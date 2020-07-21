Kuehne + Nagel International AG (KHNGF) CEO Detlef Trefzger on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kuehne + Nagel International AG. (OTCPK:KHNGF) Q2 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call July 21, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Detlef Trefzger - Chief Executive Officer

Markus Blanka - Chief Financial Officer

Daniel Roeska - Sanford Bernstein

Sathish Sivakumar - Citigroup

David Kerstens - Jefferies

Sam Bland - JP Morgan

Mark McVicar - Barclays

Neil Glynn - Credit Suisse

Frans Hoyer - Handelsbanken

Muneeba Kayani - Bank of America

Sebastian Vogel - UBS

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Dr. Detlef Trefzger, CEO of Kuehne + Nagel. Please go ahead, sir.

Detlef Trefzger

Thank you, Sandra. Good morning, good day, good afternoon and good evening to all of you, and welcome to the analyst conference on the semi-annual half-year 2020 results of Kuehne + Nagel International AG. Our CFO, Markus Blanka, and I welcome you from sunny Switzerland.

We published our half year results and the respective slide-deck earlier today. And as always, let’s get started on Slide three. Over the first half of the year, the Kuehne + Nagel Group successfully managed to deliver excellent service for customers in the face of an unprecented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. This start-up with the very abrupt half to Chinese exports in February followed by lock-downs in March and a deliberate pace of day-to-day recovery. Thanks to our dedicated colleagues at a seamless transition of approximately 45,000 staff to home office in a matter of days our customers faced no degradation of service quality despite extra ordinary volatility and demand for essential goods.

This culminated in substantial market share gains across all transitional business units. From a financial perspective, the group's performance in quarter two is a testament to our flexible, asset light business model and our efforts to optimally variabelise a meaningful portion of our short term fixed costs.

And looking at those four key figures that are in front of you, you will see that the net turnover decreased by 7.5% heavily impacted by an FX effect of 5.9% versus previous year, gross profit went down by 9.1% and the EBIT by 18% down to CHF419 million in the first half of 2020. Earnings per share, landed at CHF2.58 per share.

Please follow me on the next slide. Slide four, with a couple of details on the group and the business units group. For earnings for the period of the first six months, were at CHF309 million, and we generated a strong free cash flow of CHF383 million.

Looking at the four business units that start with Sea Logistics, we have seen an EBIT of CHF167 million, which were 28% below previous year, as a result of assisting cargo mix, less SME volumes and the positive reefer and pharma development. Also the demand for rail solution, especially at China started to pick up strongly as of June last quarter.

Air Logistics and EBIT of CHF181 million has been achieved, which is 4% higher than previous year, based on a high demand for crisis good, but also a demand for special solutions, such as sea and air volumes, which more than tripled in Quarter 2, 2020.

Road Logistics ended the first semester with an EBIT of CHF 26 million. All networks were maintained, and Europe now is slowly recovering, while the Americas are still suffering from the effects of the pandemic.

And Contract Logistics ended the first semester with an EBIT of CHF45 million, 21% below previous year, seeing a high demand of essential goods and answering the gross profit decline with strict cost management, almost matching the gross profit development.

On slide six, we will discuss briefly the volume development in Sea Logistics and Air Logistics. Please let me start with Sea Logistics first. We have a pronounced effort in Sea Logistics especially on maintaining our own network capacity which yielded insignificant market share gains across all segments, but especially in pharma and reefer and the e-commerce segment.

The cargo mix I mentioned that before showed a significantly lower SME volume and this is a higher yielding as we have mentioned in some of our previous calls. The market demand is continuously recovering over the course of quarter two, but it's still below previous year. Let that may give you some hints on how market -- oh sorry, how volume developed months by months in quarter two.

We saw April was a 15%, One 5% volume decrease, but gaining market share ended our volumes in May by only minus 12%. And the June volumes already showed a minus 8% volume decrease, so gradually we see volumes picking up again, but still lower than previous year.

In total, we shipped 217,000 TEU less in our networks, which resulted into 11.7% reduction in quarter two, and a 9.1% reduction in volumes for the first semester 2020 for Sea Logistics. Air Logistics saw a significantly lower demand for dry cargo and perishables. And both are lower yielding as you know, a strong demand for essential goods, which were higher yielding and mainly produced or operated in a Charter or via Charter Business, because recovery of belly is not expected to see or show significant effects before quarter four is here.

The soaring demand for Sea and Air solutions and also a monthly development that was rather stable by minus 23 to minus 20%, April to June, in total, the first semester, a reduction in volume of minus 15.5%. How does this translate now into the unit performance of the business units, and please follow me on slide seven first. Sea Logistics, mentioned this already two times, now for the third time Cargo Mix with lower SME volumes, volume gains in pharma, e-commerce and reefer and a stable margin development per unit in constant currency.

On the next slide, slide eight, you see the details of the development. The gross profit mix is the driver of the unit profitability. And with an FX effect -- currency effect of 6% by the 6% on the unit basis, you have – you see a constant development or constant margin per TEU in quarter two this year.

All cost measures were intact, and including the tailwind from its FX or from currency, we saw a reduction in the cost level per unit as well. The EBIT per TEU is well below or normal EBIT per TEU, but this includes also headwind from currency of 6%. So, in total we at the lower end of the range that we usually pursue, the CHF80 to CHF100 TEU, EBIT per TEU.

But it's recovering and we also see some seasonal effects kicking in. We are focusing especially in Sea Logistics on excellent customer service and we have one significant business, which already related or resulted in less volume reductions than one might have expected from the market development, and quarter two has been stronger and improving months by months with regards to both volume, margin and unit profitability.

Slide nine, Air Logistics. The general cargo volume declined significantly. I will comment on this on the next slide. And the demand for higher yielding crisis goods has soared. The market demand has been much weaker in quarter two as anticipated, we have to say the regular dry cargoes or the general cargo, the normal cargo that we transport especially in the belly air capacity has been down by minus 40% to minus 50%. And this has been offset by crisis volumes, essential goods, but not only PPE, but also packaged foods -- package food, as well as e commerce volumes went into that segment.

