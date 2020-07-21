Monarch Cement (OTCPK:MCEM) is a cement producer with a large plant in Humboldt, Kansas. The company has a significantly-sized plant, producing over a million tons per year of cement. The company went dark (no longer files with the SEC) in 2014, and the shares are traded over the counter. That being said, they file quarterly reports on the OTC website here. The 100+ year history and $181 MM market cap also suggest it is unlikely to be a fly-by-night operation. The stated reason was (as always) to reduce the cost and management time associated with SEC compliance. That being said, their G&A costs did decline in 2015, which at least gives credence to the savings theory.

Source: monarchcement.com

Before I get too deep in the weeds on this one, I want to talk about "why now." I think there are two reasons why this makes sense now, both relating to recent market movements. The first is that the market has rebounded dramatically from the COVID-19 lows. But this particular microcap cement producer is still bouncing around its lows. And the business has sufficient scale and a very strong balance sheet, so I think it is probably less likely than the average firm in the market to become impaired during the crisis.

I almost never include a stock chart in my articles, but I think it's justified this time. The lack of rebound is quite obvious, although it has made up some ground since I first profiled it for Microcap Review subscribers at the end of May at $45.50, as it is currently trading at $51.73.

The second reason is a potential cause for the first. There was a big conversion of Class B shares to common shares reported at the end of March. The Class B shares are multi-voting shares owned by members of the founding families, and they need to be converted to be sold. Since they have multiple votes there would be no reason to convert except to sell, and so I assume those shares were converted to be sold. Subsequently, the shares were down significantly on much larger than normal volume on May 19th, which I think is at least partially due to the liquidation of those shares. In many ways I think this is an opportunity to buy at the point of maximum pessimism, when much of the market has recovered dramatically from that level.

Geographic Location and Moat

Cement and other bulk materials are a great business. Anything where the freight costs are a material portion of the total cost of the good has a natural local monopoly. Producers from outside the area have a strong cost disadvantage, which makes them unable to compete on price. Cement will be one of the very last businesses to be disrupted by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) - it's pretty hard to offer free two day shipping on items that sell on a dollars per ton basis!

This natural monopoly is, unfortunately, a duopoly in the case of Monarch, as Ash Grove Cement (bought by CRH a few years ago) has a plant in Chanute, Kansas, just down the road from Monarch. On the other hand, the duopoly appears to be rational (given their margins) and the local trading area is probably not large enough to incentivize new supply without cement prices dramatically increasing. And of course if that happens MCEM would benefit significantly prior to any new supply being constructed.

The two plants effectively control the market in the surrounding areas. While metropolitan areas like Kansas City and Des Moines are not winning growth awards, major industries in the area like food production are not very economically sensitive. Additionally, infrastructure spending of all kinds is generally cement-intensive, which makes their geographic area a potential beneficiary of stimulus spending.

Valuation

The company has a relatively significant amount of common stock investments in related industries (mostly cement and building supplies). Management presumably has insight into these industries, and the investments are obviously not necessary for operations. I'm going to value the investments separately from the operating business. Their $30.2 MM valuation as of March 31st is almost certainly less than they are worth now given how much the market has rebounded since then. I'm going to use that figure in my valuation, and note that the higher value they will likely report in Q2 is a potential catalyst here.

To value their operating business I'm going to use their reporting of Gains from Operations and then subtract taxes for my valuation here. There is some noise on their income statement from the previously mentioned investment portfolio, as they are required to mark the portfolio to fair value each quarter and run the change through the income statement. It doesn't make sense to capitalize these gains and losses, so I'm excluding them. I'm also excluding interest paid/received, and the dividend income from the investments. They have a large cash balance and minimal long-term debt. I'll add the cash balance (net of debt) of $14.6 MM to my valuation. Depreciation has generally been in the same neighborhood as capital spending each year, so I won't adjust for that in any way ($16.8 MM depreciation, $16.5 MM acquisitions of PPE).

The trailing twelve month number for gains from operations is $27.1 MM. Taking off taxes at the 21% corporate rate (which is slightly conservative as they have been paying less due to depletion expenses on the mine that supplies their plant) gets to an owner earnings number for the business of $21.4 MM for the trailing twelve month period.

I'm going to value the firm at 12X those owner earnings, which seems like a reasonable post-COVID-19 estimate. That suggests the business would be worth $256.8 MM. I'm also going to assume they have COVID-19 related losses of $18.7 MM, which is the equivalent of one year's SG&A. That is a bit of a guess, and will very much depend on how long it takes for COVID-19 to clear.

The sum of those values leads to a price estimate that is 31% greater than the current share price, and the extremely strong balance sheet means that even if the shutdown is more expensive than I have modeled they shouldn't experience financial distress. They also have a $15 MM untapped revolving line of credit that they could use to bridge the gap. The investment portfolio is also a potential source of liquidity.

Catalysts and Risks

The biggest risk here (as with most investments at present) is probably a prolonged shutdown due to COVID-19. While I've tried to estimate the impact on them from the pandemic, if the economy remains shut down they will be impacted. However, based on my valuation they would need to lose over $50 MM due to the pandemic before returning to their previous earnings level to justify the current price. Total expenses in 2019 were only ~$150 MM, and a huge portion of that would be variable expenses for raw materials and transport of finished products.

On the other side of the coin, the big potential catalyst here is that they will likely have a significant write-up to their investment portfolio in the next quarter. That should help offset the losses from the operating business in the quarter, and so their income statement will likely be better than might be otherwise expected for the upcoming quarter.

Given the company operates a large industrial concern, there is always the risk that new regulations (especially environmental) could impose burdensome costs on the company. This is hard to handicap, but they have had extra capital spending in the past related to changes in clean air regulations. I think this is relatively unlikely to occur under the Trump administration, but if power switches at the end of the year this would be possible. An offsetting factor would be that new regulations are likely to affect all competitors more or less equally, so the costs should be at least partially passed on to cement consumers given the general lack of substitutes.

The biggest potential catalyst would be the sale of the business, which would be accretive to basically any of their competitors. I think the multiple voting shares make this quite unlikely. The most likely reason for that to occur would be estate planning considerations among one or more of the larger owners. Something like the sale of their quarry operations or ready mix operations would also have the potential to unlock significant value for shareholders, but aren't especially likely in the near term.

Conclusion

From a downside point of view, the shares are trading only very slightly above book value, which seems likely to provide a base of support here. The dividend of $2.00 per share (3.9%) is also likely to support the share price at these levels. With a strong balance sheet the firm is well equipped to weather the pandemic, and trades at a very low multiple of owner earnings. At $51.73 there is approximately 30% upside to my fair value estimate of $67.86. I think this is very much a cheap, value type name of the type that the market has recently neglected, and while it probably has less upside leverage than megacap growth type firms, I think the potential downside is much less as well given the undemanding valuation.

To be notified of pieces on undervalued microcaps, hit the orange follow button at the top! Most of my best ideas are not released to the public, and are instead exclusive for members of The Microcap Review. Members get value stock ideas, plus net-net ideas, plus multiple special situation ideas every month. The special situations include merger arbitrage, liquidations, tenders and more. I am currently offering a two week free trial for new subscribers. That free trial allows you to check the service out with absolutely no risk, and if it isn't for you, cancel online with zero hassle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCEM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.