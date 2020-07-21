Seadrill Partners has huge problems on the contracting front and may have no rigs working after November 2020.

Seadrill Partners (OTC:SDLPF) has recently reported that it elected not to pay a $49 million interest payment for Term Loan B holders and reached an agreement that removed the potential for the event of default for the non-payment of this interest installment.

In turn, Term Loan B lenders will get a super senior loan maturing in February 2021 (the same date as the maturity of Term Loan B). The maximum amount of the super senior loan is $69 million, in case all Term Loan B holders participate (currently, Seadrill Partners reached an agreement with over 70% of the principal amount of Term Loan B). As per the press release, the super senior loan will carry PIK interest of LIBOR +1000 bps and a 10% exit premium.

Meanwhile, the company plans to pay $230 million in secured bank debt and transfer the collateral vessels to the collateral securing the Term Loan B.

Source: Seadrill Partners annual report

Put simply, the company decided to deal with 2020 maturities and concentrate on negotiations with Term Loan B holders who will be provided with a super senior loan for their patience. In fact, Term Loan B lenders do not have many options since Seadrill Partners' contracting situation is just awful. Here's how the latest fleet status report looks like:

Source: Seadrill Partners fleet status report

This fleet status report is the latest one that is available on the company's website, but it is a bit outdated. Semi-sub West Aquarius and drillship West Capella have completed their contracts and have found no follow-up jobs which is not surprising given the crushing impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Drillship West Polaris received a notice of termination and will conclude its current contract in early November 2020. The golden-era contracts of drillships West Auriga and West Vela end in October 2020 and November 2020 respectively. In short, there is a real chance that Seadrill Partners will have no working rigs after November 2020.

In this situation, Term Loan B lenders may find themselves holding a collection of unemployed rigs in a very tough market environment. To make things worse, these rigs are partially owned by Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL):

Source: Seadrill Partners fleet status report

Currently, Term Loan B holders are set for a major haircut with muted perspectives since Seadrill Partners does not look like a viable business without contracts for its rigs. Those who frequent the comment sections of offshore drilling - related articles have often discussed the recombination of Seadrill and Seadrill Partners, but such a move may prove to be very complex since Seadrill's banks have proved to be tough negotiators during its first restructuring.

Meanwhile, shares of Seadrill Partners retain some minimal value, but their true value is zero. Term Loan B lenders are in a quest to save what's left of their investment, and this means that common equity has no chance to survive.

The market is more supportive of Seadrill which has roughly $40 million of market capitalization, but I do not think that common equity will survive in this case. In my opinion, the Seadrill family is set for a painful restructuring in 2021 which will likely be accompanied by the scrapping of modern rigs in order to cut costs and align the size of the fleet with the new realities of the industry.