Perishables were down in April and May, but the recovery started already in June, and we also see hard cargo or general cargo coming back step by step as of June this year. We had a spike in Charter business, while belly was not existing, which led to unit figures that are skewed by a different way of producing Air Logistics. And our unit years as you can see is clearly above our normal range of CHF70 to CHF85 per hundred kilo, apart on sorry, not for the normal volumes transported in our earnings books.

The unit EBIT is also above normal, despite higher currency headwinds, and this marks a 50% increase in quarter two versus previous quarter due to the beneficial volume mix. The cost consciousness also in this business unit, as well as the first airlock efficiencies that we have seen kicking in into that segment.

Slide 11, a short overview on Road logistics. Europe is slowly recovering, while the volumes in America stay at a low and very low level at the moment. This is true both for both intermodal as well as truck brokerage.

We have seen -- slide 12 now. We have seen a faster massive deterioration of volumes in Europe at the start of quarter two, and I think we mentioned that when we -- when we had our quarter one analyst call with you and the order of magnitude has been higher than 50% volume reductions. But that was true for two or three weeks only. And we see a steady volume recovery step-by-step, especially in domestic transports in Europe at the moment.

U.S. followed with a sharp volume decline end of April, and especially intermodal more or less collapsed, and we see a steady recovery in June, since June in Europe, and stabilization on a low level in the U.S. at the moment.

International and cross border, which is a higher yielding business, those transports are still lagging, but also here we see volumes coming back. All our networks have been maintained and we are ready to deal with cargo kicking in, and in some markets, I will not say the geography. We have even had to reject certain volumes because our networks were filled again in June. That's true for domestic transports.

We saw a very strong growth in bookings on our digital roads platform, called eTrucknow, and we have been able to roll this out even in a virtual environment over the last couple of months in many Asian countries and we see the volume soaring on that platform at the moment.

While EBIT was 42% below previous year, we generated a positive EBIT of CHF26 million and in our best case scenario, we would not have expected a positive quarter to in Road Logistics given the character of our networks. So we are very proud of what has been achieved here, countering volume reductions with cost measures.

Slide 13, Contract Logistics. And as I say Contract Logistics showed high resilience and it showed two faces. The ugly face if I may say so was industries that clearly were downtrading, automotive and industrial to name two. And we had complete shutdowns, by customers and sometimes by governments in those industries for 2,3,4,6, upto 8 weeks, and some of the volumes have not recovered even to a sizable level again, than prior to the crisis.

And there was a couple of nice faces that we saw or up trading industries, the pharma and healthcare industry, the industry for essential goods, which is packaged food and food and consumables, and also e-commerce. And here the volumes were well above seasonal peaks and we had extra shifts that we had to introduce, especially on the weekends to cope with the soaring and spiking demand.

90% or up to 85% to 90% of our sites remained open throughout the whole crisis. And currently, we only have 12 sites that are still closed out of more than 600 sites globally. So we see a clear confirmation that 50% of our solution portfolio is related to essential goods, and this demand has never stopped or has never been reduced.

Some details on the Contract Logistics business unit on slide 14, the implementation of the COVID-19 SOPs or operating procedures across all operation were introduced. But they also added a lot of cost and a lot of efficiencies.

While we were doing everything to protect our stuff, we lost clearly efficiencies. Cleaning disinfection between shifts, no overlap of shifts anymore, segregation of workflow between shifts lead to a lower productivity and higher costs, obviously, but the excellent -- the excellent cost management that Contract Logistics introduced immediately was the crisis becoming one. So as of February, clearly showed progress, and we were excluding the pressure from the exchange rate, we were able to counter the top line revenue pressure was cost measures almost entirely, and there is a for – such a huge business unit employing so many people, that's a huge effort and a great result.

So the high portion in our solution portfolio of essential goods, short, high resilience, and beliefs that are largely backed by contracts with customers back-to-back, so we have more than 50% of our sites or so called dedicated sites. So we were not exposed to an over proportionate lease without any activity in too many sites.

Nevertheless, we saw the development end of quarter one and early quarter two, but if you look into the figures, the overall performance, including the its effects is only 11.3% lower net turn over and in EBIT almost on the level of previous year, quarter two.

And having said so, I am happy to hand over to my colleague Marcus to lead you to through the key financial figures.

Markus Blanka

Thank you very much, Detlef. Welcome to all participants also from my side. A very special second quarter indeed, timed it was, characterized by unusual business pattern. I think we had quite some opposite focus on our business management focus on in the business units. Airfreight can be can be described by just making it happen, times where our customers as much as on the carrier side. I think a lot of creativity was being required to make things happen.

On the other side, as Detlef mentioned, in Contract Logistics, clear focus on cost containment and cost management. So, a lot of times, we have been confronted with the fact that traditional KPIs, key performance indicators have been not extremely helpful. We needed to look differently at the business because it was a very special situation.

But, and I want to lead you on to page number 16. I think the result ultimately was a quite good one. And when you look at the magnitude of impact with such a unusual business can happen is, when they look at the gross profit development from the set, from the first and to second quarter to compared to last year, we have actually lost in the second quarter CHF265 million gross profit compared to last year, that is three and a half times more than in the first quarter. However, on an EBITDA level, we actually have been at the same even better level the exam compared to two day first quarter. So we only if you like still a big number, but only have a reduction in EBITDA of CHF30 million out of a gross profit reduction of CHF265. So there's quite a lot of the cost contained and the cost management in between that I think you can, you can appreciate was quite a piece of hard work to get that done.

Going further down in the P&L, of course, on an EBITDA level, yes, we are around 18% behind last year on a half year basis. So CHF90 million, 90, of which, and that's not an excuse, just the fact of around CHF20 million are coming out of out of foreign currency exchange. So CHF70 million from an operational perspective, reduced reduction versus last year. So in relative terms, I believe the second quarter and that's also very apparent, was even better than the first quarter.

