know if you want to add any more color?

Ana Radic

Yeah, simply, you know, we’re approaching it where we’re applying for a group of assets and then we reach out to the tenants, and then we follow up with them. And when we receive a response from the majority of tenants, we then apply. So I think we’ve applied for you know, 60 or so properties, and then there’s always a group of assets every, you know, few days that we complete and submit. So it’s an ongoing process and we expect to be completed, have the whole portfolio complete by the August deadline.

Jenny Ma

Okay, great. And then given that the July extension sort of came afterwards, I just want to understand how to think about the CECRA participation from June to July, and how it sort of marries with the reopening too, like if you – if a tenant qualifies for April, May and June, but they reopen in July, are they able to still keep the rental systems for the first three months? Or do they stay close for the four months? You know, how is it measured? I just want to know if there’s a drop off in participation between June and July?

Ana Radic

So I can answer that, Rael. So if you qualify for April, May and June and that’s the threshold that the sales drop, it relates to you automatically qualify for July, you don’t have to disclose your July sales. It’s just an additional, you know, abatement to help the tenants sort of with other costs and to help them through the, you know, the current economic crisis so.

Jenny Ma

And does it matter if you’ve reopened or not?

Ana Radic

It does not matter, no. you can be – you can have reopened even in June and still qualify for CECRA.

Jenny Ma

Okay, interesting. So I guess then the participation rate should be pretty much the same in July versus Q2 then, is that fair?

Ana Radic

Yes, I would say all the tenants who participated in April, May and June will automatically qualify for July.

Jenny Ma

Okay, great.

Rael Diamond

And Jenny, remember it’s optional on the landlord and we have made a decision to whoever qualified to give them that benefit in July as well.

Jenny Ma

Okay, great. Okay, that’s it for me. Thank you.

Your next question comes from Kyle Stanley with Desjardins. Your line is open.

Kyle Stanley

Thanks. Good morning, everyone. So just along the lines of CECRA, just continuing the discussion here. Could you disclose what the total gross revenue is covered by Choice’s CECRA applications?

Rael Diamond

I don’t know if we have that information handy, because we haven’t yet completed all the – we haven’t completed all the application. But as we said, of the $15 million that we allowed for during the quarter roughly 30% related to those small tenants who would be CECRA eligible.

Kyle Stanley

Okay, okay, that makes sense.

Rael Diamond

And part of that is an estimate as we said.

Kyle Stanley

Right. okay and then I guess back to that $15 million bad debt provision, how much of that would be related to abatements that were extended outside of the CECRA program?

Rael Diamond

So it’s a combination of abatements extended outside of the CECRA program, where we, as we said, got something in exchange from a tenant, as well as an assumed abatements that we can have – we can give to other tenants, again, partly through discussions with them, as well as some bad debt amounts related to some of the tenants that had filed for bankruptcy protection, although there’d be a smaller percentage of the overall number.

Kyle Stanley

Okay, okay. And then just the last one for me, so obviously, the rent collection for July is improving. So I’m just trying to get a sense of where that improvement is coming from, you know, is it tenants that, you know, required deferrals earlier on in the process and they’re now you know, able to make those rent payments as well as repay what has been deferred or kind of where are you seeing that rent increase come from?

Rael Diamond

Yeah, it’s coming all over. So if you go back to April, you know industrial had some unpaid amounts and right now industrials, all you know fully – we’ve pretty much collecting everything on the industrial that tenants reopening and the economy is reopening, stores are reopening. It’s all over small tenants, large tenants, all asset classes we’ve seen an improvement.

Kyle Stanley

Okay, great. That’s it for me. I’ll turn it back. Thanks.

And there are no further questions put up at this time. I’d like to turn the call back over to Rael Diamond for closing remarks.

Rael Diamond

We want to thank everyone for joining today’s call and enjoy the warm weather and stay healthy. Thank you.