And page number 17. Let's talk about Air and Sea freight in that context, the eTouch project and the automation initiatives behind that. We have presented the potential of the eTouch initiatives in commercial terms, and our full year 2019 presentation. So what you see here is merely an update where we stand, not the new assessment of values. It's just an update on progress. And I think you can appreciate we have set the baseline in many areas in airfreight, and our operating AirLog is fully rolled out in 2019, which is a prerequisite for many of the eTouch initiatives. Not all of them, but many of those.

And you can see despite the fact that Q2 has been a challenging environment to put through projects, but we have continued to drive eTouch initiative and we made pretty good progress, at least in one of the five core areas, the one that is customer booking and order entry.

And I think the message here is, yes, do not expect any miracles right now in a current situation with still over a good three months, people working partially from home. Partially just what I said, trying to keep up service in an excellent manner, but some of these projects have a slight delay. The message that I want to give you here is, eTouch is on track.

Page Number 18, balance sheet, and I'm only going to talk about three, four components of course, some of them housekeeping. First one, trade receivables, biggest item on the balance sheets CHF3.3 billion by the end of June 2020, compared to CHF3.6 billion, and not surprisingly, again, here, we see a position where business volume has reduced slightly. And, it's a function basically of rates and, and volume, and, of course, a currency impact also on that on that position that is reducing the overall demand.

Secondly, and arguably more important cash and cash equivalents. I think our balance sheet is strong with a gross cash position here of nearly CHF1.2 billion translated into net cash of around CHF760 million, which compares to roughly CHF900 million respectively, CHF480 million by the end of the first quarter 2020. So, simple terms, a very good development in cash generation.

In light, I think of the decision that you have read in the in the news today, in light of the decision to propose the distribution of a dividend to the shareholders of for Swiss franc. We have calculated a pro forma net cash position at that point in time, and that would still be positive with CHF280 million. And just as a housekeeping topic here, you're aware that we have a revolving credit facility available to us, which is entirely undrawn. So, nothing has been used so far in the extent or entity frame of 750 million.

And coming back to the next item on the balance sheet asset held for sale, also here information purposes, this is the value that we have, or that is the scope of the business that we have signed a contract of divestments with XPO, you can see a very transparent asset held for sale CHF400 million liabilities associated with these assets held for sale CHF300. So the net asset value of that business to be carved out is around CHF100 million.

Equity ratio, I'm sure you have already calculated that yourself from December 23.6%, an increase to 25.9%. So I think the solidity of the balance sheet is also in these rough times and unusual times, a benefit.

Nevertheless, balance sheet is one thing, cash is king. So main topic, cash going swiftly to page number 19, and operational cash flow. You can see that here in the first half 2020 at around CHF804 million, similar level than last year with around CHF872 million. However, when we go down a little bit and look at the total cash and cash equivalents situation, we have an increase on the cash balance of around CHF666 million. Be reminded at that point in time, that included last year a dividend payments to the amount of CHF720 million.

So, comparatively at similar level. Free cash flow generation, really what we are looking at very resilient, the free cash flow generation also in the second quarter, so, I'm talking second quarter, not half year, in the second quarter of CHF227 million, which compares to CHF223 million.

So, let's talk about crisis or a non-crisis. Free cash flow generation has been at the very same level as, as last year. And, excluding some of the disposals and this gives you a bit of an idea on how much extra ordinary components are in their excluding the disposals, the underlying free cash flow for the second quarter was still CHF221. So, the swing that we talked to you to disposals is a very negligible I think CHF6 million out of the free cash flow.

And for everybody who runs some of the models, I think you can see here from the investing activities, the cross CapEx, the run rates or the CapEx that we spend into the business is currently aiming at around CHF200 million on an annual basis, which is significantly lower than we had it seen over the last couple of years.

And some of the some of the drivers of course, is the Contract Logistics disposal of the -- of the -- of part of the U.K. business at the same time. We also very diligently working on the usage of long term leases according to IFRS 16 rather than outright purchases.

And looking at the pattern in time, so the trajectory of the free cash flow, I think when you look at the curves on page 19 on the right side, there is no reason to believe that that should look differently at least in the third quarter than it was last year. Again be reminded in the fourth quarter, we had some extraordinary impact in 2019. So we should expect a more even development into the fourth quarter also for 2020.

Going to page number 20. And I only touched the accounts receivable quickly on the balance sheet. When I talked about the balance sheet, here you see trade receivables have decreased over a year-over-year by around CHF400 million, reasons that I mentioned already. Trade payables by around CHF260 million. So our network capital is down around CHF146 million.

And what's more important, our KPIs and DSOs and DPOs, we were able to keep especially on the DSO sides days of sales outstanding, a number around 54, 55. So, we have a deviation of 0.4 days, many questions coming along our away obviously, is there pressure from customers on extended payment terms? Yes, there is, very clear. Yes, there is that, I think we will see more pressure coming into third and fourth quarter. We are holding up quite well. I think service is one of the -- one of the important arguments to maintain the DSOs. At the same time, I think our focus moves towards the risk profile behind the counterpartys. I do expect going forward for the next two to three quarters, an increase in the risk profile on counterparty risks.

And so nothing bad happened so far, I want to underline that. It's -- it's a no, no big defaults or anything like that. But I would expect that the pressure is also here, getting higher until the end of the year and maybe into the first half year 2021.

And return on capital employed. Page Number, 21. You see that little inflection point that we had here from 60% up to 66%, 67%. And I think that was a good sign. So now we see a little bit of the COVID-19 affects that pushes down to 62%. Again, very clear and I just wrote it for clarity just decided the sudden decrease of the profitability that we have seen also the P&L on a very similar asset base is obviously mathematically leading to a bit of a compression on this one.

However, from a target perspective, we maintain our financial our financial targets with around 70% return on capital employed that should be possible. And the good news and at the same time, I think the expected also from some of you news is on the next page, page number 22. Dividend proposal just to put also some clarity around conversations we had over the last years, you know that we never had a formal written dividend policy as it is all decision making, power remains with the Board of Directors and the General Assembly. And that having said, the actual pay-out ratio in the recent years was always consistent with also our verbal communication to a distribution of around 75% of the net profit after tax.

And clearly now, the BODs proposal is based on the assessment of the market conditions and also the group's performance and likely ongoing performance. And as you can see here, the proposal two day annual -- or the Extraordinary General Meeting on September 2 will be to pay out a dividend of CHF4.

Financial targets and the last slide from my presentation. I think you see on the left side, the group financial targets. Conversion rate 11% to 16%. I think everybody's clear. One of the main drivers, eTouch. Return on capital employed, I just spoke about it. I think when we come back to regular profitability based on our asset base 70% is in reach.

Working capital intensity, I want to talk about that first. Working capital intensity, currently at 3.9% and you might have noticed I have intentionally widened a little bit, the corridor from top end 4.5% to 5% for a simple reason, because I believe that is anticipating a reflection of pressure on counterparty risk and potential DSOs for the next four quarters.

Tax rate; tax rate, I think, very important to look at this when it's a housekeeping topic, and for you also to update on your models, we expect a group effective tax rate of around 24% to 26%, up from around 24% to 25%. As per our latest communication, this is just reflecting the current shift in the business and geographic mix. So just that you're not surprised on your models.

And right sides, the four business units, you see the first line our actual performance in volumes, but underneath the part that everybody was really waiting for, that is the update on the market expectations for 2020. And the outlook, and as you can imagine, I think we're in line with many of our peers. We are not giving any – and you know I think the performance that the group has shown so far, gives us a certain confidence in our ability also to manage through words we believe is going to still be volatile and highly uncertain market also for the rest of the year. And as the market outlook remains extremely uncertain to us as well, we offer again, no explicit financial guidance for the group, nor volume guidance until the end of the year. Very sorry for that. But at the current stage, you will have to, or we will all have to live with guest working and a bit of color of what we said on our past performance.

With that little lack of outlook, I will hand over to Detlef and..

Detlef Trefzger

Thank you, Markus. And the lack of outlook maybe marks the whole year because in the pandemic, we have to fly on site. That is the saying we have. As far as we can look ahead, we initiate measures and activities and the rest is in agility, adaptivity to a situation that you can't really predict.

On slide 24, I want to make a couple of remarks. Logistics is and will stay people's business, even more and more digital environment and we have embarked on this route. Our roadmap 2022, which started in 2018 and we are in the middle of that roadmap, roadmap deployment, plans, customer technology and people.

And we believe that the COVID-19 pandemic in the last six months has clearly shown that we have embarked on the right strategy. We stayed fully operational throughout the crisis, and continue serving our customers with our high quality services throughout the world. And I would heartily like to thank our colleagues for their commitment and passion, and to our customers for the trust and loyalty.

Thank you. Without you, the first semester would have looked differently. And that's the energy and passion of the best logistics team in our industry.

And having said so, I would like to hand over back to Sandra to open Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

The first question comes from Daniel Roeska from Sanford Bernstein. Please go ahead.

Daniel Roeska

Thanks. Good afternoon. Thanks for taking the question. Could you elaborate what is enabling the market share game especially during a crisis like this one in your view, and kind of who's loosing it? And then how much of that market share gain will you be able to retain kind of as things move more back to normal? And you also talked a little bit about your cost reduction efforts. And in today's report, you showed about 87,000 employees down from about 98, and last year at the same point now, how much of that decrease kind of like let's call it a rough 10,000 employees is driven by the temporary furlough programs, and how much due to actual sustainable reductions that then will benefit you, kind of as you ramp back up?

And time is also to eTouch back at the financial year results, you talked about CHF20 million annualised saving so far. Any indication on how this has progressed in the past six months? And, do you expect that the automation will enable you to keep staff numbers lower as volumes go back up? Or how are you thinking about kind of really driving eTouch through the business? Thanks.

Detlef Trefzger

Thanks, Danny, let me answer those questions. Let me start with the latter one, because we have alluded to this a couple of times. It's not about staff reduction; eTouch is enabling us to do more business. And to drive business segments or growth and business segments with a traditionally lower margin, but with the high conversion rate, still very attractive to us and that is eTouch. Market share gains; we have mentioned that, we were able to gain market share because we changed the whole organization into addressing actively customers after Easter. So we were engaged with all existing customers and potential customers target customers, as we call them, and we had interaction virtually with all of them couple of times throughout the week and months.

And we want business; we want business without having met the customer physically. And we were winning business because we were operational. And many of our mid-sized and smaller competitors who are not operational, they struggled to keep operations up and running. So that also would allude to answering your question who lost? The lower part of the pyramid is the one that is under highest pressure, technology, connectivity and also, the -- ability of operating systems is a big challenge for many of them, and especially in a unprecedented situation that we all went through worldwide over the last three, four or five months, that proved to be a big risk and a big problem, because you couldn't overcome any of those deficiencies by just calling someone or going somewhere. You had to prove your systems and technology are working.

How much can we retain? I would say, we convince our customers by quality. We don't convince by price. We are a quality surprise supplier and the customers that have made the experience over the last six months or in the past in general, they stay with us. We have a lot of customers that we retain because of our high quality service. And that's part of our roadmap 2022 strategy, customer excellence is at the center of all the topics we do. We don't want to win transactional business just for the sake of winning it for and operating it for one, two or three months. We want customers to stay with us and see how much of our solution portfolio can generate benefits for them.

Cost reduction efforts. I think we have made a lot of efforts with all the programs that are in place, but not only, we have optimized our workforce. We have reduced capacity where required, but we shifted capacity to those operations, sometimes in the same city or even the same wells where demand spiked.

So there is no rule. We have only a few temporary labor. I think it's 2000, a bit more than 2000 temp labor less than we had a year ago. And this is driven by the effect that we see much higher demand still in some of the essential goods, segments, especially pharma, healthcare and ecommerce. And this from our point of view, sustainable volume, this will stay.

So in different words, Daniel, I would say, we made a organic growth experience, compressed in five months, maybe or four months that we usually would have gone through and our customers in a period of 18 months, and I would say that is, to a large extent, sticky and stays and will not be reversed.

Daniel Roeska

Right.

Detlef Trefzger

Thanks.

The next question comes from Sathish Sivakumar from Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Sathish Sivakumar

Yes, thank you. Good afternoon Detlef and Markus. Thanks for taking my questions. I have three questions. Firstly, could you please elaborate on volume trends through the quarter from SMEs? Which markets are actually seeing weakness versus the relative strength?

Secondly, in 2019, on SG&A expense was around CHF445 million. So could you please update on the current rate on SG&A? Finally, what has been your workforce return rate from remote working across the markets?

Detlef Trefzger

Can you repeat the last question please? I didn’t get it.

Sathish Sivakumar

In terms of workforce returning back to Office, what has been your written rate so far across key markets?

Detlef Trefzger

Okay. So volume trends, which markets sold, as you know, the whole pandemic started mid of January already in Asia. And usually this is not an SME market or we are we have a much higher portion of, of blue chip customers there. But in Europe, it's mainly the SME customers that dropped out of business very fast. And the recovery is starting or has started now in June, I would say. So the first sign of a recovery of SME customers has been seen in June in Europe, and partly in other markets, but mainly in Europe. And this, this will take time it will not come overnight.

At the moment of pandemic is hitting the Americas and we see that we have still volumes that are down and not recovering. But here, I would say it has bottomed out. So we are more positive today than we were three months ago when we discussed the quarter one results. I would say despite regional and local setbacks, the pandemic is not over. But we have all managed and understood how to handle it. And governments have initiated enough protective health measures in order to secure the people and make them continue consuming.

The SGE run rate it has a lot of components. And it starts with travel for example. I do not expect travel to come back this year, to say this, clearly. Intercontinental travel, I would not expect to see any of Kuehne + Nagel stuff on it before September if at all, and then we have made such a positive experience on winning new customers. And, such a positive experience was winning customers and so on, online and virtual only that you could say every second trip can be spared in general moving forward.

And then we have a currency effect here as well. There's a currency effect in SGE, because we translate everything into hard currency Swiss franc, and that has an effect in itself as well. I hope that answers your questions.

The next question comes from David Kerstens from Jefferies. Please go ahead.

David Kerstens

Thank you. Good afternoon, gentlemen. Three questions please from my side. First, on Sea Logistics. It turns out that the volume development is better than expected as the quarter progressed. I was wondering did you see a notable noticeable impact from a shift from Air to Sea freight due to the lack of capacity in Air freight?

Then secondly, in in Air Logistics, you benefited from, I think, in constant currency a 34% high yield. And now with the Air Freight market starting to normalize again, which you expected that average yield also normalizes back to the range that you indicated in your presentation of CHF70 to CHF85 per kilogram, or do you expect to be able to continue to do to do better than this range?

And then finally, on Road Logistics, I think the organic revenue was down 20% in the second quarter, but that's a mix of Europe and North America. Can you provide some color on how weak North America really was? And with a decrease of 20% does it still imply that you gained market share in the second quarter because of things some of your peers refer to the market down only 15% in the second quarter? Thanks very much.

Detlef Trefzger

Sure, David. So let me answer your questions. Sea Logistics, yes, we had a better volume development than expected, but any shift from Air to Sea is insignificant for Sea. Sorry for saying so, yeah. One Freighter has a 100 -- has 100 kilos and 100 tonnes. And we are talking about, I don't know, six, eight containers. It's a different business model. You can compare it. But what we saw is and that is a good combination, and I mentioned that is the ARC combination.

Yeah. So yeah, you go into Dubai via Sea, and then you go into final distribution even to South America via Air. And this combination, this solution is in light of the lacking supply side of freighter capacity, especially in China got a lot of tailwind. And I mentioned that our volumes here spiked more than three times the normal volume that we see. So this combination showed a certain progress.

Air logistics. I think, I mentioned that during the presentation. We expect especially in the second semester, that higher yield was a result of a very special supply and demand situation in quarter two, and that the normalized yield of CHF70 to CHF85 per hundred kilo will come in or will kick in, again, gradually, not overnight and not on a fingertip, but gradually.

Road Logistics. I think our comps are, we have so many different figures in the market and not being able to predict even what has happened or describe really what has happened is, I think what we have to all -- all of us have to be very careful. Let me describe a situation that we experience in Europe, and then I come to the U.S.

Europe, we have volume reductions of 50%, 60% within weeks. This happened in the first one to three weeks in April. But then, this bottomed out and the recovery gradually started already as of May. So the figure you see is an average figure as of May. So the figure you see is an average figure of a volume development that had a lot of slumps and spikes and a lot of shifts over the last week. At the moment, I, or we all believe that the volumes are gradually coming back and they stay. It's not a one-time shot. And in the U.S. I think we are still on a very low level. But as I mentioned, it has bottomed out. So long story short, it was a disaster, and it's recovering.

David Kerstens

Okay, guys. Thank you very much.

Detlef Trefzger

You're welcome.

The next question comes from Sam Bland from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Sam Bland

Afternoon. I’ll ask, I think three questions, please. First one is on the Sea Freight conversion rate. That's held up pretty well. But I guess there wasn't very much you know, there wasn't any benefit from eTouch in that segment. So just be interested in, did you do any – consider cost savings programs in Sea Freight or what helped the conversion rate in the quarter?

Second question is on, I think there was 57 million of employee government support in the quarter. Could you just talk about roughly which divisions that came in? Was it mostly in Contract Logistics? And could you see that support be withdrawn before the market recovered back up to normal rates? So there's basically a lag and your profitability is impacted by that.

And the last question, just be an update on M&A plans obviously you paid the dividend should be read into that, that any M&A ambitions are a bit a bit less than a short run or you still got plenty of time to look at that? Thank you.

Detlef Trefzger

Okay, Sam. By the way guys, you can also ask less than three question. It's not a standard routine that you have to ask three questions, only as a -- shortcut to you. So see, we have cost savings in place, and there's no eTouch yet, because as mentioned many times, the prerequisite is the fully deployed new transport management system called SeaLOG as a basis for running -- eTouch activities and SeaLogistics. The government programs that you alluded to 80%, 85% is related to Contract Logistics, but people were out of work.

So as volumes are coming back also in the normal operation, people are in employment and we pay them. So that's not the point. We avoided to lay-off people which is beneficial for our staff and also for the government related to this. So the business, the operational run rate of Contract Logistics has been extremely strong, although restructuring measures showed the desired effects, and we will see in the second semester when things are cleaning up more and more especially in the quarter four figures, how strong contract logistics will -- like come back out of all the restructuring activities.

And your question related to M&A ambition. I'm a bit surprised, because our proposal, dividend proposal has not changed to the one that we made prior to COVID-19. So when we posted our annual results 2019, there was a dividend proposal of CHF4 per share and cautious as we are, we postponed a decision on this and did not decide on a dividend given the unsecurity and predictability of the pandemic. And now as we see that cash flow is strong and we weathered the situation strongly. We are -- we are in a situation that the Board of Directors decided to propose for the general to propose the same dividend again for the General Assembly.

Our M&A ambition, ambition, or M&A strategy has not changed at all. But physical beatings in Asia are restricted at the moment, so whatever we do is based on video calls.

Sam Bland

Okay. Understood. Thank you.

Detlef Trefzger

You're welcome.

The next question is come from Mark McVicar from Barclays. Go ahead.

Mark McVicar

Hello, Mark, Mark. Hello.

Detlef Trefzger

You were shocked why I said less than three questions Mark?

Mark McVicar

Yeah, it’s not that. I want to get off to two questions you'll be pleased to hear.

Detlef Trefzger

Okay, very good.

Mark McVicar

Just, Just for variety, really. So just to come back on, on the Air Freight and capacity question. Could you give us a sense for how much of your Air Freight in Q2 went in freighters rather than belly hold? And, and do you see that changing significantly in sort of in Q3 and maybe even into Q4, because my sense is that the airlines are bringing back capacity, but much more of it is short and medium haul, rather than the long haul stuff, which is typically what you use.

Detlef Trefzger

Exactly. So, whatever, belly comes back at the moment it's short and medium haul. And that doesn't help us. I mean, usually that is not where we, where we transact the majority of our business. So I would expect in the second semester 60% to 70% of all volume to be transported with freighters, maindeck capacity. And belly will not recover too soon. I would say, it will take maybe two years that we see a significant network activity, which allows for belly, using belly capacity again.

Mark McVicar

I don't think it is...

Detlef Trefzger

Yes, go ahead.

Mark McVicar

But 60% to 70% that you think is going to go in phases in the second half, when compared to what 90%, 95% in Q2, because there was so little belly capacity around?

Detlef Trefzger

Yes, I'm not sure. So this, this is -- no so no, Mark, I'm not sure. End of this year, we will have 60% to 70% of the belly capacity that should be back. But we will still rely on freighter capacity to a major, major extent. And that will gradually transform or change throughout quarter three and quarter four. So we are talking end of the year, while at the most at the moment. I think it's 90% if I'm not mistaken, or quarter, early quarter two, middle of quarter two, the majority, almost all is freighter capacity. So we have a lot of belly still in North America or the Americas, which can be used. And we use partially belly capacity for perishables out of African countries.

Mark McVicar

Yes. So when you talk about the GP, normalizing or coming back towards the longer term range, that's much more than mixed, because I guess the like-for-like GP from using a freighter isn't going to be different in August than it was in April particularly, right?

Detlef Trefzger

Absolutely. Yes. It's the mix clearly.

Mark McVicar

Yes. Okay. And then the second question is straightforward one, could you just remind us where you stand on sort of credit insurance on the on debt, just how much you use it?

Markus Blanka

Thanks, Mark, that I also got a question once. So a very interesting topic right now. And without disclosing too much details you know that we work with the two main credit issuers on a global basis. A lot of conversations going on right now. And I don't want to say that insurers have all similar patterns of obviously when, when a business goes well, there's a lot of insurance coverage available, when business goes not so well it goes down very quickly. But we are we are having a good partnership with them. And, and we try to manage as much coverage as possible.

As I said in my presentation, until now, and no significant defaults or fallouts or bankruptcies or anything like that. However, there is, the horizon is a bit darker than what it usually looks like. So, there's a lot of caution is going forward, and how much we pay. You can see that of the annual report we pay every year around 3.5 million to 4 million on insurance premium. I think that is given our sales ledger of more than 3 billion, a reasonable number when you assume that around 70% of that is being covered.

Mark McVicar

Yes. And, but broadly, as you go into the second half your level of cover is unchanged? Yeah.

Markus Blanka

Our level of cover is on total number probably unchanged. When you look into some of the industries, it may vary like aerospace industry might actually be reduced a little bit, some industries will be increased. But overall, the race profile is shifting within the industries but overall remains very stable.

Mark McVicar

Okay, lovely. Thank you both very much.

Markus Blanka

You're welcome.

The next question comes from Neil Glynn from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Neil Glynn

Hello, I'm Neil from Credit Suisse. If I can ask first another question of Marcus, if that works to give you another opportunity.

Markus Blanka

Thanks, Neil. Much appreciated.

Neil Glynn

My pleasure. And then I’ll have one for Detlef too if I may. Keep it to two. So the first one Markus, you've obviously spent some time talking about working capital and increasing risk of some of your SME customers. Just wondering as it pertains to Sea Freights and the negative mix effect on GP per TEU, as you plan beyond 2020. Do you plan for a smaller proportion of SMEs relative to normal? Or how do you think about that as it relates to GP per TEU over the medium term?

And then the second question and I guess it could be for either of you. Just following on from the AirLOG comments on how it's evolving, and obviously, SeaLOG is to come. How relevant is this to your M&A ambitions that you obviously outlined, to an extent of the full year. I guess on one hand optimization of those two TMFs might be ideal before any major transaction? But is that the way you think about it? Or is that something that will ultimately take care of itself if you find the right deal in advance?

Detlef Trefzger

Okay, maybe Neil I’ll take the latter question if you if you don't mind. First of all, we concentrate on our own business and optimizing our own business based on AirLOG and followed by SeaLOG and the eTouch ability of that business, make eTouch -- and we make progress here in AirLOG logistics as we as we have pronounced. M&A is independent of this, this needs cultural fit, we are looking for access to certain Asian customers, a solutioning that is not yet part of our own solutioning maybe. So there are a lot of other criteria. And yes, it would be much easier to transfer a acquisition directly on SeaLOG, to name this.

Then on our current legacy system, but if that would be needed, we can do so as well. I mean, we have proven that this is not a big exercise for us. So that is not a criteria that would influence our M&A approach or delay any M&A. It's more getting acquainted to those targets and also building up a basis of trust. And that needs physical personal meetings. And you can't do this via video calls. We also -- we always said when we announced this, because they were rumors in the market, we always said it’s a two years exercise, it doesn't happen overnight. But we make progress. We never stopped, we didn't change approach. So from that point of view, I'm quite confident that eventually we will be able to announce the right or the right acquisitions.

So Neil, then on the first question, I think is interesting angle that you come from on the working capital and the risk profile to the SME. I think, we see now that SMEs volumes coming down in the second quarter just for a simple reason, because most of the businesses have been due to curfews have been has been just shut. That doesn’t mean they’ll reopen again.

So I think what we're looking at in sea freight is that temporarily there is going to be a shift in mix away from the SME, but I think ultimately is isn't going to be a bigger portion. And we now have an extremely, but when you look at the market share it's a very small market share we cover right now. So it's an absolute attractive and we're totally committed as you know, in our customer base to the SME customer, this is this is our backbone of our operation right.

There is still a massive potential to grow in a very profitable market in the SME. So, how the margin is going to look like. I think also here there is a time that we need to look at for the normalization, but there is no systemic structural reason why the margin for SMEs should have should be lower than it has been in the past. So I think rightfully so, our backbone SME customer base, we will even get a bigger portion of that and the profitability is going to be run exactly if not above the level that we had until now.

Neil Glynn

Good. Many thanks both of you.

The next question comes from Frans Hoyer from Handelsbanken. Please go ahead.

Frans Hoyer

Thank you very much. Good afternoon. Also a question regarding the mix shift in sea towards SME. Could you try and describe how much of a shift in the mix you saw? And what was the effect on the yield that you saw in the sea business?

Detlef Trefzger

I think those details we will not disclose. But the majority of the SMB -- SME business has not been able to sustain their operations, their business models throughout the pandemic, at least for four, six weeks. And that has caused the reduction. So, but we see them gradually coming back. But as Markus said before, some of them do not come back at all because their basis, their financial readiness is not given. And SME is everything, be careful, it's also very niche products that has not seen an increase in demand at the moment. Whether you have hand painted tiles that are produced in northern Italy, and the demand is coming back now in Denmark, for example, is a rather questionable front. And that is maybe how you should think about it. But eventually that will come back. And our business is and we are strong in SME business. Our business is skewed towards SMEs. So that gives you a bit of a flavor. It's a result of the pandemic and not of a -- as a conscious mixed decision.

Frans Hoyer

So I understand. Okay. And the second question, final question is around the M&A market and whether the -- I mean, you mentioned that your winning market, gaining market shares and those that are losing it are typically the small or mid-sized competitors that are having difficulties on the technology front, connectivity and so on. And you also talk about credit risks escalating. So there might be an uptick in the M&A opportunities that you see. Maybe you can talk about that.

Detlef Trefzger

Yes, we monitor the market for many years, and we are active in the market and as you know, but not everything that looks shiny is of interest for us. And that maybe, we to fulfill our strategic targets, and to continue our growth paths that we have embarked on many years ago we don't need MMA. What we -- we have defined targets what we want to achieve with an M&A approach. And if we find targets that are fulfilling those requirements, we will be become access. And if not, we don't. So, and for us the market has not significantly changed at the moment. And we never looked at -- we always looked at targets also in the past that were successful in their – with their business model in their geography, geography or in their solutioning We are not looking for restructuring case, that's not our business.

Frans Hoyer

Okay.Understood. Thank you very much.

Detlef Trefzger

Thank you.

The next question comes from Christian [Indiscernible]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, hello. I have some small technical questions. One is concerning the decision concerning CapEx or long-term leases. So we have seen an increase in depreciation of right-of-use assets from CHF237 million to CHF254 million in the second quarter this year. And so what is the trigger for a decision going for CapEx or for long-term leases? And how is the current market for long-term leases developing? Also what is the main trigger for any decision in either way?

Second one is you are talking, and, of course, there is DSO pressure. Are you currently supporting some of your customers, so for longer payment terms or something like that to keep them into your network? And the last one is, can you give us a guidance for any kind of income from disposals in the second half? Thank you.

Detlef Trefzger

Well, Christian. Right of use assets, I think your question has two answers. The first one is what is the decision making reasons to it? And the second one is what is the increase in the second quarter. There are two different reasons to that. The -- maybe the more technical first, you know that we have the asset held for sale related to the disposal of the business in the U.K. which also includes right of use assets and as per the IFRS standards, you have to stop depreciations at the point of signing, and then keep that frozen if you like until the point of closing. That is the -- that is simple reason why you have two variances in the second quarter and continue to have until closing has been executed. So that is the technical part.

Then the question around what makes us deciding into one or the other brand. What makes us deciding into one or the other pays? And main, main and most important piece to it is, is that because we talked most of it of locations right, off of conflict logistics facilities, right? So what is the perspective of that contract logistics facility? Is that a facility that is an operational optimal position, then, then obviously, we want to keep our flexibility most of the time back-to-back with customers where we say we have a five or 10 years customer contract you know, I'm just making an example. And we match that with our lease commitments.

It’s flexibility that is driving our asset life business model, right. So, if you ask us, then each answer is going to be the more flexible, the better. We only make investment decisions where locations do not provide the required quality of facility. I give you one example a few years back, we were investing into a pharma hub in Singapore because there was no such pharma space available right. So with a couple of ups and downs, right now it became a very, very good decision and in the current circumstances to have that space available.

So but, this is really the exception where there is a good reason why to invest our own money. In all the other cases, a lease agreement back-to-back with the customer will be preferable. DSL, second question, DSL we never sell on payment terms, we don’t. This is irrespectively of any pressure demand or anything like that we sell, because we have a very good service. We are fully operational. We are competitive in the market. We are not -- we are not selling insurance.

Unidentified Analyst

That’s clear. And the last one

Detlef Trefzger

I didn’t write down the last one.

Unidentified Analyst

Income from disposals.

Detlef Trefzger

Oh, income from disposables in the first half.

Unidentified Analyst

No in the second half.

Detlef Trefzger

Oh in the second half, will be, we have a second -- we have all the effect a second real estate portfolio is added for sale. I do not expect material impact on the P&L out of that. So it’s going to be less than 10 million.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much.

Detlef Trefzger

Thank you.

The next question comes from Muneeba Kayani from Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Muneeba Kayani

Hi, okay. Is it possible for you to quantify the benefit from your perishables in air GP into TEU as well as the impact on volumes from lower perishables? If you -- as that normalizes how we should be thinking about it in 3Q and the second half of the year? And then secondly, what should you see from the digital forwarders during the COVID crisis? And have you seen a higher or lower presence from them during the crisis?

Detlef Trefzger

Okay. Let me answer your question. The latter question, I don't know what digital forwarders are. But I would believe our digital solutions got a lot of pick up during the crisis. We have not seen many of our competitors in general being active or aggressive in the market. I would say a handful have been, the rest somehow disappeared, and I'm not exaggerating. So I will not name any, and I will not give any comments on single forwarders. The quantification of the benefits from perishables, first of all, perishable is a low, low margin business and we had less perishables. One third less approximately volume, one third less perishables in the first semester, that led to the cargo mix to a higher yield independent on whether charter was available or required or the rates spiked or not.

We believe that this perishable volume comes back gradually in the second semester, and there's thus the mix would reinstate was a lower yield. So the CHF70 to CHF85 per hundred kilo will become reality. Also all because of the cargo mix was one third of our total volume being perishable. I hope that helps.

Muneeba Kayani

Thank you.

Detlef Trefzger

You're welcome.

The last question comes from Sebastian Vogel from UBS. Please go ahead.

Sebastian Vogel

Hello, I got two questions. The first one would be on a contract logistics. You mentioned there your cost expenses came down quite a fair bit. I was wondering if you can add more granularity how the different cost items i.e. personal costs, and the other one SG&A have contributed to this development in the second quarter.

And the other question I have, if I calculated correctly, your conversion ratio, in particular in Asia, was quite high was quite high in the second quarter, is that mainly a function of the transport mode exposure of that region?

Detlef Trefzger

So Sebastian, first of all, we don't look at conversion rates per region because it depends on the terms our customers apply on where to you know, invoice and pay transport bills. So, it's skewed, be careful. We have a profit sharing models or that is within or internally between regions. So, that will not really help. Conversion rate for sure is influenced by the performance of the different business units and yes in quarter two, airfreight or air logistics has been extremely successful. The question on contract logistics and cost development, the majority of the cost is people, colleagues and the second cost factor is lease. I gave an answer on the lease already because 50% or a bit more of our contracts are all back-to-back dedicated with single customer so the fixed cost coverage is usually part of our contracts. So, that is not an exposure, and the rest is capacity and we breezed with the volume very well.

Yes we did not have a mass layoffs and we stated so many times it's not necessary because from the beginning of the pandemic, we said this would be in a situation that would -- that is limited by time, it would not end up in a permanent situation. And that is exactly what we see.

Many of the operations are back. I mentioned that only 12 operations out of more than 600 contract logistics sites are still locked down, and 11 out of them are in one country because some infrastructures have not opened yet. And the rest is fully operational, or has started to become operational again, maybe not a three shift operation or weekend shift. But if you look into China and China is maybe a -- we can learn from China or Asia because they went through this pandemic very early and gradually. We have full employment in our operations in China. We have additional shifts introduced in our line feeding, automotive, production line services, spare parts services. And we see increasing and strong demand for a lot of goods out of China.

And therefore, we see that a lot of our customers start picking up in volume again. Is this VTWO or whatever, let’s now forget it, but it's not as fast as we thought. But the slump was not as severe as we dissipated before us. But, so I hope that helps to answer your question. It's personal cost is the main factor, and we are almost in full employment again in Contract Logistics, that means we have gross profit related to that activity. And the rest is lease cost and our idle capacity has not changed significantly. We are below 3% in idle capacity. That's a leading indicator in our industry. Thank you, Sebastian.

Gentlemen, that was the last question.

Detlef Trefzger

Thank you, Sandra. Ladies and gentlemen, logistics is people business and we are proud of our people. They have managed this crisis extremely well. And we are honored by our customers, their loyalty and their business that they awarded to us during the last, especially last quarter. We will see how we progress over the next quarter, quarter three, and we are looking forward to talking to you again, middle of October. And in the meantime, stay healthy. Don't travel too much. Don't forget to use masks because we need you as end consumers like millions and billions of others, because end consumers drive our business model and we want to see a strong quarter three when we talk next time. Thank you very much and talk to you again soon. Have a nice summer. Bye, bye.

